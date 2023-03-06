People are sharing 'what screams' someone has 'no life.' Here are 21 of the best responses.
No, this isn't about making fun of people.
When someone says “get a life,” it’s usually a pejorative comment telling someone that they need to become more successful or build something for themselves. But in some circumstances, it’s a totally warranted reminder that someone needs to get their nose out of other people’s business and focus on themselves for a change.
A viral thread on Reddit that received over 14,000 responses asked the online community, “What Screams ‘I Have No Life’?” and it was a rebuke of the people whose pettiness makes our lives unbearable.
Hopefully, a few people read the thread and decided to make some changes in their lives.
One of the major targets in the thread are the annoying coworkers who love to gossip and talk smack about fellow office mates behind their backs. There are few things worse than going out to lunch with coworkers and the only conversation they have is about the people who aren’t there.
As the old saying goes, small minds talk about people, medium minds talk about events and big minds talk about ideas.
The thread also calls out those who feel the need to air all of their dirty laundry on social media to get attention. It also mentions those who waste their time picking fights with total strangers, or worse, people they know on Facebook.
Finally, another group that got a lot of attention is those who are super judgmental, whether that means having a problem with other people’s hobbies or being overly invested in how they live their lives. If they’re not hurting anyone, why is it your concern?
The thread was an excellent reminder for us to be aware of the people in our lives who cause drama by acting like mean girls long after their high school expiration date.
Here are 21 of the best responses to “What Screams ‘I Have No Life’?”
1.
"Only ever talking badly about other people. Had some coworkers like this once and being around them 8 hours a day was f**king DRAINING." — SomeOtherThirdThing
Ruralist added:
"My coworkers are like this. The gossip begins even before they've clocked in. I've stopped talking to them about anything except what's necessary for work."
2.
"The guy in my office who monitors how long everyone has been away from their computer." — No-Review-2307
3.
"Calling cops on kids with a lemonade stand." — SuvenPan
4.
"Posting everything about your personal business and drama on social media." — UseYona
Sohcgt96 added:
"You know what is just the f**king worst? Vague, dramatic posts that clearly exist to bait people to ask what's wrong or what you're talking about."
5.
"As a parent with kids in school, definitely the Facebook Moms group." — Mean_Manufacturer_61
R0ttenbeauty added:
"Those Facebook mom groups are the worst! Nothing but drama and bashing on one another. Well, at least the one I used to be in."
6.
"Being a 'mean girl' ever but especially past high school." — bxbykayxxx
7.
"People who spend their days arguing with strangers on Facebook." — This-Wafer-841
8.
"Spending almost every day bugging and harassing others for choices they made that's not hurting them or anyone else, like damn, do they not have places to be elsewhere?" — ThanosWifeAkima-4848
9.
"Being way too invested into the life of reality TV stars." — oaracanthurusdory
Kwebber added:
"I'd also throw in Youtuber/streamer influencer in general to this as well."
10.
"Tracking someone on their phone, real story, my husband was sick one day and both his sister and mom started tracking his phone, started texting early Monday morning wondering why he was still at home." — LivntheDream430
ExCoCThrowaway added:
"My husband's family added me to their Apple family when we got married. Until about a month ago I had no idea they were using it to track me. I turned it off when I realized it and got a call from my sister-in-law asking me why I turned it off. Turns out they were calling my husband and telling him my every move. He didn’t care and told them it was my business but no one ever told me. Had to figure it out on my own. Sometimes I hate technology."
11.
"Making fun of other people's hobbies." — CLbandit38
12.
"Y'know I want to talk about the exact opposite of this: What screams 'I'm living life the way it's intended to'?
Well, I have a buddy who I think is a pretty great person. He never gets into any drama, always does what he has to do on time, and plays the games he enjoys in his spare time. Life throws shit at him sometimes, but he just deals with it and continues to just do whatever he does like nothing happened.
He just lives life, and as a result, he is able to extract a good amount of happiness from it. He says he is just happy. He has defined himself as a simple man, and I think that's how life should be lived. Like, just live your life, dude. For him, is just that simple." — GLnoG
13.
"All you talk about is your job." — Antique_Sense_7383
14.
"Working tons of hours and bragging about it. People at my job do this and it's pathetic." — spectreenjoyer
15.
"Your whole identity is your beard." — ReasonTraditional882
16.
"Being involved with a homeowners association." — chhrispybobispy
17.
"Talking and thinking about the gym 24/7." — AshamedRadish153
18.
"Having a loud vehicle. No one is impressed." — The-Plot-Twist13
19.
"You have literally nothing to talk about outside of your children or being a parent." — Oneofyrfencegrls
Notforthisworld0101 responded:
"It's possible to have a personality outside of being a parent."