+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Man reveals the good deed he did that earned him free Starbucks for life

Even though he was having a bad day, he put everything aside to be kind.

jontay black, starbucks for life, kindness
via Jontay Black/TikTok

Jontay Black won Starbucks for life.

TikTok user Jontay Black just found out that you never know who’s watching in the best way possible. He ordered a strawberry lemonade from Starbucks at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the new barista was having some trouble with his order.

It was “nothing fancy” as Black put it, but she still had a hard time getting his drink right.

“Long story short, they kept messing up the order, and I was just being polite, like, it’s OK, everybody has bad days, because I’ve been having a bad day my damn self,” he told his followers on TikTok.

Black was upset because he got written up at work that day, but he didn’t know that a Starbucks executive was watching the exchange.

@jontayblack

#starbucks #starbucksdrinks #starbucksbarista #storytime

"When they finally got my order right, one of the execs came up and she’s like, ‘I’m an exec from Starbucks and I watched your experience from beginning to end, and you were so polite with our people that I’ve got something for you.’”

Then, she handed him a Starbucks gift card that is good for life! “She gave me a lifetime Starbucks gift card. I just go and swipe it. Swipe and swipe and swipe it, no swipe-back,” he said.

What's great is that even though Black was having a bad day, he didn’t put it on the Starbucks employee and was able to remain polite as she got his order wrong. Black expected nothing in return but his strawberry lemonade and was given an incredible reward.

“And I had a bad ass day, got a write-up at work. This made it. And my drink’s good,” he said on TikTok. “Shout-out to Starbucks for making my day.”

Although we’re not completely certain of the conditions of his free Starbucks for life card, the company has given out several Starbucks for Life cards through sweepstakes over the past few years. Starbucks for Life cardholders get one free drink or food item every day for 30 years. The catch is that the free item expires at the end of the day, so you can’t bank a bunch of free stuff and make a huge order later. But heck, it sure beats paying $4 for a venti Pike Place every day.

As part of the giveaway, Starbucks also holds the right to discontinue the card and pay the owner its remaining cash value.

The approximate retail value of a Starbucks for Life card is $57,378.

Black’s followers were super jealous of his reward. “It’s hard watching people live your dreams,” Hannah wrote. While others thought that having a Starbucks for Life card makes him a great catch on the dating market. “Baby that is Tinder profile material! ‘Lifetime Starbucks card’ is a resume credential,” Suzanne Ochoa wrote.

“If that's your way of proposing to me, I'll break the news to my husband. Brb,” Brittany Miller joked.

Sometimes, when nothing seems to be going right it’s tough to get outside of ourselves and remember to be kind. Black’s decision to be kind regardless of what was happening in his life paid off, even though he had no idea he was going to be rewarded.

He’s a great example of why we should always strive to be kind—you never know who’s watching.

From Your Site Articles
kindness
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Sponsored

Simple ways to stay healthy even when you’re insanely busy

Photo by Joshua Rawson-Harris on Unsplash

True

Now that life is returning to normal (sort of!), people are finding it hard to fit in healthy meals amid a busy schedule. While the easiest solution may seem like grabbing fast food at a drive-thru or vending machine, that’s certainly not the healthiest choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
organic
Family

A letter to my mother-in-law who spoiled my sons

"It's pointless to dwell on regrets, but I often think about how I had it all wrong. I was so wrong in how I perceived your generosity."

Tina Platamura

This article originally appeared on 04.14.16


You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.

Tina Platamura

A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.

I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while trying to make sure you didn't spoil my children. I thought you would turn them into “selfish brats" by giving them everything they wanted. I thought they might never learn to wait, to take turns, to share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badge
Bombas
Bombas
Sponsored

This is the most important van in NYC… and it’s full of socks.

How can socks make such a huge difference? You'd be surprised.

all photos provided by Coalition for The Homeless

Every night, the van delivers nourishment in all kinds of ways to those who need it most

True

Homelessness in New York City has reached its highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Over 50,000 people sleep each night in a shelter, while thousands of others rely on city streets, the subway system and other public locations as spaces to rest.

That’s why this meal (and sock) delivery van is an effective resource for providing aid to those experiencing homelessness in New York City.

Every night of the year, from 7pm to 9:30, the Coalition for the Homeless drives a small fleet of vans to over 25 stops throughout upper and lower Manhattan and in the Bronx. At each stop, adults and families in need can receive a warm meal, a welcoming smile from volunteers, and a fresh, comfy new pair of Bombas socks. Socks may be even more important than you think.

Bombas was founded in 2013 after the discovery that socks were the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters.

Access to fresh, clean socks is often limited for individuals experiencing homelessness—whether someone is living on the street and walking for much of the day, or is unstably housed without reliable access to laundry or storage. And for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness —expenses might need to be prioritized for more critical needs like food, medication, school supplies, or gas. Used socks can’t be donated to shelters for hygienic reasons, making this important item even more difficult to supply to those who need it the most.

Bombas offers its consumers durable, long-lasting and comfortable socks, and for every pair of Bombas socks purchased, an additional pair of specially-designed socks is donated to organizations supporting those in need, like Coalition for the Homeless. What started out as a simple collaboration with a few organizations and nonprofits to help individuals without housing security has quickly become a bona fide giving movement. Bombas now has approximately 3,500 Giving Partners nationwide.

Though every individual’s experience is unique, there can frequently be an inherent lack of trust of institutions that want to help—making a solution even more challenging to achieve. “I’ve had people reach out when I’m handing them a pair of socks and their hands are shaking and they’re looking around, and they’re wondering ‘why is this person being nice to me?’” Robbi Montoya—director at Dorothy Day House, another Giving Partner—told Bombas.

Donations like socks are a small way to create connection. And they can quickly become something much bigger. Right now over 1,000 people receive clothing and warm food every night, rain or shine, from a Coalition for the Homeless van. That bit of consistent kindness during a time of struggle can help offer the feeling of true support. This type of encouragement is often crucial for organizations to help those take the next difficult steps towards stability.

This philosophy helped Bombas and its abundance of Giving Partners extend their reach beyond New York City. Over 75 million clothing items have been donated to those who need it the most across all 50 states. Over the years Bombas has accumulated all kinds of valuable statistics, information, and highlights from Giving Partners similar to the Coalition for the Homeless vans and Dorothy Day House, which can be found in the Bombas Impact Report.

In the Impact Report, you’ll also find out how to get involved—whether it’s purchasing a pair of Bombas socks to get another item donated, joining a volunteer group, or shifting the conversation around homelessness to prioritize compassion and humanity.

To find out more, visit BeeBetter.com.

From Your Site Articles
community
Pop Culture

Bruce Springsteen randomly met a fan at a movie, then stopped by his house to surprise his mom

Literally every fan's dream come true.

Laura/Flickr

Bruce Springsteen is known for connecting with fans, but this story goes above and beyond.

Anyone who has admired a famous person has probably imagined what it would be like to meet them in person. Some people might even fantasize about randomly striking up a conversation with said celebrity and exchanging more than just fleeting autograph-signing pleasantries.

Like, what if you were out for the evening and just happened to bump into a rock star? What if you invited them to your house … and they said yes? What if you kind of got to know each other and they remembered you and told stories about you for decades?

That would never happen, right? Except it did, for a young Bruce Springsteen fan, back in the heyday of his meteoric fame in the 1980s.

Keep ReadingShow less
bruce springsteen
Family

11 things people don't tell you about growing up with an alcoholic parent

My dad was an addict, and growing up with him taught me a lot.

via Ashley Tieperman

Ashley Tieperman and her father.

This article originally appeared on 04.27.16


There was never just one moment in my family when we “found out" that my dad was an addict.

I think I always knew, but I never saw him actually drinking. Usually, he downed a fifth of vodka before he came home from work or hid tiny bottles in the garage and bathroom cabinets.

Keep ReadingShow less
addiction
Trending Stories