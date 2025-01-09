Millennial woman creates brilliant skit for Gen Z 'adult on-boarding' tips
"Yes, you are going to have to schedule it yourself. Yes, it's fine. I promise you're going to be okay."
It's that time, folks. A large portion of Gen Z are now in adulthood with some hitting their mid 20s faster than any of them likely expected. Life just sort of creeps up on you in that way but wouldn't it be nice if there were a sort of orientation to introduce you to the next phase in life. We could bring snacks, little notepads and pens, all while soaking up a bullet pointed list generated by the experience of the prior generation.
While Gen X is grappling with the changes that occur in middle age while still trying to figure out how they became old enough to be grandparents. Gen Z is just barely getting started with adulthood and instead of leaving them to figure it out all alone, one Millennial has taken it upon herself to do a little "adult on-boarding." It's the orientation we all wish we could've had, filled with practical advice and things to expect.
Robin Rambles is known for her fun skits and lighthearted rants on social media. Recently, she decided to give Gen Z the adult on-boarding that other adults didn't get. Robin puts on her customer service voice as she sits behind a desk talking to the "new adults," in an amusing attempt to prepare them for adulthood.
After instructing everyone to get into their seats, Robin quickly introduces what they'll be covering. Now, the comedian speaks fast so Gen Zers will have to focus to keep up, "so first of all welcome, we're so happy to have you here. We are going to go over a couple of things. They're not exactly rules, they're more suggestions. Just to help you survive a little bit in here. Now before we start I do want to mention that this is kind of a blanket suggestion. Not everything applies to every single person, we're just doing a blanket suggestion statement," she starts.
Throughout the video she reiterates if things don't apply to an individual then to let it go. Remember, it's a blanket suggestion, everything doesn't apply to everyone. The tongue-in-cheek video covers some pretty good topics like changing your oil, stretching and scheduling preventative medical appointments.
"It's ok to keep doing things that you enjoy even if other people think that you're silly for it. Yes. As long as it doesn't hurt yourself or others you can keep doing it even if other people call it cheugy," Robin says before an imaginary Gen Zer interrupts her assumingly to explain the usage of cheugy. "Oh, I'm not confused, I don't need you to explain it to me. I'm not going to use that."
Robin gives advice on making sure you save for oil changes in your car whether it be by putting money aside in a savings account, setting cash aside or by some other means. She really drives home the point of how important oil changes are to keep a vehicle running well. Later in the video she shares with Gen Z that Gen Alpha will start making fun of them for things like their middle part but they're exempt from caring.
There were several Millennials sharing their own advice and others that were taking notes in the comment section, with one writing, "If your stomach hurts you probably need fiber. It didn’t matter what you ate before but it sure does now. Your weight and digestive track have rules now."
Someone else chimes in, "Just remember the scheduling person at the medical office doesn’t want to talk to you on the phone either it’s ok to panic."
Another emphasizes the importance of stretching, "Stretching is so real. All I did was side sleep last night & now I can’t look left 😑 cries in millennial & ibuprofen."
"As a millennial who came late to our onboarding meeting, thank you for sharing the information again. We did need this blankie," shares a tardy attendee.
Robin assures Gen Z towards the end of the "orientation" that their 30s will be much better than their 20s, which others confirm. With so much to cover, the content creator made a part two to fill in more adulting lessons. Though the video is supposed to be for fun, it seems like Gen Z may get some really practical and helpful advice from the skit to save for future reference.