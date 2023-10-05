+
TikTokker has hilarious solution to Joe Jonas "misogyny" accusations: "Pay off my car loan."

Her tongue in cheek video makes a great point about expectations for young moms.

TikTokker offers to clean ups Joe Jonas' PR by him paying off her car

Even if you've been living in a time capsule and think Hanson is the newest boyband on the block, you've likely still heard about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. Jonas has been in the public eye since the age of 15 as part of his band he shares with his brothers, aptly named Jonas Brothers. And Turner catapulted to fame playing Sansa Stark on the massive hit show "Game of Thrones" when she was also just 15.

Throughout their relationship the two worked hard to keep things extremely private and positive, so these stories portraying Turner as a party girl absent mom and Jonas as super-dad were shocking.

Enter Robin Rambles, a TikTokker and huge Jonas Brothers fan. She noticed the discrepancy in coverage, Jonas's slow response time and fans insisting the pop star is misogynist. The makings of a PR nightmare, and Robin has a solution. Giving Jonas the opportunity to pay off her car.

I mean it's really a small ask when you think about it. He's a millionaire with a PR problem and she's a hundred-aire every couple of weeks on payday. Jonas paying off her car would be good PR for him and a smart financial decision for her. Win-win. I'm personally rooting for Robin in this divorce, which is why Upworthy talked to her to find out more about what prompted this hilarious plea.

"It was a mixture of things that prompted the actual video. Like I had just paid my car payment and I had also just gone to a Jonas Brothers concert last week and the price of the ticket was very similar to the price of my car payment," Robin laughs. "And I was like, you know what, Joe should pay this for me. Like 'you owe me. I sat through a pitchy concert.'"

"I was like, 'I'm mad about patriarchy, I'm mad about rich people being rich, I'm mad about paying for my car payment.' It was a beautiful storm of just me...being mad."

In fact, after the original story that prompted the misogyny claims was published, Robin and her friend seriously contemplated going to the Jonas Brothers' concert dressed as Sansa Stark. That would've taken trolling someone to a new level, likely a hilarious level for everyone but Jonas.

Since she's such a long time big fan of the boyband, Robin settled on simply asking Jonas the small favor of paying off her car loan in exchange for positive headlines. Honestly, it seems like a sweet deal being that she says there's only about $11K left on her loan and according to Robin, he's likely paying over $10K for his PR firm.

Either way, divorces are painful no matter who you are, so maybe Jonas will come across Robin's video and at the very least get a good laugh out of it. Bonus points and guaranteed character redeeming headlines if he actually follows through on paying off her car.

Watch Robin's amusing PR offer below:

dear Joe Jonas,

Teacher brilliantly turns getting her period in front of her class into a teaching moment

"That boy who emailed...his parents must be incredible."

Emily Elizabeth|TikTok and Cliff Booth|Canva

Teacher starts period in front of class, turns into a lesson

Teachers are almost always teaching even when it's not in their lesson plan.

Those that were born to be teachers find teachable moments everywhere and one woman found herself in one of those moments. Though this one was likely just a bit more personal than she probably would've liked.

Emily Elizabeth posted a TikTok video about how she found herself in a predicament in front of her classroom full of 10 and 11-year-old kids. The teacher explained that she was noticing a lot of commotion and whispering among the little girls in her class while she was wearing white pants. After reminding the girls to stay on task, the whispering continued, prompting Emily to be more direct.

That's when one of the girls asked to speak with her privately dropping the bomb that no one that gets periods wants to hear in public.

Stanford expert shares the number one phrase that people who are good at small talk always use

This will make your next party a lot easier.

via Stable Flow/Unsplash

Some friends enjoying a polite conversation at a party.

Many people don’t like small talk because it forces them to have conversations about trivial topics such as the weather, what they saw on TV the night before, or their weekend plans. Other people don’t like it because it causes them anxiety to talk with someone they may not know well.

Either way, research shows that small talk actually is a big deal. Julia Korn at Forbes says that small talk enables us to find common ground and shared interests, build muscles to overcome social discomfort, and lays the groundwork for transitioning into more serious, deeper topics.

It also makes us feel good. Studies show that a quick exchange with a barista while getting coffee can result in feelings of belonging and increased happiness.

10,000 people spontaneously sing Queen's 'Love of My Life' with Freddie Mercury impersonator

Marc Martel captures Freddie's unique voice almost flawlessly.

Marc Martel/YouTube

Marc Martel sings with the audience in Santiago, Chile, in May of 2022.

Freddie Mercury was known for many things—his dramatic showmanship, his larger-than-life personality, and his untimely death during the peak of the AIDS epidemic—but he is most remembered for his clear, powerful voice, ranging from rich bass notes to impressive soprano coloratura.

It's hard to do Freddie's voice justice, but Marc Martel has managed to wow millions with his impersonations of the Queen lead singer. If you close your eyes and listen, there are seconds when you might swear you were hearing Freddie himself singing again.

Martel's cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been viewed 56 million times on YouTube. And another of his videos showcases Martel's ability to captivate an audience with his—or Freddie's—voice.

Her son came out. She called a gay bar for advice. The delightful conversation went viral.

Parenting done right.

Photo courtesy of Kara Coley.


Kara Coley, a bartender at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, got an unusual phone call on the job last week.

"Good evening," Coley answered. "Thank you for calling Sipps!"

A woman on the other end of the line asked, "Is this a gay bar?"

Sipps welcomes everyone, Coley explained to her, but indeed attracts a mostly LGBTQ crowd.



Gen Z is 74% more likely than other generations to want to homeschool their kids

Theirs reasons for wanting to homeschool and how they think it should be done departs from previous generations as well.

Canva

Homeschooling numbers in the U.S. have more than quadrupled since 1999.

It used to be that if you said the word "homeschooler," people would conjure up images of a Bible-carrying homesteader whose parents kept them out of school so they wouldn't learn about "dangerous" ideas like carbon dating and evolution.

While those kinds of homeschoolers still exist, the homeschooling world has become much larger and more diverse in recent decades. In 1999, there were approximately 850,000 students homeschooled in the United States. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, that number had tripled to an estimated 2.5 million, and in the past year, it's grown by over a million more to 3.62 million. These days, you'll meet homeschool parents from all walks of life who have chosen to educate their own kids for all kinds of reasons, moving the "typical homeschooler" stereotype further and further from reality.

Now we have a new generation of Americans thinking about how they want their kids to be educated. Gen Z is now 12 to 26 years old, with the 20-somethings at a prime age for starting (or at least imagining) their future family lives. Interestingly enough, they are even more keen on homeschooling their kids than their parents or grandparents were.

Keep ReadingShow less
