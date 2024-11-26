Woman makes entire Thanksgiving dinner on $20 budget with ingredients from Dollar Tree
She wants people to know they can still have a special meal even if money is tight.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and while it can be a time for joy, for other's it can be a time for stress. Not just stress due to spending an extended amount of time around family members you haven't seen in a while or shuffling from house to house. Some people feel extra stress because they can't quite figure out how they're going to provide a special holiday dinner.
Food banks and churches often give out meal boxes for families that may be struggling financially but there can be barriers to getting the boxes. Sometimes the lines are long which causes extreme difficulty for elderly, disabled or people with chronic pain to participate. For others it could be they're living in temporary housing like a extended stay hotel so they don't have access to a full size stove to cook a large turkey.
While others simply may feel that though they need the help, someone may need it more so they stay home instead of risking taking away from other people. These are all things Rebecca, the woman behind Dollar Tree Dinners tries to keep in mind when creating the healthiest meals she can for those on a budget or living in a food desert.
Every year Rebecca tries to come up with tasty meals specifically for the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, the budget food influencer decided to increase her own challenge by creating a three course meal on a $20 budget. For this small budget to work she went to her favorite store for affordable food items–Dollar Tree, and from the looks of it, her meal did not disappoint. She shared all the ingredients and the finished product on social media, the video was viewed more than 1.5 million times and the comments were filled with people thanking her.
Things this year are a little tight for everyone, even those that may not need help from a food pantry are feeling the pinch. Splurging on a large ham or turkey and all the fixings could put some people in a bit of a bind, even though this Thanksgiving dinner is at a historically low price when adjusting for inflation. The "historically low" price may not feel so low for everyone which is why Rebecca's work around for this three course Thanksgiving meal may be the perfect work around.
@dollartreedinners $20 Dollar Tree Thanksgiving Dinner! The ingredients: Swanson Chicken broth $1.25 (Optional ingredient, can be omitted) Kraft Ranch $1.25 Italian seasoned breadcrumbs $1.25 Kraft Mac & Cheese $1.25 Turkey Stuffing Mix $1.25 Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes (the unflavored big bag) $1.25 Pioneer Roasted turkey Gravy mix $1.25 Dried cranberries $1.25 French style Green Beans (Could also swap for frozen) $1.25 2 cans of turkey $2.50 Milk $1.25 Margarine $1.25 Sugar cookie mix $1.25 Werther's Chewy Caramel candies $1.25 Apple Pie filling $1.25 Total cost $20 Optional extras to add on if desired: Large casserole dish $1.25 (for making the casserole and easy clean up) A Block of Cheddar cheese (for the mac & cheese balls) $1.25 Extra packet of sugar cookie mix (for the caramel apple cookie bars) $1.25 The menu: Appetizer: Mac & Cheese Croquettes with Ranch for dipping Dinner: "Best of Thanksgiving" Casserole Dessert: Caramel Apple Cookie Bars #dollartreefood #dollartreegroceryhaul #dollartreethanksgiving #thanksgivingonabudget #budgetholidaymeals #howtoeatforcheap #feedafamily ♬ original sound - Dollar Tree Dinners
The menu consists of Mac & Cheese Croquettes with Ranch dipping sauce, a "Best of Thanksgiving" casserole, and caramel apple cookie bars for dessert. Rebecca explains in a longer video shared on YouTube that she only allows herself to use oil, salt and pepper from home, everything else has to be budgeted into the $20 to purchase from Dollar Tree.
If you're big on having turkey for the holiday, no worries, the turkey is included in the casserole. The casserole consists of a layer of mashed potatoes, drained French cut green beans, canned turkey, gravy, and stuffing mix.
@dollartreedinners Thanksgiving Dinner you can make for under $12! Ingredients: 1 package Idahoan Original Mashed potatoes 1 can french style green beans (can also use frozen) 2 cans of turkey (drained, broth reserved) 1 packet Pionner roasted turkey gravy mix 1 box turkey stuffing mix Dried cranberries (soaked in water to rehydrate) Milk Margarine Chicken Broth Total cost $11.25 Prepare the mashed potaotes, follow the package instructions but substitute some or all of the water with chicken broth. Season well with salt & pepper and spread evenly into a baking dish as layer 1. Spread on a can of drained french style green beans (if desired, this layer can also be green bean casserole by mixing 2 cans of green beans with 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and some french fried onions) Drain the canned turkey, saving the broth for the gravy, shred the turkey well with a fork and spread it over the green beans. Use the reserved turkey broth and water to prepare the roasted turkey gravy according to the package instructions. Pour the gravy evenly over the turkey. Follow the stuffing mix instructions substituting all or some of the water with chicken broth and fold in the soaked cranberries. Spread the stuffing layer evenly over the casserole as the final layer. Dot the top of the stuffing layer with small pats of margarin and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling. Enjoy! #thanksgivingonabudget #budgetfriendlymeals #dollartreerecipes #thanksgivingcasserole #budgetcooking #comfortfood #casserolerecipes #holidaycooking #3coursemeal ♬ original sound - Dollar Tree Dinners
"Ten ingredients at $1.25 a piece means that just to make this casserole you're looking at $11.25 cents, which is an absolute steal because this would definitely feed four people with a significant amount of leftovers. And if you've been feeling like you're not going to be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner this year because you can't afford to make one, hopefully you can afford to make this," Rebecca says at the end of the video sharing the recipe for the casserole.
The entire dinner looked delicious and people were sharing their plans to give it a try while others thanked her for putting together an affordable meal, with one person writing, "I'm gonna make this and put them in smaller loaf pans to freeze for when I'm needing something warm and cozy."
@dollartreedinners I made a 3-course Thanksgiving dinner on a $20 budget from Dolalr Tree, starting with these crispy and creamy fried mac & Cheese bites. They're crunchy on the outside, tender and cheesy on the inside and perfect with ranch for dipping. Stay tuned for the main dish and dessert. Ingredients: 1 box Kraft Thick & Creamy mac & cheese 1 & 1/2 cups of water 1/2 cup of milk (plus extra for breading) 2 tablespoons of margarine Italian seasoned breadcrumbs Oil for frying Ranch dressing (for dipping) Instructions: 1) In a pot, combien the macaroni, water, milk, margarine and cheese powder from the box. 2) Bring to a boil, stirring occassionally, then cover and simmer for 8 minutes continuing to stir occassionally 3) Transfer to a shallow container and refrigerate for at least 4 hours (preferrably overnight) 4) Remove mac from the container and cut it into 12 cubes 5) Coat each cube in italian breadcrubs, dip in milk, then coat again in breadcrumbs. Compress the cubes into balls while breading to shape them. 6) Heat 1 inch of oil in a pot and fry the mac and cheese balls in two batchdes for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve with ranch for dipping. Enjoy! #budgetfriendlymeals #dollartreefinds #thanksgivingonabudget #thanksgivingdinner #friedmacncheese #budgetcooking #dollartreemeals #3coursemeal #thanksgivingrecipes #holidaycooking #easyappetizers #budgetthanksgiving #tiktokfoodie ♬ original sound - Dollar Tree Dinners
Another person shares, "As someone who mixes everything on their plate at Thanksgiving, this is GENIUS!! Much more affordable and far less wasteful than making each separate dish!"
One mom is grateful for the recipes, "It’s just me and my son, I’m about to have surgery so finances are incredibly tight. Thank you SO MUCH for this."
Someone else reveals, "I’ll be alone on Thanksgiving this year. I love the idea of the casserole so I can still have a Thanksgiving but not spend a ton of money on it since it’s just me."
A few people who know the struggle of not having money for holiday dinners chime in to praise Rebecca for thinking of people who aren't in a financial position to purchase ingredients for a meal, one of them writes, "Truly makes me teary-eyed. We are financially able to make thanksgiving dinner how we’d like, but the fact that you make this possible for SO many…you’re a treasure on this app." The other commenter shares, "I don't know why I'm crying but there you have it. I thankfully no longer struggle to feed my family but for those who do, you are helping to feed their tummies, their souls, and their dignity."
Rebecca's meals may not be for everyone but the ones that need it can purchase the ingredients and serve their family with no one ever being the wiser. Thanks to her Dollar Tree menu, some families who didn't think they could afford a Thanksgiving meal but now can thanks to this thoughtful meal can now add this to their list of things to be thankful for.