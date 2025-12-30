Man skillfully rapping Dr. Seuss rhymes over Dr. Dre beats is a must-see mashup
It's seriously impressive.
If you've ever read a Dr. Seuss story out loud, you know how the children's author excelled at creating fun rhymes. There's a reason Seuss books have been beloved for generations and adapted into films and a popular stage musical.
And thanks to filmmaker Wes Tank having some extra time on his hands in 2020, some of Dr. Seuss's most popular stories have now been rapped over Dr. Dre beats. It's a mashup so perfect it's a wonder it hadn't been done a million times before. Tank's rap of the tongue-twisting Fox in Sox is simply epic. If you've ever tried to read this book out loud, you know how challenging it is not to flub, especially the second half. To rap it like Tanks does is an incredibly impressive feat, not to mention genuinely enjoyable. Watch:
Tank is the Founder and Director of the production company TankThink, which creates uplifting, community-driven content and live experiences for global audiences.
The comments on the videos are almost as entertaining as the videos themselves. Here's what people are saying about the Fox in Sox rap:
"All of a sudden the coronavirus isn't the illest thing out there."
"Am now convinced Dr.Seuss was some rapper's ghost writer."
"I've listened to this maybe 7 times so far. Still not sick of it."
"Yo, the tweedle beetle battle bit was fire."
Tank also rapped the cautionary environmental tale, The Lorax.
And people loved it.
"I'm devastated to think that there are only a finite number of Dre beats & Seuss books. Please don't ever stop."
"I didn't think rapping dr Seuss books was something I needed in my life but now I know better."
"This is way better than the movie was."
"Omg I just told my seven-year-old there was a new Doctor Seuss rap video, and now he's jumping up and down screaming with excitement, and begging to go to bed... 😂😂😂 Thanks?!"
How about a little One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish?
And the comments keep on coming:
"This guy just filled a niche I didn't even know existed."
"Dr. Seuss' books weren't part of my childhood. Rap isn't really my thing. Why do I find these videos so awesome? Because they are amazing!"
"You are frighteningly good at this."
"3:05 is the literal definition of how to hit a beat with ferocity."
"Would the real Dr. Seuss please stand up?"
"Imagine hearing this coming out of someone's car at a traffic light."
"I'm a 30 year old man, it's 1am, and I'm watching a man rapping dr seuss."
"When Dr Seuss was born it was already written that Wes would one day too come into this world, for these books were undoubtedly written as raps for Wes."
Well done, Wes Tanks. (Personal request—do The Sneetches next, please and thank you.)
Tanks has gone on to rap more kid lit
In the five years since his Seuss/Dre rap videos went viral, Tanks has recorded more children's literature raps of famous kids' books like Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, The Giving Tree, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and more.
It's amazing how many of these books lend themselves to well to being rapped.
You can follow Wes Tank for more on YouTube.
This article originally appeared five years ago and has been updated.