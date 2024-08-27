Woman's viral posts about her dad's 'discussion agendas' are hilarious and inspiring
Packers football, family updates, and of course, General Discussion.
Kenzi Enright's dad, Riley, has been getting together with the same group of guys every Friday night for years.
Neither of them ever expected that the meetups, officially known as "Board Meetings," would eventually make them both Internet-famous.
One night in late 2022, Kenzi's dad invited her out with the boys and caught her off guard when he handed her a printed agenda full of discussion topics for the evening.
On deck for the night?
- Jordan Love
- World Cup
- China and Russia
- After Christmas party with the boys
- and General Discussion
Kenzi found it so hilarious that she shared the agenda on Twitter, where it instantly went viral.
Some people found the structured approach to hanging out impressive. Others just thought the over-the-top dad vibes were adorable.
Kenzi began sharing the agendas almost every Friday — and has kept the gag going for nearly two years.
The formal discussion topics started as a joke.
Riley and his friends found a coaster at their bar table one night with some hard-to-read writing on it, and one of them joked that it must have been a previous group's agenda.
From there, the group began discussing their own agendas for the evening before meeting up, and soon, Riley was printing them out before each Board Meeting.
Sometimes the guys include little notes like "Please be on time, we have a lot to get through," or "Please take good notes." Sometimes there are guest speakers on the docket, including Kenzi.
After the initial laughs and virality wore off, Kenzi's dad and his friends found they actually liked having an agenda for their meetups. So they decided to keep it rolling.
By now, Kenzi has posted over 60 updates — with an audience of thousands eagerly awaiting each one!
The agendas may have started as a joke, but they serve an important purpose — and hold a valuable lesson.
"We found ourselves going down some rabbit holes. Political things and whatnot would get in the way, and life would get in the way of things," Riley told People.
"We found ourselves getting away from the fun and into kind of depressing things. So we made a vow to each other — no politics, no depressing things. We're just going to get together and have fun."
According to the agendas, The Board discusses a wide range of topics, from sports (the Green Bay Packers make a lot of appearances on the lists), to pop culture, to home repair, family, life updates, and more.
The gang has a lot of fun hamming up the discussion guides, but the fact that the joke has lasted this long is pretty amazing.
It's no secret that there's an epidemic of male loneliness in America. A 2021 survey found that a shocking 15 percent of men reported having no close friends.
The isolation is even more pronounced in younger generations, with a survey from 2023 discovering that a staggering 65% of men ages 18-23 agreed with the statement "No one really knows me well."
The same study found that 40% of all men surveyed showed depressive symptoms.
Guys everywhere can take a lesson from Riley and his friends, and from the commitment they show in getting together every single week and talking openly about real issues — something so many men struggle to do.
Your own Guy's Night Out may never go viral, but it might be a surprisingly important piece of your longterm mental health.
Werner Herzog motivational posters are the best thing on the internet
The director with a cult following gets a tribute fit for guidance counselor office walls.
Werner Herzog inspirational art, FRIENDSHIP.
Looking for a little inspiration this afternoon, but don't actually want to be uplifted?
Well, then get a boost from the solemn Teutonic prose of legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog via the genius Tumblr project Herzog Inspirationals.
Take comfort and advice from the man for whom getting shot in the gut was NBD as you learn about the humble simplicity of the chicken or the inner life of birds.
ADVENTURE
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Universe is not harmony.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
HAPPINESS.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
HARMONY.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Human life is...
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
GRATEFUL.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
FRIENDSHIP.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
MISERY.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
CIVILIZATION.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
Eyes of a chicken.
via Werner Herzog Inspirationals/Tumblr
This article originally appeared on 09.18.17