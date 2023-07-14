+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

'Barbie' movie creators open up about film's feminist message and fans are loving it

The new 'Barbie' movie really has it all.

barbie movie
Warner Bros./Mattel Films/Wikipedia

Margot Robbie discusses the feminism behind 'Barbie.'

While conversations about Barbie might generally revolve around unrealistic beauty standards and misogynist ideals, the factual legacy of the iconic toy is far more nuanced and surprisingly feminist. After all, Barbie propelled young girls around the world out of simply honing their maternal skills with baby dolls and helped them imagine themselves in roles beyond motherhood.

This is part of why the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie is causing such excitement. It not only promises a fun ride full of dance numbers, crazy outfits and pink galore, but also a story that reflects the true promise of feminism: an equilateral, inclusive world where femininity is equally celebrated. Basically, the best of Barbie, if you ask me.

In fact, the film’s feminist layers were the main topic for a recent ABC News In-depth interview with Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, and Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, and it’s giving fans a whole new level of appreciation for the upcoming comedy.

“It most certainly is a feminist film,” said Gerwig. ”But it’s feminist in a way that includes everyone; it’s a ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ version of it.”

“I think some people hear the word ‘feminist’ and think that means it doesn't mean men…And I’m like, anyone who believes that men and women should be equal is feminist,” Robbie seconded, noting that the power between the Barbies and the Kens is certainly not equal at the beginning of the film.

“If you look at ‘Barbie Land’ from the beginning…the Barbies are on top and the Kens are kinda disregarded…that’s not equal. So, whatever the opposite of misogynist is actually what Barbie is. Toward the end when they balance things out..then it might be feminist,” she joked.

Then Gerwig painted a picture she saw time and time again with her friends' daughters:

“Little girls playing dress-up where they put on everything—the tutu and the tiara and the boa, and the gloves, and the bag and the cowboy boots and they have sparkles…so many ideas—and then there’s this moment when they just…start wanting to disappear.”

This is certainly a feeling many women can relate to, and it’s a feeling that only gets exacerbated in a society where women are often pitted against one another. Gerwig wanted “Barbie” to challenge this notion in the movie by showing “that ability for a woman to look at another woman and say ‘you’re good enough.’”

It doesn’t hurt that Gerwig and Robbie live this example in the interview by delighting in lifting each other up. Gerwig applauds Robbie for her take-charge attitude, and Robbie commends Gerwig for having an infectious enthusiasm and intelligence that doesn’t make others feel alienated. All in all, it’s just so inspiring to watch a couple of female Hollywood powerhouses hold each other in such high regard, all while talking about a movie that does the same thing.

After seeing this discussion, folks were even more excited about the thought Gerwig and Robbie have put into the film. You can feel the love in the comments below:

“The more I hear about the script entices me to actually see the movie.”

“I cannot wait to see this and already want them to direct/ produce another project together again. They flow off of each other so well. I love this!!”

“I wish they conducted interviews with world leaders and politicians in this manner.”

“This movie will tell girls they can do anything.”

“I have not (obviously) seen this yet and just from this interview I need another Margot/ Greta film. They seem superb together.”

“The absolute number one reason why I am most excited to see this movie is because of these two women. They are each so impressively talented and mindblowingly intelligent and passionate about their craft that there's no way it will be anything less than spectacular.

Thankfully, fans only have to wait a little longer before seeing what the creators have come up with. "Barbie" premieres July 21.

From Your Site Articles
feminism
Joy

An 8th grader challenged a teacher to a dance-off between exams and she delivered

All the right moves.

@McClainEducates/Twitter

Florida teacher Yolanda Turner engaged 8th grade students in a dance-off.

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Teachers deserve all the kudos, high fives, raises, accolades, prizes and thanks for everything they do. Even if they just stuck to academics alone, they'd be worth far more than they get, but so many teachers go above and beyond to teach the whole child, from balancing equations to building character qualities.

One way dedicated educators do that is by developing relationships and building rapport with their students. And one surefire way to build rapport is to dance with them.

A viral video shared by an assistant principal at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida shows a group of students gathered around one student as he challenges a teacher to a dance-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher dance-off
Pop Culture

Thousands of concertgoers in Poland randomly decided to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and it was flawless

The music of Queen is a universal language.

Sandra Maria/Youtube, Official Lives & Music Videos/Youtube

You can't not sing this song.

The music of Queen has a profound visceral effect on everyone. Few pieces of art can cause complete strangers to put aside their differences and come together in song, but by golly, “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of them. It would be cheesy if it weren’t so absolutely beautiful.

This pertains even to non-English-speaking countries, it appears. Recently, thousands of Harry Styles concertgoers in Warsaw, Poland, began cheering as those iconic beginning piano notes penetrated the air.
Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity
Family

Dad shares the moment he realized he couldn't raise his daughter in the United States

Here's why the family is moving to Spain.

via LunaGoestoSpain/TikTok and Stephen Downes/Flickr

A couple shares why they decided to leave the United States.

Although it is difficult to tell if there is a trend of Americans moving out of the country, rough estimates show that around 8 million currently live in other countries—double the 4.1 million living abroad in 1999.

The most popular countries for Americans to move to are Mexico, Canada and the United Kingdom, in that order.

A big reason why some are leaving the U.S. is that an increasing number of employers allow people to work abroad. Others are choosing to leave because of cost of living increases and “golden visa” programs. Golden visas offer the chance to get a foreign residency permit by purchasing a house or making a significant investment or donation.

Keep ReadingShow less
americans
Health

Gen Z and Millenials struggle with 'menu anxiety.' Here’s what it is and how to beat it.

Why do some people feel overwhelmed when looking at a harmless menu?

via Elyse Mayers/TikTok and Bruno Cervera/Pexels

What is menu anxiety?

A new form of social anxiety is coming to public consciousness, and it affects younger generations more often than older generations. The problem is called “menu anxiety,” and although it isn’t an official diagnosis, it affects countless people.

A survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress found younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering a meal off a menu—41% of Gen Z and millennials (aged 18–43), compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers (aged 44–77).

There are many different ways in which menu anxiety manifests itself. People may have difficulty deciding what to order, especially in a place with an extensive menu. They also may be overly concerned they may have made the wrong choice.

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health
Pop Culture

Hollywood actors begin historic strike with powerful speech from Fran Drescher

She did not mince words.

Jaguire2192/Wikimedia Commons, Gage Skidmore/C.C.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has announced the union is on stirke.

For the first time since 1960, when Eisenhower was President of the United States and Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, Hollywood's writers and actors are both on strike.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 screenwriters, has been on strike since the beginning of May. And on July 13, 2023, SAG-AFTRA—the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists representing approximately 160,000 film and television performers and media professionals—joined them, effectively shutting down Hollywood.

Actress and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, best known for her lead role in "The Nanny," announced the strike with a powerful speech calling out studio executives. The major Hollywood writer and performer unions have been in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over the way streaming services and Artificial Intelligence are impacting compensation for the creators on the ground, and clearly, it's not been going well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Wait, what are they saying? People name song lyrics they sang wrong for years

It's pour some sugar on me, not pour some shook-up ramen.

Canva

People name song lyrics they sang wrong.

We've all done it. If there is one common human experience, it's getting the lyrics wrong in a song. I refuse to believe that this isn't a universal thing that transpires in all countries, cultures and languages, and if you tell me otherwise I'll have no other choice than to believe you're lying. But there's something innocently hilarious about people learning that they've been singing the wrong words to popular songs. Someone in a Reddit community decided to ask the question that clearly a lot of people have been waiting to be asked: "What's a song lyric that you completely misheard for a while?"

Keep ReadingShow less
song lyrics
Trending Stories