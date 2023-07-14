'Barbie' movie creators open up about film's feminist message and fans are loving it
The new 'Barbie' movie really has it all.
While conversations about Barbie might generally revolve around unrealistic beauty standards and misogynist ideals, the factual legacy of the iconic toy is far more nuanced and surprisingly feminist. After all, Barbie propelled young girls around the world out of simply honing their maternal skills with baby dolls and helped them imagine themselves in roles beyond motherhood.
This is part of why the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie is causing such excitement. It not only promises a fun ride full of dance numbers, crazy outfits and pink galore, but also a story that reflects the true promise of feminism: an equilateral, inclusive world where femininity is equally celebrated. Basically, the best of Barbie, if you ask me.In fact, the film’s feminist layers were the main topic for a recent ABC News In-depth interview with Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, and Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, and it’s giving fans a whole new level of appreciation for the upcoming comedy.
“It most certainly is a feminist film,” said Gerwig. ”But it’s feminist in a way that includes everyone; it’s a ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ version of it.”
“I think some people hear the word ‘feminist’ and think that means it doesn't mean men…And I’m like, anyone who believes that men and women should be equal is feminist,” Robbie seconded, noting that the power between the Barbies and the Kens is certainly not equal at the beginning of the film.
“If you look at ‘Barbie Land’ from the beginning…the Barbies are on top and the Kens are kinda disregarded…that’s not equal. So, whatever the opposite of misogynist is actually what Barbie is. Toward the end when they balance things out..then it might be feminist,” she joked.
Then Gerwig painted a picture she saw time and time again with her friends' daughters:
“Little girls playing dress-up where they put on everything—the tutu and the tiara and the boa, and the gloves, and the bag and the cowboy boots and they have sparkles…so many ideas—and then there’s this moment when they just…start wanting to disappear.”
This is certainly a feeling many women can relate to, and it’s a feeling that only gets exacerbated in a society where women are often pitted against one another. Gerwig wanted “Barbie” to challenge this notion in the movie by showing “that ability for a woman to look at another woman and say ‘you’re good enough.’”
It doesn’t hurt that Gerwig and Robbie live this example in the interview by delighting in lifting each other up. Gerwig applauds Robbie for her take-charge attitude, and Robbie commends Gerwig for having an infectious enthusiasm and intelligence that doesn’t make others feel alienated. All in all, it’s just so inspiring to watch a couple of female Hollywood powerhouses hold each other in such high regard, all while talking about a movie that does the same thing.
After seeing this discussion, folks were even more excited about the thought Gerwig and Robbie have put into the film. You can feel the love in the comments below:
“The more I hear about the script entices me to actually see the movie.”
“I cannot wait to see this and already want them to direct/ produce another project together again. They flow off of each other so well. I love this!!”
“I wish they conducted interviews with world leaders and politicians in this manner.”
“This movie will tell girls they can do anything.”
“I have not (obviously) seen this yet and just from this interview I need another Margot/ Greta film. They seem superb together.”
“The absolute number one reason why I am most excited to see this movie is because of these two women. They are each so impressively talented and mindblowingly intelligent and passionate about their craft that there's no way it will be anything less than spectacular. “
Thankfully, fans only have to wait a little longer before seeing what the creators have come up with. "Barbie" premieres July 21.