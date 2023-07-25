+
upworthy
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie meets a deaf fan and is so excited to speak with him in sign language

Here's another reason to love the 'Barbie' star.

margot robbie, sign language, barbie
via Eva Rinaldi/Flickr

Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian premiere of "I, Tonya'"on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

It would be hard to choose anyone to be the "person of the moment" right now other than actress Margot Robbie. Her new film, “Barbie,” which she also produced, is currently at the top of the box office, well on its way to becoming the summer's biggest film.

The publicity and excitement surrounding the “Barbie” star has caused a video to resurface showing that the A-list actress has a sweet side and knows a bit of sign language.

In September of 2022, at the London premiere of “Amsterdam,” Robbie was interacting with fans when a deaf man handed her a piece of paper, which appeared to be a sign language cheat sheet. “For me?” the actress asked before exclaiming, “I know it!”

Then she frantically looked for a place to set down the cheat sheet and some pens to free up her hands so she could show off her finger alphabet skills.

In another angle of the same interaction, you can get a better glimpse of Robbie’s hand gestures and see how genuinely enthused she was to share this touching moment with the man. "Nice to meet you," she appears to say to him after rifling through the alphabet.

If you’re familiar with American Sign Language (ASL), you may have noticed that the signs Robbie and the fan use are a bit different. In the video, Robbie uses Auslan or Australian sign language, which is related to British Sign Language (BSL) and New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL). These three signed languages descended from the same parent language and are part of the BANZSL language family.

Internet

Young man goes viral for unwittingly demonstrating the perfect drunk girl drop-off

Ronny says it's just the way he was raised, and parents are taking notes.

@achi.1122/TikTok

Ronny did all the right things.

Sometimes it feels like there's an ocean's distance between the way humans should act toward one another and the way we do. So when we see a good example of good behavior—especially in a situation where things so often go the wrong way—it's notable.

Such is the case with Ronny, a young man caught on a doorbell security camera dropping off a young woman who had been drinking. The footage is only 20 seconds long, but people are holding it up as a perfect example of how a guy dropping off a drunk girl should go. The TikTok video has nearly 30 million views, and the comments are filled with people praising Ronny for how he handled the situation.

Family

Seth Rogen was asked a question about being childless that men never get. His answer was honest.

It's not for everybody.

Stephen McCarthy/Collision via Sportsfile/Wikimedia Commons

Seth Rogen on stage during the opening night of Collision 2019 at Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada.

Childless women in the public eye are often plagued by the question: “So, why don’t you have any children?” It’s a deeply personal question that cuts right to the bone, and there can be many answers. But, if the woman doesn’t want children and says so publicly, she is bound to face some judgment.

"[I don't] like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you've failed yourself as a female because you haven't procreated. I don't think it's fair," Jennifer Aniston told Allure. "You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn't mean you aren't mothering—dogs, friends, friends' children."

Family

'Act like you're my mom': 10-year-old cleverly escapes a woman who was following him home

Security cameras caught it all on video.

via Doug Kerr/Flickr

Pennsylvania's State Route 100.

A quick-thinking 10-year-old boy escaped a woman trying to lure him by pretending that a local store clerk was his mother. ABC 6 reports that Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 11, when a strange woman started following him.

The woman "started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told ABC6. The boy didn’t know the woman but she insisted that she knew his family.

She tried to lure him into going with her by promising she’d buy him “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told CBS.

Family

'Judge me if you want': Kristen Bell on why she allows kids to drink non-alcoholic beer

What do you think?

via Hisakazu Watanabe/Flickr and Myles Kalus Anak Jihem/Wikimedia Commons

A frothy glass of non-alcoholic beer and Kristen Bell

Every family has its own rules regarding children and alcohol. Some believe that allowing their kids to drink before the age of 21 can lead to severe problems and have stringent zero-tolerance policies. Others allow their kids to have the occasional wine at dinner because they believe being too restrictive could make drinking more desirable, so it’s best to take a casual approach.

What do the experts say?

Psychology Today says that a review of 13 studies concludes that young people are less likely to develop alcohol problems if their parents have stricter rules about its use. “On current evidence, parents should be advised not to allow children to use alcohol,” the meta-analysis concludes.

Pop Culture

Woman performs gravity-defying underwater dance routine to iconic song from 'Barbie'

"Is physics a joke for you?"

JoBlo Movie Clips/YouTube, @kristimakusha/Instagram

She looks exactly like a Barbie in a bathtub.

Barbie” might have started as a movie, but just like the best-selling toy it was based on, the film has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon. Seemingly everything about the summer blockbuster has spurred a mega-viral moment, from all-pink outfits to heated online debates about gender wars.

Included in the long list of iconic scenes is when all the Barbies (oh yeah, and the Kens) have a “giant blowout party” and perform choreography set to “Dance The Night,” sung by Dua Lipa…also a Barbie, who is a mermaid.

Kristina Makushenko, who is basically a mermaid herself, recently performed her own version of the “Barbie” dance completely submerged underwater, rightfully earning the nickname “Aqua Barbie.”

Identity

Woman's reaction to finding out she's turning 100 is so wholesome and relatable

"Son of a gun! I don't feel 100. Wow…I feel maybe 50…55, maybe."

Photo by Xiang Gao on Unsplash

A 100th birthday is a big deal.

At some point in our journey through life, we realize that our body is far older than our inner self feels. I recall talking to my grandmother on her 80th birthday and hearing her sigh over the phone before telling me, "I don't feel 80." I understood exactly what she meant. In my mind, I've been 24 for the past two decades.

Apparently, that gap between how old we are and how old we feel only gets wider as we get older, as demonstrated by a centenarian grandmother whose reaction to finding out she was turning 100 went viral.

Chelsea Dornan shared a video on her Instagram page of a conversation she had with her grandma leading up to her 100th birthday. At first, the woman seemed surprised to find out she was going to hit triple digits soon, but then she confirmed what year it was and did the math herself.

