13 Youtube channels that people say give them comfort in times of stress
We all need a little comfort watch now and then.
Traditional television might have once been the predominant way to escape into a simpler world, but more and more folks are finding the same type of comfort on Youtube.
After all, Youtube was essentially the first platform that enabled people to both create and consume content specifically keened into their unique interests, and it remains an entertainment powerhouse because of that, yucky monetization stuff aside.
On Youtube you can learn new things, see spectacular sights, laugh at funny sketches, go on a deep dive into your favorite bits of pop culture, and more. Sure, you can basically do these things on its social media predecessors like TikTok and Instagram, but in bite-sized versions. For those who still appreciate long form content, i.e. old folks, it’s nice to have something that feels a bit like a comfort tv show, with the candidness of a home video. And for that, Youtube is king.
Odds are your Youtube algorithm is well set with creators you enjoy, but if you’re looking to add something new, we’ve got a curated list of options brought to you by our sponsors. Aka Reddit.
Someone by the user name of ThatsMrMuckToYou asked: “What is your comfort Youtube channel?” and people responded with all kinds of different answers. But overall what people really seemed to find comfort in was helpful information (travel videos, history, science, etc.) combined with a host who was down-to-earth, warm and didn’t promote an agenda.
Take a look at some of the best contributions below.
1. Tasting History with Max Miller
Uncover the origins of the world famous PB&J, discover what makes deviled eggs so devilish, find out why the heck the Michelin tire company is the authority on good food, and more with host Max Miller. In each episode, Miller recreates ancient or historical recipes while explaining the very human stories behind them. After each video you’ll feel a little smarter, and a whole lot hungrier.
2. Defunctland
Defunctland got its claim to fame with documentary style videos exploring the history of extinct theme parks and amusement park attractions. Unsurprisingly Disneyland relics make up a bulk of the content.
Nowadays, the Defunct canon also consists of television shows deeply buried within every millennials subconscious, like “Zooboomafoo” and “Between the Lions.”
3. Wolter's World
This channel promises "HONEST travel advice without all the extra fluff" and definitely delivers. Wolter's World primarily focuses on do's and don't of different cities, but will also go off the beaten path every once in a while, like with his "travel scams" video. It's no wonder that folks find comfort in seeing beautiful places around the world, or that they love the charming way Wolter helps them learn about these gems.
4. Steve1989MREInfo
You’ve probably never thought to yourself, “you know what I’d really like to see today? A guy eating vintage military rations.” But still, Steven Thomas quells that curiosity before it happens. Some of Thomas’ most notable reviews are of a 61-year-old peanut butter from a Korean War-era C-ration.as well as an American Civil War-era hardtack from 1863. Besides the obviously unique content, folks really love Thomas’ calm delivery and catchphrases, such as "nice hiss"—referring to the oh-so satisfying sound that can be made when opening hermetically sealed packages.
“Actually really fascinating to see how food preservation has evolved over the decades!” one fan noted.
5. Camping With Steve
Dubbed the “modern day Bob Ross” by some viewers, Steve Wallis doesn’t consider himself a survivalist, but seems to be able to camp anywhere—from mountain terrains to more unusual spots like Walmart parking lots. On his channel, you can learn about all sorts of camping styles, including "boondocking", "urban stealth", “gold mining,” "bushcraft", and yard camping. It’s all in an effort to, as Wallis puts it, to "take back camping for the people."
6. History Tea Time with Lindsay Holiday
As perfectly suggested in the name, Holiday’s 20-ish minute history documentaries feel as fun, warm and refreshing as a nice cuppa tea. Her knowledge is also pleasantly wide spread, allowing her to be able to delve into a variety of topics. But one thing remains the same now matter what—here passion.
As one viewer put it, “the way she breaks down people’s lives really humanizes them and actually makes me interested in learning history.”
7. Food Wishes
In an internet teeming with recipe videos, this one is petty special
John Armand Mitzewich, more commonly known as "Chef John” might never been seen in his videos, save for his hand holding utensils, but his narrations have a lovely singsong tone, and one can always expect some kind of rhyming wordplay joke. For example: "You are, after all, the law man of your slaw, man."
Plus, Chef Jon frequently spices up his recipe with some cayenne pepper, since in his opinion it gives the extra touch of the heat being out “the unique tastes of the dishes forward.”
8.Urban Rescue Ranch
Videos of baby coyotes, vultures, beavers, armadillos, raccoons, kangaroos, capybaras…need I go on?The Urban Rescue Ranch was originally a “crackhouse,” and turned into a Certified wildlife rehabilitation facility and farm sanctuary for exotic livestock in central Texas that are often hunted. Despite a lot of the cheeky titles (like “How to Catch and Cook a Baby Deer”), these wholesome videos just show reduced animals living their best lives.
9. Smarter Every Day
For the more left-brained folks out there, engineer and science communicator Destin Wilson Sandlin strikes a perfect balance between education and entertainment as he “explores the world through science.
Check out what one viewers had to say:“Destin is contagiously upbeat, seems to be very passionate about everything he approaches and does an excellent job of explaining whatever the subject matter is. His giddiness about some of the same things I would get excited about is a nice mood boost when I need it sometimes. His appreciation for the workers that make things happen is nice to see too. The guys a legit rocket scientist, but relates to mechanics, farmers, machinists, and a whole bunch of other tradesmen as equals, not in a demeaning way that some presenters can do sometimes.”
10. Kitboga
Being a “great example of chaotic good,” Kitboga records himself getting back at phone scammers. It’s not just some satisfying schadenfreude, either. Kitboga tries to educate people by walking them through common scammer lies, and reports them when able.
11. Primitive Technology
Just as the name suggests, host John Plant demonstrates thow to make tools, traps and forms of shelter using only materials found in the wild.Though you’ll see a lot of stones axes and woven bark fiber items, there’s “no talking, no cringe intro, no 'like comment subscribe', no flashy editing, no sound effects, no viral thumbnails, no giveaways, no drama, no sob stories, no clickbait, no sponsors, no fakery”…which at least one viewer really appreciates.
12. Adam Savage’s: Tested
If you’re jonesing for more “Mythbusters” vibes, this is the channel for you. Join Adam Whitney Savage, former “MythBusters” host, as he goes behind the scenes of popular movies to dissect how iconic props are made, or as he infuses some wonder into everyday objects like USB cables. The possibilities are endless.
13. Girl With The Dogs
Vanessa De Prophetis has been a professional pet groomer for 12 years, and can attest that “it’s never a dull moment.” So it’s no wonder that she was able to rack up a huge following with her comedic and informative content (which, by the way, goes to help local dog rescues).
De Prophetis shares both her “best” and “worst” canine and feline clients, but it’s clear that she loves them all in the way she interacts with them.
One fan wrote, “It’s great when a really aggressive dog tries to take her head off and she’s just like, “sir.”