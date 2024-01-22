+
upworthy
Pop Culture

Rainn Wilson reveals the touching note slipped to him at the airport by an 'Office' fan

Rainn Wilson, aka Dwight Schrute, was "humbled" by the sweet message left by Melanie the flight attendant.

the office, rainn wilson, dwight schrute, comedy, sitcom
Wikipedia, @rainnwilson/X

So many fans list "The Office" as their #1 comfort show

Many of us have comfort shows that offer a soothing respite from the harsher chapters of life. That beloved cast of characters, who in some ways feel like extended family, still somehow manage to make us crack a smile even when we’ve heard their jokes a million times. In fact, it’s that very familiarity that makes the world feel a little less uncertain, if only for a moment.

For many, NBC’s workplace comedy “The Office” was that show.

It certainly was for a flight attendant named Melanie, who saw actor Rainn Wilson (otherwise known as Dwight Schrute) at the airport and felt compelled to sneak him a heartfelt note of appreciation, cleverly written on a napkin.

“I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of the note.

“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life,” it read. “I can’t thank you enough for that.”

The actor went on to say how “humbled” he was “to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired” so many people, and that it continues doing so, noting how “rare” of an event that truly is.

And while the actor joked that his reaction to the exchange was “not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!” he still went on to thank the “whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE!”

Funny enough, this is not the first time a fan has had a delightful run-in with Schrute. Back in April 2023, Wilson was sitting next to someone who had been watching “the Office” for five hours straight without ever recognizing him. When the actor finally did reveal himself, the two had a delightfully wholesome interaction.

It just goes to show how big of an impact “The Office” made for so many viewers. So many have credited the workers at Dunder Mifflin for getting them through the pandemic, heartbreak, work doldrums, death…you name it.

It also goes to show that no matter how the entertainment landscape evolves, one truism remains: create a story that people can relate to on an emotional level, and that story will endure.

