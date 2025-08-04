upworthy
Pop Culture

Bob Odenkirk brings folks to tears talking about his envy of parents who still have little kids

"I understood my purpose.”

Photo credit: Canva

Bob Odenkirk talks about the sense of purpose that comes from being a parent with young kids.

Many of us think of Bob Odenkirk as a professional actor and writer, but it seems the identity he holds most closely is being a father.

Recently, the Better Call Saul star appeared on fellow funny man Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out podcast. The two chatted a bit about the craft, particularly about how anger can elevate comedy, before Birbiglia asked who Odenkirk was jealous of.

Without skipping a beat, Odenkirk answered: “Anybody who’s still got little kids at home growing up.”

If you think that’s sweet…keep reading.

 
 @mikebirbiglia Such a special episode of Working It Out with the legendary Bob Odenkirk. So brilliant. So much creative insight. So much heart. #parenting #bobodenkirk #bettercallsaul #jealous ♬ original sound - Mike Birbiglia 
 
 

Odenkirk continued, “There’s no question: I knew what I was doing when I had kids growing up. I was being a dad. I mean, that was my job, and I didn’t have to ask myself ‘What am I doing here? How can I be a part of this world? How can I be meaningful today?’ I didn’t have to ask that question because the f*cking answer is ‘Pick up everything between here and the door and make sure they get to school and have a laugh with them.’ Life was...I understood my purpose.”

He then recalled his Broadway stint performing in Glengarry Glen Ross earlier this year, and feeling “envy” towards his costars Kieran Culkin and Bill Burr, both of whom still had kiddos under 10.

“I envy them, as stressed as they are, because they have to do this job and it takes them away, [but] you know who you are when you leave here. You absolutely know who you are. You’re a dad.”

Birbiglia couldn’t help but dub this the "best answer,” and other folks were inclined to agree.

“This is so true. Kids give undeniable purpose,” one person wrote on TikTok.

“Being a dad is the best thing and there isn’t a close second,” wrote another.

Odenkirk's words ended up being a bit of a healing salve for tired, overwhelmed parents who had been having a rough go.

“I needed that after a long aggravating day with my kids. Thanks for the perspective, Bob Odenkirk.”

“Today was a long day, kids were a handful from the first to the last minute of the day. I’ve been a full time dad for over five years and I needed to hear this today.”

And then there were the viewers who were simply moved to being puddles on the floor:

"I'm SOBBING. As a mom on maternity leave this punched me in the gut.”

“This made me cry. I hope so badly to be a mother.”

This is certainly not the first time Odenkirk has publicly shared his love for being a dad. In 2023, he published a children’s book, Zilot and Other Important Rhymes, comprised of little poems he would write with his kiddos (Nate and Erin) when they were small—and some after they were already grown.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

“[This book is] defined by those two kids, Nate and Erin, when they were 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, helping me to think about how they saw the world,” he told Romper when the book was released.

May the world be filled with more and more men who love being dads as much as Odenkirk does.

Watch the full Working It Out interview below:

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

