Pop Culture

Barbershop quartet nails Britney Spears, NSYNC and more in modern ‘oldies’ medley

Both impressive and delightful.

main street barbersthop quartet
Barbershop Harmony Society

Main Street brought the house down with their medley of modern-ish pop tunes

Few things send us reeling through a time warp like the musical stylings of a barbershop quartet. The perfect 4-part harmonies, the old-fashioned vests and straw hats and the turn-of-the-20th-century vibe evoke the sweet simplicity of a bygone era.

Barbershop groups often perform old standards, which is why one quartet's song about "the good old days" combined with a medley of late 90s' and early 00's pop songs hit a nerve. A group called Main Street performed "Today Will Be The Good Old Days Twenty Years from Now" at a barbershop quartet competition in 2015, and their renditions of Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, NSYNC, No Doubt and others' songs are as delightful as they are impressive.

The message in the first part of their performance is a hard pill to swallow, but those of us of a certain age know it to be true. The music from our youth is now considered "classic rock," but this medley makes that harsh reality we all have to face eventually a whole lot more fun.

Watch the performance shared by the Barbershop Harmony Society, which has over 7 million views on YouTube:

People loved not only hearing their pop favorites done in barbershop but also how well it was done.

"The average person doesn't get how incredibly complex this is just for ONE song," shared one commenter. "Even if you’ve been doing music professionally for years this is extremely complicated to do, and I hope it doesn't go unappreciated."

"That was a 15-second sustained note by the guy second from the left. That's incredibly impressive lung control. Whether or not you like barbershop music, you have to give these people credit for being amazing singers," shared another.

"You know the harmonies are tight when you don't know who sings which part," wrote another.

"There's something so gratifying about watching four people on a stage with no instruments just singing together and after 8 minutes still have your jaw dropped," wrote another. Indeed.

Even one of the judges from the competition weighed in:

"Watching this again and have watched it again many times. I happened to be one of the 15 judges on that panel at that event and am pretty certain I gave that the highest score I've ever given a quartet in contest. And, having seen it again many times I'm so thankful that is true and I probably should have given it a few more points. :) Well, actually, I didn't have many left I could possibly give anyway. So entertaining and well sung!"

And people who love barbershop are thrilled with how much attention the video has received.

"As a long time Barbershopper, it blows me away how well this performance did with the 'outside' crowd," wrote one person. "Barbershop as a genre and hobby is incredibly niche. The fact that this video has MILLIONS of views is crazy to me, and it’s awesome. I hope you all will check out more videos on the internet! Main Street, Vocal Spectrum, Crossroads, After Hours, etc. SO many amazing ensembles out there!!!"

Check out Barbershop Harmony Society on YouTube here for more barbershop music.

Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

travel
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Pets

Demanding crane adopted humans as best friends and now he brings his children to visit

The crane taught his kids to knock on the door to get the humans to come outside.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

Crane demands to be friends with humans by knocking on door

So...there's this giant bird that aggressively and incessantly knocks at your door, what's the logical thing to do? Obviously, the only right answer is to open the door and see what he wants and become besties. There really is no other answer. Your best friend is now a feather covered pterodactyl, well...crane.

That very thing happened to an unsuspecting family one day. Autumn Cochella's bestie is a crane named Carl that kept knocking on her door. Eventually the bird's persistence paid off because Cochella answered the door to see what all the urgent knocking was about. His reasoning is solid - Carl wanted to hang out.

Makes you wonder what was going through his tiny bird brain when he first decided to knock. Did he think Cochella and her husband looked like the kind of people that would enjoy the company of a crane? Is he playing the long game to get them to join his multilevel marketing team? He could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to break out the, "hey, boss babe."

carl the crane
Family

Texas UPS driver proudly explains why he never helps his wife do any chores

“I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that.”

via minton__jr/TikTok and Alex Green/Pexels

J.R. Minton's video has over 6 million views.

Even though America has come a long way in gender relations over the past few decades men are still far behind women when accepting domestic responsibilities.

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey found that women aged 15 and over spend 5.7 hours daily on domestic tasks, whereas men spend 3.6 hours, a 37 percent difference. Women with a 35-hour week devote 4.9 hours daily to home chores and child care, compared to men's 3.8 hours.

In a world where men still trail behind women when it comes to work on the homefront, a Texas UPS driver is going viral for a TikTok video where he urges men to reconsider how they think about domestic responsibilities.

marriage
Joy

Professional trainer shares the one big sign that shows you have a 'cocky' dog

Do you have an over-confident pooch?

via AmericanStandardK9/TikTok

What's the big sign that you have a confident dog?

Have you ever taken your dog for a walk, and after they relieve themselves, they kick up their hind legs almost as if attempting to do the Moonwalk? Did they rip up a few patches of grass while they were at it?

If so, then professional dog trainer Garret Wing says you have a confident dog who has no problem spreading their scent around the neighborhood. “It is a classic sign of what we refer to as a cocky dog,” Wing said in a viral TikTok video with over 12.6 million views.

dogs
Joy

Daughter breaks with tradition in order to honor mom at the very center of her wedding

She made sure her mom got a chance to share the spotlight.

Photo by Maria Orlova on Unsplash

Bride breaks tradition to honor mom at wedding

Everybody loves a beautiful wedding. Brides spend hundreds of hours picking out the perfect coordinating items and trying on multiple wedding dresses before ringing that infamous bell. You know, the one that alerts the whole bridal salon that some excited bride-to-be has found the perfect gown for the big day.

That moment is not only special for the bride but for the mom as well as they're typically right by their side looking at their baby girl. But outside of that moment, there's not really any ceremonial role for mother's of the brides at the main event. Dads walk the bride down the aisle while the mom watches from the front row. Dads get the first dance followed by the mother of the groom.

There just doesn't seem to be any room for the mother of the bride after the deposits are paid and planning is complete. One bride decided that she was going to buck tradition to give her mom the spotlight.

wedding traditions
Family

Mom shares 5 questions to ask your kids after school, instead of 'How was your day?'

Tired of hearing, "Good," "Fine" or "OK"?

via TheMotherhoodKit/TikTok and Mary Taylor/Pexels

Questions to ask your kids instead of, "How was your day?"

Have you ever picked up your kid from school and asked them, “How was your day?” and they responded with a one-word answer such as “Good,” “Fine,” or “OK”? This all-too-common interaction can be disheartening because, as a parent, you want to know what your child did during the 6 hours you were apart.

Let’s be honest: not every day can be “fine.” There are probably some days that weren’t so great that got glossed over. Or, some beautiful days, but your child didn’t feel like doing the emotional or mental labor of recalling everything.

Yamel Belen, a mother of 5 kids ages 7 to 25, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was tired of hearing the same old responses from her kids, so she started asking open-ended questions to get the ball rolling. She shared her conversation starters on TikTok, and the view has really resonated with parents, earning 740,000 views.

motherhood
