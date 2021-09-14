Ryan Reynolds does the 'Grace Kelly challenge' and wows with his voice and surprise guest
It's not uncommon for famous actors to be able to sing, but since we don't always get to see those talents, it's always a delight when they surprise us with their pipes.
It's also fun when they surprise us with cameo appearances from other celebrities in their videos, and when they combine the two? Well, that's when you get 36 million views in less than 24 hours.
Ryan Reynolds posted a video of him doing the TikTok "Grace Kelly challenge," which involves singing various harmonies for the chorus of Mika's 2007 song, "Grace Kelly." Right away, his harmonizing with himself evokes an "OH, wow, Ryan Reynolds has good pitch" reaction. But when his special guest pops in for the high harmonies, come on. This is just good, wholesome fun right here.
@vancityreynolds
Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika)
Undoubtedly, some of those 36 million views and counting are from people watching it over and over, because how can you not? Ryan Reynolds singing? Good. Surprise appearance by Will Ferrell? Good. Silly-but-perfect harmonies between two iconic comedians? Gooooood.
Speaking of perfect harmonies, here's an impressive example of what the Grace Kelly challenge brought to TikTok. Not as funny as the Reynolds-Ferrell duet, but absolutely gorgeous performance (courtesy of Jules x La).
@VancityReynolds @mikasounds Can't touch this 😁 https://t.co/up6hIieGSh— Cobblepot (@Cobblepot)1631616698.0
And in case you've missed it, this is the original song by Mika that spawned the TikTok challenge.
MIKA - Grace Kelly (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Love seeing celebrities having fun and showing off their talents together. Reynolds and Ferrell are currently filming a holiday musical inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," which explains the period vests. The film, called "Spirited," is set to air on Apple TV+ this holiday season.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in a Christmas musical? Definitely good. Thanks for making our day a little brighter, gentlemen.
- Hysterical ads with Will Ferrell show what happens when we bring ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds revealed how intense his anxiety can be. Here's ... ›
- Ryan Reynolds calls wedding with Blake Lively at plantation 'a giant ... ›