Celebrity

Britney Spears releases her first song in 6 years and it's a beautiful duet with Elton John

It's already shot to #1 in 35 countries.

Britney Spears; Elton John; Tiny Dancer; duet
WikiCommons

Britney Spears and Elton John duet.

What's this? Sir Elton John and Britney Spears have a new song that released August 26. Well, technically it's not new. It's more like a new version of an old song. Elton John's classic, "Tiny Dancer," has been remade as a pop style duet with the queen of pop herself, ending her six-year hiatus from music. The song is just the right vibe to end summer on a positive note. That's not just my opinion either. The new version, called "Hold Me Closer," has already topped the charts at number one in 35 countries.

As you likely remember, Spears had been under a conservatorship for 13 years. While in the conservatorship, she alleged abuse from her father and others around her, and eventually refused to perform or record any music. The pop star's hiatus lasted six long years before coming to an unexpected end, which has Spears' fans thrilled. While there have been hints and teases to her millions of followers, no one was prepared for the immaculate mashup that was just dropped.

The song marries the chorus of John's 1972 hit "Tiny Dancer" to verses from "The One," another song of John's, but this time from 1992. Both Spears and John documented the momentous release on their social media platforms. With Spears tweeting, "Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀 !!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!"

Spears goes on to say in the Twitter thread that she's choosing happiness and learning to forgive herself and others. This comes after a public spat with her ex-husband, who shared videos of her allegedly scolding her children. The duet with John could be Spears testing the waters of a possible comeback and John is certainly happy to help.

John tweeted, "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser 🚀 I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!" Later, he retweeted Spear's reaction to finding out the song was #1 on the charts.

This is probably the most excited the public has seen Spears since the end of her conservatorship and quite honestly, I'm here for it. We have seen her star rise rapidly from a child star to a full-blown pop icon before it was nearly completely extinguished. Everyone loves a good comeback story, and we could be in the midst of witnessing Spears reclaim her crown.

Who knows what's next for the mom of two but it's safe to say she has legions of fans behind her and a new hit song dominating the charts. The world will be waiting and rooting for what could be the most fierce comeback yet.

britney spears
