Ed Sheeran and Elton John's viral Christmas song has some epic merry vibes
The world must have been—mostly—good this year. Because Elton John and Ed Sheeran have teamed up to gift us all with a brand new Christmas single.
The song, aptly named “Merry Christmas,” is a perfect blend of silly and sweet that’s cheery, bright and just a touch bizarre.
Created with the holiday spirit in every way, it has whimsical snowball fights, snow angels (basically all the snow things), festive sweaters, iconic throwbacks and twinkling lights galore. Plus all profits from the tune are dedicated to two charities: the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.I personally don’t know which is more of a highlight: Ed Sheeran channeling his inner-Mariah, performing a faux sexy dance in a leg revealing Santa outfit, or him flying through the air with a giant Frosty the Snowman … who seems to be sporting glasses similar to Elton’s. Are we meant to believe that Elton is the Snowman? This music video even has mystery.
Sheeran and John’s holiday duet has already racked up more than 2 million views, and going by the comments, it’s making people’s hearts grow three times in size.
“Okay now this is a perfect cheesy Christmas song, and I’m totally in love with it.”
“The best Christmas song to be released in years! I love it and it’s now going to be the theme tune to Christmas 2021 in our house!”
“Love it. Already learned it on piano. Catchy tune. Bit of Christmas spirit and for good causes.”
One person even gave us a little music history lesson, saying that “many don't realize Elton John helped get Ed Sheeran first signed.” That certainly explains the chemistry.
If you’re looking for a way to un-Scrooge, or simply wanting a laugh, this music video might be just the thing you need today.
- Harry Styles perfectly explains why mocking teen girls' music taste is ... ›
- Elton John: How dare you refer to my beautiful children as 'synthetic ... ›
- Mariah Carey inspired a Twitter rally after a Texas bar banned her ... ›