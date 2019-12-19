Musician Anderson .Paak hosts free community festival in LA to raise money for local nonprofit

Anderson .Paak is busy.



Between getting nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album , playing on Jimmy Kimmel with Smokey Robinson, and raising two sons with his wife Jae Lin, he has a lot on his plate.

But despite all his success, he never forgets his hometown of Oxnard, California, just north of Los Angeles. And he's giving back to the larger community that fostered his growth.

.Paak, Anthony Anderson and friends. Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

On December 14, for the third consecutive year, .Paak and his team hosted Paak House in the Park, a family-friendly community event in Los Angeles' MacArthur Park benefitting his 501-C3, The Brandon Anderson Foundation (aka Paak House.)

The organization aims to "create a 'safe-haven' for the next generation, while cultivating alliances with like-minded non-profit organizations to generate a greater impact — together...through community outreach, sponsored events, summer programs, and after-school programs, all leading to establishing an actual .Paak House building, in an impacted community," according to its website.

Kids fill their backpacks with clothes and supplies. Rebecka Mercedes - @mrcdz_lenz

Living up to its mantra of "Uplift, Engage, Support," the event was donation-based and provided community services like free haircuts and stands to fill your own backpack with supplies. "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson served as master of ceremonies for the event, which also showcased local kids' dance and music groups alongside a killer festival lineup including Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Kali Uchis, The Game, Emily King, Thundercat, Mereba, Blueface, Kamasi Washington, and more.

Free haircuts on site. Rebecka Mercedes - @mrcdz_lenz

I got to attend and was blown away by the commitment to inclusivity, spirit, talent, and fun. Beyond the festival, Paak House provides support with community outreach, sponsored events, summer programs, and after-school programs, all leading to the establishment of an actual .Paak House building in an impacted community in the near future. Last year they raised $155,000 for the foundation.



To people with power using their platforms for good. Click here to donate to the Brandon Anderson Foundation.

Kids get their faces painted.

Raven Iman - @raven50mm

Who doesn't love cotton candy?

Raven Iman - @raven50mm

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Free Ben & Jerry's for all.



Rebecka Mercedes - @mrcdz_lenz

Anthony Anderson does his best to compete with Tommy the Clown and co.

Mereba performs.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Let It Happen dance troupe performs (@norah_yarah_rosa on IG.)

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Emily King performs.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Thundercat performs.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

The Game performs with Anderson .Paak.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Kali Uchis performs.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington and trumpet player Maurice "Mobetta" Brown perform.

Raven Iman - @raven50mm

Seth Rogen cracks jokes.

Kristy Garcia - @lightboxla

The author at MacArthur Park. UPLIFT, ENGAGE, SUPPORT is .Paak House's mantra for community engagement.

Courtesy of Lucia Knell

Anderson .Paak hangs with Black Santa at .Paak House 2019.

Lucia Knell

Drummer DJ Beck, saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Anderson, pianist Domi, Maurice "Mobetta" Brown and Jose Miguel Serrano Rios of the Free Nationals pose with the crowd.

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

Attendees enjoy the photo booth.

Rebecka Mercedes - @mrcdz_lenz

A mom and daughter enjoy the concert.

A dad and son enjoy the music.

Raven Iman - @raven50mm

See you at Paak House '20!