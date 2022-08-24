+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Education

Watch this professor demonstrate how to do different British accents in just 3 minutes

He just slips in and out of accents with ease.

Watch this professor demonstrate how to do different British accents in just 3 minutes
Photo by Gabriele Stravinskaite on Unsplash

For some reason, mimicking British accents poorly is a fun thing for people to do. I'd say it was just a weird American thing but I follow quite a few Canadians on social media that slip in and out of a bad British accent in the course of a 60-second TikTok video.

It's probably safe to say that toddlers who watch practically illegal amounts of "Peppa Pig" have a better grasp of the true accent. But professor David Ley has mastered the transition of different dialects of the British accent and he teaches you how to do it in a 3 minute video from 2013.

Ley teaches drama and is a voice and dialect coach at the University of Alberta in Canada and his method of teaching the different British dialects is fascinatingly simple. But don't think you'll walk away after a three-minute clip being a master at the accent. It takes practice and because his methods are so simple, you can practice them at home without having to get a drama degree or moving to Britain. Not that we wouldn't immediately sign up for that!

In the video, he demonstrates at amazing speed how to go between a posh British accent to that of a working-class British accent just by adjusting the way he sits in his chair. Ley then talks about adjusting your mouth to form vowels properly by placing your fingers outside of your cheeks and pushing inward slightly. To practice further he says you can use a hard candy to flatten the tongue. And let's be honest, candy might actually motivate people to give this exercise a try.

If nothing else, it's certainly an amazing thing to watch as he effortlessly switches back and forth between accents. It's easy to forget he's not actually British. Check it out in the video below.

From Your Site Articles
british accent
Pop Culture

What happens after drinking 1, 2, and 3 glasses of wine? 19 viral photos tell all.

Ah, the beauty in winding down.

This article originally appeared on 11.19.16


Marcos Alberti's "3 Glasses" project began with a joke and a few drinks with his friends.

The photo project originally depicted Alberti's friends drinking, first immediately after work and then after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

But after Imgur user minabear circulated the story, "3 Glasses" became more than just a joke. In fact, it went viral, garnering more than 1 million views and nearly 1,800 comments in its first week. So Alberti started taking more pictures and not just of his friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

Orcas engage in human-like fads, including weird fashion trends and teen hooliganism

Orca behavior is wild.

Photo by Mike Doherty on Unsplash

Some teen orcas are causing headaches for boaters off the coast of Europe.

Orcas are among the smartest animals in the world and their combo of intelligence and social behavior can make for some interesting surprises.

Adolescent orcas have been causing headaches for boaters off the coasts of Europe with some seemingly aggressive behavior toward boat rudders, repeatedly ramming into and biting them, causing major damage. Most of these rudder encounters, which have reportedly been happening for just over two years, have taken place near Portugal and Spain.

However, as NPR reports, the same kind of boat attack recently took place off the coast of France. Ester Kristine Storkson shared that she was violently awakened on her father's 37-foot sailboat by several orcas ramming into the vessel. "They [hit] us repeatedly ... giving us the impression that it was a coordinated attack," she told NPR. After about 15 minutes, they swam away, leaving the boat's rudder destroyed.

Keep ReadingShow less
orcas
Family

5-year-old gave his mom advice for handling nerves. It was both adorable and spot-on.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash, @EPrecipice/Twitter

Kids really do say the darnedest things.

This article originally appeared on 01.31.22


Any parent knows that kids can be surprisingly astute little philosophers at the most unexpected times. One minute your child is throwing a tantrum because you sliced their sandwich wrong, and the next they are blowing you away with their deep preschool thoughts. It's enough to give you whiplash, but it's also one of the most fun things about being around kids. You never know what they're going to say and sometimes what they say is just awesome.

Case in point: This 5-year-old who gave his mom some sage advice about handling her nerves.

Twitter user @Eprecipice (StressieBessie) shared the story in a tweet thread. She wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Trending Stories