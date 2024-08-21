Mom uses PowerPoint to give 'birds and the bees' talk to daughter in the most millennial way ever
Slide 1: “How Do I Know If I Like Someone?”
There are many ways for parents to have “The Talk” with their kids. Some might opt for a more casual setting to make the conversation a little less awkward, while others might need a little more structure to make sure all the necessary bases are covered.
Tamara Mason, aka @tamaramasn on TikTok, clearly falls into the latter category, in the absolute best way.
In a video captured by her friend, Mason is seen delivering an impeccably thorough (and dare I say…fun?) birds and the bees talk with her 14-year-old daughter via PowerPoint slideshow.
The Ted Talk level presentation, “Prepared & Presented by Mommy Featuring: Pops + Dr. Auntie Whitney” (Auntie Whitney is, presumably the friend filming) was truly something for the history books.
Mason’s audience of one was able to nosh on a array of yummy snacks while she covered a variety of subjects, such as “How Do I Know If I Like Someone,” “What Can Help You Not Have Sex Too Soon,”romantic vs platonic relationships, greens flags vs red flags, STDs vs STIs, and much, much more.
“Yes, I made an entire slideshow for the moment. Tell me you’re a millennial without telling me you're a millennial,” Mason quipped in her caption.
Watch:
@tamaramasn Hey everybody! So a couple of days ago my best friend posted about my presentation while I was having "the talk" with my 14 y/o. Yes, I made an entire slideshow for the moment. Tell me you're a millennial without telling me you're a millennial. 😏 Judge somebody else! 🗣️😂 BUT, since then I had over 40 DMs asking for a copy! I was not expecting this reaction at all lol. But y'all support my extra-ness and I love thattttt! Nevertheless, I know this is a sore subject for most but I'm a huge advocate for being honest with future young adults because that is how they learn the most, aside from watching us.
Down in the comments, people were 1000% onboard with Mason’s creative approach.
“Teaching from a place of education and self-awareness instead of shame is what will set this next generation apart! They are going to amaze us all,” one viewer praised.
Many found it so refreshing against the nonexistent big talks of their own childhood.
“This is so smart!” one person shared. “As someone who didn’t grow up in a family where we discussed this, thank you for doing this for your daughter.”
Another echoed, “I need this talk.”
Due to an incredibly popular demand, Mason did end up making a $20 Canva template for other parents to use, which can be purchased on Etsy. While Mason knows “The Talk” is a sore subject among many parents, she is a “huge advocate for being honest with future young adults, because that is how they learn the most, aside from watching us.” And now, maybe it can be just a little bit easier.
Many resources suggest that discussing different age appropriate topics at various stages throughout their child’s development can also make things easier—both for the parents delivering the information and the kids processing it. And if semi-public speaking isn't’ your jam like it is Mason’s, maybe try out having the conversation in the car (more on that here).
Having "The Talk" is certainly not the most comfortable aspect of parenting (it is, after all, one of the most definitive ways we are shown that kids can't be kids forever). But it makes a huge difference in a kid's life for a parent to show up to offer knowledge on the subject in whatever way they can. This story is a perfect example of that.