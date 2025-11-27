103-yr-old sees with wife after extended hospital stay and ditches his walker in excitement
What an incredible moment.
Love is a beautiful thing, no matter how old the couple is, but there's something special about a love that's spanned most of a lifetime. Many people dream about growing old with the love of their life, making plans to have babies, and sit in a rocking chair holding their babies' babies, but few get to actually live out that dream.
When you come across a couple who have been married for 50 or 60 years or longer, it's common to ask them their secret to long-lasting love. But there's at least one centenarian who simply embodies what true love looks like in the golden years. He doesn't offer up any secret advice, just a spontaneous act of pure, unadulterated love, and people cannot get enough of it.
A 103-year-old man reunites with his wife
A woman from Colombia posted a video to her Instagram page, enfermeraestilosa, showing the moment her 103-year-old grandfather reunited with his wife after a month-long hospitalization. He was so excited that he forgot he needed his walker when he went running towards the love of his life.
The text that accompanies the video translates from Spanish to English to say, "This is how my 103-year-old grandfather receives the love of his life after a month in the hospital, where we thought she would leave forever. How sad that things have to happen to realize that the lottery touches us every day with health, with family, and with the love of the people we are close to. Yes, today is another day, we have hit the jackpot. Merry Christmas, grandparents, you are together again."
Commenters just couldn't get enough of his enthusiastic joy over seeing his wife.
"I wish nothing else in this life that a love so pure and sincere that lasts forever."
"How beautiful, you made me cry with joy and excitement. What a pity that love of that generation is lost! Cheers to them, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and maybe great-grandchildren."
"True love is forever without doubt."
"I want a love like this.... How beautiful it made me cry."
"I'm crying on the subway and I don't think I'm the only one."
Miraculously, the grandfather in the video reached his 104th birthday in March of 2025, and yes, he is clearly still madly in love with his wife.
"Days before he turned 104, my grandfather became very, very ill, and I was afraid to lose him, but to him, what scares him the most is losing her," reads the translated caption on a video of the couple embracing on his birthday. "To her and to life. It sounds strange, but he never talks about death. He talks about life."
What are the grandfather's keys to happiness?
His granddaughter shared that she'd asked him years ago what he thought the key to happiness was. He answered:
- Do what you want and not what you 'should do for fear of.'
- Do no harm to anyone.
- Have a dream (and not a material one).
"I know you are not eternal, and one day you won't be, and I won't be able to see your wrinkles and your look when you see grandma, but you will always be eternal," the granddaughter wrote. "Grandparents are eternal."
It's extremely rare for people to have a love this strong and live past 100. Studies show that only 0.03% of people worldwide reach 104 years old. That is a blessing in and of itself. Another great question that his granddaughter should ask is what he attributes his old age to. Is it his diet? Excercise? Frame of mind, or is it just pure love for his family?
An elderly couple walking in the park.via Canva/Photos
What a beautiful tribute not only to long-lasting love but to the lessons we can learn from our elders, especially those who have lived such a long life and found so much success in a marriage. It's a good reminder of what truly matters and how love can endure when we treasure it like this 104-year-old treasures his wife. No matter how much time they have left together, it's clear they'll make the most of it.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.