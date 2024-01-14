+
Tiny dog kept escaping and ending up on neighbor's roofs. Watch cameras capture his skill.

The solution the vet came up with to stop Splodge's escape artistry is just perfect, too.

dog climbing, men watching video
Bondi Vet/Facebook

Splodge is extremely clever—and agile.

Generally speaking, if someone has a dog that they're trying to keep in the yard, they'll build a fence. The larger the dog, the larger the fence needed, but since dogs can't climb and aren't particularly adept jumpers, dog fences don't usually need to be taller than a human.

When a dog is tiny, they definitely don't need to be that high. Unless that dog is Splodge, the teeny, cheeky little doggo who inexplicably kept escaping his owner's backyard, despite a brick wall as tall as his owner.

Splodge's owner figured out that he was using certain objects to climb out, so the owner removed them. But the little guy still kept ending up on the neighbor's roofs somehow, so his owner called in Dr. Chris from Australia's "Bondi Vet" television show to help him.

Dr. Chris set up cameras all over the backyard so they could see what Splodge was doing to escape. Having such a tiny dog up on rooftops isn't exactly safe for him and his owner wanted to make sure he wasn't able to get out onto the busy roads nearby.

It turns out Splodge is a bit of an escape artist. The way he maneuvers his way up the wall really has to be seen to be believed. It's very impressive.

Once Splodge gets up on top of the fence, he surveys his surroundings with calm confidence. Clearly he's not actually trying to run away. So Dr. Chris gets an idea.

Watch how Splodge scales the 2-meter wall and how Dr. Chris comes up with a solution that gives everyone what they want, including little Splodge.

Splodge simply wanted to see what was happening in the neighborhood, rather than hearing all kinds of sounds around him and having no idea what they are. Being up high meant security for the little guy. As Dr. Chris said, "Everything he does is with purpose."

Giving Splodge a way to fulfill his desire to get a birds-eye view without endangering himself or freaking out his owner's neighbors, was a lovely way to solve the problem.

It's an approach that can actually be used with children as well—figuring out a safe or less destructive way to let them do what they're trying to do rather than just telling them no. In parenting, that might mean putting up a big roll of paper on the wall for kids to draw on so they don't color on the walls themselves or putting a mini-trampoline in a designated spot for them to get their energy out instead of just telling them to stop jumping on the furniture.

Often what appears to be "naughty" behavior has some motivating force behind it that might not be problematic in and of itself. But it can take time, patience and careful observation to figure out what that motivation is, which Dr. Chris and Splodge's owner demonstrate beautifully here.

Yay for Dr. Chris for figuring out the real desire in Splodge's heart, and yay for Splodge for getting a safer outlet for his surveillance instincts.

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

75-year-old ‘hip-hop granny’ impresses and inspires with her dance moves

Ms. Stephanie didn’t even start formal dance lessons until she was almost 30.

@fiercefitnessty/TikTok

Ms. Stephanie bringing it at her hip-hop class.

Stephanie Walsh isn't your average hip-hop dancer. At 75, "Ms. Stephanie" is still able to hold her own on the dance floor, popping and locking with people a third her age, and she loves it.

When you see her dance—and her enviable muscle tone—you might think she'd been a trained dancer all her life. But she actually didn't take any formal dance lessons until she was almost 30.

Walsh told Growing Bolder that she had wanted her daughter to dance when she was little, so she got her ballet lessons, which the daughter hated. Realizing that dancing was her dream and not her daughter's, Walsh took her kiddo out of ballet and started classes herself right away.

She had always loved to dance and developing her skills only led to more and more dancing.

Artist creates amazing inflatable shower curtain to help save water

If you take long showers you’re in for a rude awakening.

Image via elisabethbuecher.com

Singing in the shower.

Are you the type of person who is always waiting on someone in the shower, or are you the one holding everyone up with your epic shower songs? Either way, Elisabeth Buecher has the perfect shower curtain for you. The London-based artist created an inflatable shower curtain that fills soft spikes with air if the shower is on too long. After four minutes of running water, a sensor on the tap triggers an inflator for the spikes, and the bather is immediately reminded that it's time to get out.

Buecher created the installation to raise awareness about water conservation.

Stop struggling with small talk by using the simple 'FORD method'

This'll make your next party a lot easier.

via Gary Barnes/Pexels

Using the FORD method to make small talk.

There are many reasons why people are nervous about entering social situations where they have to make small talk, such as a work event, a party where they don’t know many people, or at school.

Some people don’t enjoy small talk because they get frustrated talking about seemingly unimportant topics. At the same time, others are shy and afraid they’ll say the wrong thing or run out of topics of conversation.

Psychologists suggest those who are uncomfortable knowing what to say should use the FORD method. It’s an acronym that’s an easy way to remember four different topics of conversation that work with just about anyone.

5 years' worth of photos show how testosterone affected one person's life.

Lovely.

Photo from YouTube video.

Photo of Skylar.

Even though he was born "Katherine Elizabeth," Skylar lived like a regular little boy for most of his childhood.

He was happy.

An open letter to men who will have sex with me but won't date me

"It's one thing if you're not into fat women — everyone has their preferences — but if you want to have sex with us without being seen in public with us, that's emotionally abusive."


Many years before I got together with my boyfriend, I had a sex thing with this guy that I thought was relationship material.

He not only had an amazing body but a great personality as well. I was honest when I met him that I was looking for something more than just sex, and he led me to believe that was what he wanted, too.

Between mind-blowing sex sessions, we ordered in, played video games, and watched movies — couple things but without the label. But when I tried to get him to go to a show or out to dinner with me, he refused. My frustration grew as the months went on, and one day I confronted him.

A wild goose was taken to an animal hospital. His mate knocked on the door to find him.

"We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door."

Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple.

Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page, in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.

