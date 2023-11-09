+
upworthy
Pop Culture

People are so ready for these 20 common things to 'die out' in 2024

What would you add to the list?

Canva

Some people would like for "alpha male podcasts" to go away in 2024.

The year 2024 approaches, and with it the promise of "out with the old, in with the new."

But sometimes, it's not just unsavory personal habits that need throwing out in the new year. But rather, things that fall in to a more collective category. Those common, everyday societal norms that simply don't do humanity today any favors…and are downright annoying.

Clearly folks have been contemplating this subject, because when Reddit user u/MustPlayVR recently asked "What needs to die out in 2024?" there were plenty of passionate answers. Luckily, we've gathered some of the notable highlight to save you from scrolling.

What's really interesting that a huge majority of the comments reflect major themes of 2023—frustrations with with an imbalance of corporate power, a disillusionment with social media and technology and a general desire to get back to a more authentic way of living.

Check out these 20 common things that people are ready to 'die out' in 2024, and you'll see what we mean:

1. "Social media "challenges" to break the law or hurt people."

-u/blazze_eternal

2. "Lifetime politicians."

-u/rthomas10

3. "Subscription services — but they won’t. They’ll keep replacing single upfront purchases. It’s a shame."

u/codcksckr

"I hate this. There are many products I see that I would probably try if I didn’t have to sign up for a subscription. I don’t care if I can 'cancel anytime' either. I just want to try the product. If I like it, I’ll buy it again. If I don’t, I won’t."

u/Duchess-of-Erat

4. “'Accept all cookies' as the only option."

u/Redwoodcurtain8

"'This webpage would like to send you alerts' is a close second."

u/SongRevolutionary992

5. "EVERYTHING BEING CROPPED. I hate cropped things. If I find a cute shirt, it’s cropped. A cute jacket? It’s cropped. A cute sweater? IT'S CROPPED. I don’t care if people wear it, but IT'S EVERYWHERE."

u/get_alifer

crop tops,

Remember when all shirt were too long?

Canva

6. "Pumping in more and more advertisements into everything, even premium or paid-monthly subscriptions and streaming. Sports are taking longer and longer due to more ads. It's hard to imagine most ads are even effective at all. How many people have bought an item or service based on advertising? If anything, it makes me more likely to not buy it, especially if the ad is particularly annoying or way overplayed. Also, ad agencies used to put much more effort into ads/commercials. Commercials were never a good thing, but some used to be slightly funny or entertaining at least."

u/fartypicklenuts

7. "Five-day workweeks."

u/kayton3000

"This one needed to die YEARS AGO."

u/justgimmiethelight

five day work weeks

More and more companies have introduced a five day work week

Canva

8. "Ridiculous cost of living."

u/Appropriate-Ad1242

"It infuriates me how it is casually referred to as a 'cost of living' crisis like it's some natural disaster that's out of our control. Shops and energy companies are boasting record profits while this so-called cost of living crisis is occurring."

u/kitjen

9. "Bedbugs."

u/vikstarleo123

"Those bastards deserve no mercy."

u/Wodanaz94

bedbugs

Some bug are lovable. Bedbugs aren't one of them.

Canva

10. "Celebrity worship."

u/misscrimson16x

"YES, athletes included."

u/FrenchCoast_0

11. "People who use their phone speakers in public."

u/German8888888

"I've witnessed this 10x more in 2023 than ever before. It is definitely not dying out next year.The other day I was sat behind a guy at a quiet diner who was on a work meeting of some sort, his entire time there. His speakerphone was at full volume, and he also talked way too loud. After like 30 minutes, he said 'OK, I gotta let you go, I'm about to leave the restaurant.' He specifically ended the call because he was no longer going to be causing a huge disruption inside the restaurant.I honestly don't know why I didn't tell him to stop. I was just sort of frozen in furious disbelief the entire time."

u/ColonelBelmont

12. "Layoffs while CEOs get paid 300x the average employee and still get a raise five times the percentage of the average employee as well."

u/4inaroom

13. "Gender reveal parties where they start forest fires just to announce their unborn child’s gender. Seriously, just send an [announcement] text to everyone.'"

u/Wine_cheezits

gender reveal party

A group having a gender reveal party

Canva

14. "Strong opinions on things we are too lazy to research. I still do it, I try to rethink important issues and say have I honestly researched this, or am I just saying what I heard someone else say?"

u/MuntedMunyak

15. "Tipping culture."

u/Chibibowa

tipping culture, when to tip

Many people feel tipping culture have gotten out of hand.

Canva

16. "'Back to the office' corporate nonsense."

u/MyKinkyCountess

"Agreed. My job can’t be performed from home, but my commute was a hell of a lot easier when people who could work from home were allowed to."

u/Left-Star2240

17. "Remakes."
"I’m a little tired of nostalgia."

18. "Identity politics.We are all human beings. It's high time we united and started acting like it."

—u/Secret-Target-8709

19. "Influencers filming themselves “helping” others, you’re not helping them, you’re exploiting them for your own gain."

—u/Andaz1

...and last but not least...

20. "Alpha male podcasts."

—u/everneveragain

Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Family

Make a complete (and healthy) Friendsgiving dinner in less than an hour

Appetizer. Entree. Salad. Side. Dessert. 60 mins.

Canva

O Organics make eating organic affordable

True

Friendsgiving might have started as a novel alternative to Thanksgiving, but today it’s an American holiday in its own right.

For many, especially millennials and Gen Zers, Friendsgiving offers an opportunity to get creative with their celebrations without being obligated to outdated, even problematic traditions or having to break the bank.

However, some of us might not want to go to the extreme of only having pizza and beer. What if there were a way to balance the decadence of a traditional Thanksgiving meal while still keeping it easy and laid-back? And could we make it healthy too?

As it turns out, we can.

Here’s a super simple breakdown of what your next Friendsgiving prep could look like. An appetizer, salad, side, entree, and dessert. All done in an hour—even quicker if you assign certain dishes to different partygoers. #spreadsheetsrule

But wait, it gets better—all of these meals can be made organic at an affordable price, using O Organics® at Albertsons. O Organics helps shoppers find quality ingredients at reasonable prices every day of the year. Friendsgiving is no different.

Without further ado, let’s get cooking!

Appetizer: Charcuterie Board


Canva

Nothing quite hits like the fancy, grown-up version of Lunchables. Crackers, meats, cheeses, and various fancy toppings that can be combined in endless ways. The easiest form of culinary creativity there is.

You already know how to make one of these bad boys, but here’s a basic template if you’re needing a dose of inspo:

Meats: Some tasty choices here are salami, prosciutto, sausage, etc. I made a smaller-scale board and decided to go with salami. If you or your friends aren’t a fan of pork, sliced turkey or smoked salmon are some yummy alternatives.

Cheese: The possibilities are endless here. You can even opt for a dairy-free cheese option!

Bread or Crackers: Artfully arranged. Speedily snacked upon. Some O Organics options here and here.

Fillers: this is where the charcuterie really shines. Fill in the spaces with splashes of color and flavor. Be sure to go for both savory and sweet. That means olives, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, nuts, and a vibrant array of fresh or dried fruit. A yummy fruit spread doesn’t hurt either.

Time: 5 min

Salad: Squash And Feta Salad

Ingredients:

(3-4 servings)

1 small red onion (O Organics sells them in a bag)

1 bag O Organics frozen Butternut Squash

6 cups fresh O Organics spinach, arugula, kale, or whatever salad green you like

1/4 cup O Organics pecans

1/4 cup O Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil

O Organics Lemon and Olive Oil Salad Dressing

CrumbledO Organics Goat Cheese

Salt and pepper

Chop some onions. Sautee them in olive oil. Add a bag of frozen squash. Dress some salad greens with dressing. Add the onions and squash. Top with pecans, cheese, salt and pepper. Badda bing badda boom.

Time: 10 minutes

Side: Autumn Seasoned Air Fryer “Roasted” Potatoes

Canva

As any millennial will tell you, we love our air fryers. Nothing quite ticks all the quick, easy and healthy boxes quite like one. And if you haven’t yet had a perfectly crispy on the outside, buttery soft on the inside air fryer potato, then what are you waiting for?

Ingredients:

One 3 pound bag of O Organics red or russet potatoes—honestly any potato will do

2 Tablespoons O Organics olive oil

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

That’s it. No really.

Cut potatoes into one-inch pieces. Coat with olive oil. Sprinkle seasoning. Cook in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Toss the potatoes in the basket and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until tender and crisp.

Time: 20 minutes. TOPS.

Entree: Coconut Chicken Curry

cravingsomethinghealthy.com

Because who needs turkey? This one pot piéce de rèsistance is the very essence of Friendsgiving—unique, versatile and not without a little spice.

Being the entree, this dish calls for a few more ingredients, but is honestly not much more demanding. You’re basically looking at 15 minutes for prep, and about 30 minutes to simmer.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon O Organics olive oil

1 medium onion diced

2 teaspoons ginger minced

2 teaspoons green curry paste

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 cups O Organics Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth

1 large sweet potato peeled and cut into 1-inch dice

1 15-ounce can O Organics full-fat coconut milk

2 ½ cups O Organics cooked chicken breast

1 8.8 ounce package O Organics 7 Grains & Lentils Blend

1 16 ounce bag of O Organics frozen peas

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

Lime juice

Cilantro

Chopped O Organics cashews to garnish

Using a Dutch oven (or large pot with a lid), saute the onion and ginger in olive oil over medium heat, for about 4 minutes. Add the curry paste and curry powder and saute for one more minute.

Add the Thai Style Curry Chicken Broth and the diced sweet potato. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then cover with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and catch up with friends for 20 minutes while the dish simmers.

When the sweet potato is tender, shake the can of coconut milk well and pour it into the pot. Add the chicken, 7 Grains & Lentils Blend, and peas. Bring to a boil, and then reduce the heat and let the curry simmer for another 10 minutes.

Congrats! You are finished. You can add salt, lime juice, cilantro, extra curry powder/paste, or garnish with roasted cashews. Each bowl is customizable.

Time: 40 min

Dessert: Holiday Kettle Corn Bark

onbetterliving.com

Of course, you can always opt for pie, but sometimes people might want to opt for something a bit more bite-sized when it comes to desserts—especially after a hefty meal. This sweet and salty finger food does the trick quite nicely.

Ingredients:

1 bag (6 oz) O Organics Kettle Corn Organic Popcorn (about 9 cups)

1 bag (10 oz) O Organics Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

8 oz white chocolate, broken into small pieces

1 cup pistachios, roasted and salted

2/3 cup O Organics Dried Cranberries

2 tbsp O Organics Organic Coconut Oil

1 tsp salt

Line a 12x17-inch baking sheet with wax or parchment paper. Spread kettle corn on the lined baking sheet in one thin single layer. Put the semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Drizzle the melted chocolate evenly over kettle corn, reserving about a 1/3 cup for finishing touches. Sprinkle the pistachios and cranberries over the kettle corn evenly.

Follow the same melting instructions for the white chocolate, then drizzle evenly over the kettle corn. You can follow with any remaining semi-sweet chocolate for a layered effect. Let the kettle corn stand for 5 minutes.

Place the kettle corn bark in the freezer for 10 minutes to harden. Once the bark has hardened, break into pieces.

Time: 20 minutes.

OR…if you want to make life even easier…just grab some pints of ice cream and call it a day. No judgment here.

Time: literally a few seconds to open the freezer and grab some bowls.

And there you have—a no muss, no fuss, healthy and affordable Friendsgiving spread. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your chosen family.

Get to your nearest Albertsons today and find everything you need to make these yummy dishes! No Albertsons in your area? You can also find O Organics products exclusively at Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and Pavilions.

