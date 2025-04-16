Mom shares shock over male teacher telling her 15-year-old to 'hold in' her period
Oddly enough, some women didn't find it an unreasonable request.
There are a lot of men out there who shy away from discussing menstruation with women. But any man who's ever taken a class in basic human biology or had a mother, sister, wife, girlfriend or any other woman in their life should know the basics of how it works.
That's why a mother on the Mumsnet message board was completely "shocked" that her daughter's teacher told her to "hold in" her period. Does he think a woman can hold in her period like it's pee? (Spoiler: She can't. Different point of origin, different muscles, different biological process.)
Mumsnet is a UK website where parents come together to discuss anything from adoption to women's rights. This post appeared under the "Am I Being Unreasonable" thread.
"Hold it" is not an appropriate response to a teen getting her period.Screenshot via Mumsnet
According to the post, the 15-year-old's teacher prevented her from using the bathroom because he legitimately thinks women can hold back period blood. Or he knows a bit about biology but still decided to put her in the position to be mortally embarrassed.
The mother later said that the lessons last two hours so the girl had a long time to wait before being able to change her pad.
A few parents said that the teacher was correct to say no because students often lie about their periods to get out of class.
"It’s true - girls do use 'it’s my period' to get out. I’ve never had a period myself that would cause instant drowning in a half hour, I must admit," wrote one commenter.
"Unless she is new to starting her periods then I would expect students to make use of time to change sanitary products," shared another. "Eg. Women know if we are a new pad every 2 hours or every 4 etc. Sadly, some girls do use having their period as some sort of get out of jail free card. I agree with him saying just wait half an hour. I think his phrasing was clumsy though."
Some women, however, shared that the nature of their periods would make waiting a half an hour potentially disastrous. Everyone's periods are different, and while some wouldn't have a problem even if it started out of the blue, some would.
"I used to have very sudden gushes and used to have to carry a change of clothes with me as no pad , no matter how super absorbent,would stop me flooding. Ever so embarrassing and very uncomfortable to have to sit and wait before going to clean yourself up. I'm very envious of the women on here who have never experienced it."
"This is ridiculous, I had undiagnosed endometriosis in high school and would have random clotting that meant I would immediately need to use the bathroom . If a male teacher said this I would be absolutely mortified, you should definitely complain!"
"Reminds me of when I was in Venice, I was on my period but use tampons. DH and I are walking down a canal and all of a sudden I look down and realise my crotch is bright red. Absolutely mortified. I must have flooded without realising and there was no hiding it. This was only 2 years ago so I still want to crawl into a hole when I think about it. Women can and do flood unexpectedly!!!"
Cramps and other discomfort are already hard enough to deal with when you have your period.Photo credit: Canva
Most parents thought the teacher did the wrong thing and needs a lesson in basic biology.
"I would be complaining, and I am not a complainer. There is so much wrong with that it's hard to know where to begin."
One poster was irate but completely right about the issue.
"Complain to high heaven! What if she'd leaked everywhere? I bet he'd have let her go to the toilet pretty sharpish. Hold it in? What a jerk!"
Another believes the daughter should have disobeyed the teacher and gone to the bathroom.
"In these situations (where teachers are being idiotic about the toilet rules) I would always tell my dd to just leave and go to the toilet, if she gets into trouble then so be it - I would back her up.
"Trying to deal with a period leak or a dodgy tummy it would be worse to not go to the loo and spend the rest of your school life remembered as 'that girl who leaked everywhere or shat herself' then nipping out of the classroom for 5 mins and maybe getting a detention."
One poster did a great job at re-framing the situation so that the teacher's actions seem even more ridiculous.
"Would it be ok to tell adults when they could or could not take action to stop themselves leaking blood?"
But the $50,000 question is: What subject does the instructor teach?
Hopefully it wasn't a biology teacher.Screenshot via Mumsnet
Bottom line: If a woman says she needs to use the bathroom for "girl reasons"—or any reason, for that matter—best to let her go and save you both some potential problems.
This story originally appeared five years ago and has been updated.