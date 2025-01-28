Living on a cruise ship just became a real option thanks to a new 'residential' cruise line
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year.
Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, and enjoying year-round indulgence. Could there be anything better?
Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at that. But leaving the land behind and adopting a seafaring lifestyle is now more attainable than ever.
Back in 2022, cruise line Storylines announced that by late 2024 they would launch a 753-foot ship dubbed the MV Narrative, a huge "residential" vessel containing 547 fully furnished rooms available for purchase or lease.The cruise will definitely be the stuff of luxury, with its high-end spas, movie theater, yoga sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, art studio, and more. It will even have a bowling alley, for crying out loud! But being a “residential community at sea,” there will also be things like a library, post office, school, and bank.
Perhaps the most fun part residents can look forward to—in addition to extended stays in exotic locations—is that they will have a say in where the vessel goes. "What a typical cruise line might do in one month or three weeks, we will take three to four months to do," Storylines founder and CEO Alister Punton told CNN Travel in 2022, adding that the residents “have opportunities to have input into where the ship goes next." These "residents' choice" days allow those on board to choose the ports of call.
As fantastic as this sounds, MV Narrative is not the only residential ship to sail the seven seas. Seafarers have options as The World has offered residential living since 2002, according to The Real Deal, and other lines, like Utopia and Victoria Cruises, also offer an all-inclusive lifestyle
However, Storylines' living quarters could be the most eco-friendly. Travel and Leisure noted that the ship will run on clean-burning liquid gas and have a zero-waste farmers market selling local products. "We will definitely be the greenest cruise ship out there," Punton shared with CNN Travel.
In 2022, Travel and Leisure stated the MV Narrative's listing price ranged from $1 million to $8 million to own, with a small number of 24-year leases available from $600,000, which works out to around $25,000 per year. Today, that number has increased to up to $9 million.
Of course, if you were to forgo any homeownership and chose instead to live the life of a nomad, a lifelong cruise could be an even cheaper and more accessible option. In early 2022, retired couple Angelyn and Richard Burk made headlines by fulfilling their travel dreams of hopping from ship to ship, all for around $36,000. Yep, less than an average mortgage. It’s no wonder why this is such a popular trend for adventurous folks of retirement age.
This might be because people are attracted to having both adventure and the comfort of home, which Storylines provides. "At the end of a long day discovering a new exotic location, they can come home to friends and familiar surroundings and sleep in their own bed," Storylines co-founder, Shannon Lee, wrote to Travel and Leisure.
What a time to be alive, when you can travel the world and never leave home. Though 2024 has come and gone, the MV Narrative has not yet set sail. Hey, a huge cruise ship that can not only travel the world but act as home to tons of residents is going to take some time! As of today, Storylines has set the launch date for their maiden voyage around the globe for 2027. The voyage will be their first three-year circumnavigation. It sounds like it's worth the wait.
This article originally appeared three years ago.
