25 once everyday items, now long forgotten, only your parents and grandparents would recognize
We're not talking rotary phones. These legit feel like they're from another world.
If you're a Boomer or Gen Xer, buckle up for a serious trip down memory lane. As time passes and things change, it's easy to start forgetting the little things that were a part of our day-to-day life at various times. Objects that seemed cutting-edge back in the day are now relics of a different time, and many of them have been lost to the dustbin of history and our own forgotten memories.
On that note, someone on social media recently asked, "What were some everyday objects from your youth or your parents/grandparents’ youth that an adult today wouldn’t know about?” Elaborating further, they added, “I’m not talking about a rotary telephone or the milk man coming by the door. I’m talking about ubiquitous things no one can even remember.”
While answers varied, one prevailing theme was the amount of effort many of these everyday objects required. And yet, that was their charm—forcing folks to be a bit more in the moment. Similarly, just the way some things were made to last longer, have better quality, etc. is a stark contrast to the mass production single-use mentality we have now. Even still, I think some of these items we’re more than glad to be rid of (see # 3)
Without further ado, here are some of those long-gone objects:
1. "Mascara that came in a little box, like eyeshadow. There was also a little brush that came with it."
2. "Cream rinse. After shampooing, you'd put a capful of cream rinse in a glass of water and pour the whole thing over your hair to detangle. That was before we had conditioners."
- YouTube youtu.be
3. "Belted maxi pads."
@sunnyperiod
low key want to get my hands on a vintage sanitary belt 👀 #periodtok #blackhistorymonth #pads #marykenner
"Don't forget the incinerettes on the ladies' room wall to burn those suckers. That was free at least,” someone added.
4. "Sardine cans that came with a key to open them."
- YouTube youtu.be
5. "TVs or radios that you had to wait for them to 'warm up' for a few seconds before they worked. And who remembers color bars'? When the station would just show colored bars for a minute to give you time to adjust the color on your set?"
6. "A booklet to keep S&H Green Stamps or Blue Chip Stamps."
- YouTube youtu.be
7. “Clamp-on steel kids’ roller skates.”
- YouTube www.youtube.com
8. "Imagine, if you will, a world where you drive into a gas station, and a man in uniform comes out and asks what octane you want. Then, he proceeds to open the hood and check your oil level and radiator fluid. After, he washes ALL the car windows, takes your money, and thanks you for stopping by."
- YouTube youtu.be
9. "The first time Catholic girls were allowed to wear 'stockings' was during their Confirmation. It was a rite of passage, and mine was in 1968. The stockings were scratchy, thigh-high things held up by these weird garter belts with rubbery clips."
- YouTube youtu.be
10. "Paregoric. It was given to us kids who had diarrhea. It was opium! You won't see that in medicine cabinets anymore."
11. "Darning needles and darning yarn. In the 1960s (more or less), it was still worthwhile to darn socks. But by the 1980s, socks were cheap enough that darning was mostly a thing of the past. Maybe it's just me, though. Does anyone still darn socks?"
Darning socks used to be standarrd.Photo credit: Canva
12. "A mangle ironing machine."
- YouTube youtu.be
13. "Mercury oral thermometers. Had a fever? Your thermometer was made of glass and filled with mercury. Yes, that mercury. The temperature would lock in, so you'd have to shake the thermometer before using it. Every now and again, one would drop and shatter, so you'd have a few drops of liquid mercury to play with! What kid doesn't want to play with mercury? I wish I were kidding. Fun times!"
14. "The little plastic piece you put in the hole on a 45 record that would make it fit and play on the record player."
- YouTube youtu.be
15. "A tabletop clamp-on meat grinder."
People used to grind their own meat.Photo credit: Canva
16. "Colored toilet paper."
from nostalgia
17. "My grandmother had a telephone desk, similar to a school desk. It had a chair and a small table where the large, heavy rotary desk phone sat, and on the side was a wire rack for the directory and Yellow Pages."
18. "McDonald's french fries used to be cooked in beef tallow. The taste was phenomenally good and nothing like the bland ones of today."
- YouTube youtu.be
19. "Crank handles to start tractors. There were no push buttons back then."
- YouTube youtu.be
20. "Toothpaste came in a can! It looked like a 1930s-era whiskey flask and contained pumice powder and flavoring. You'd open the lid, wet your toothbrush, rub it in the powder, and brush your teeth. Then, you'd just repeat the processes as needed."
21. “The little triangle window on a car we called the 'windbreaker'--you had to open that so you could put your window down while driving so there wasn't as much noise. A/C was not standard. Also, curb indicators on cars.”
- YouTube youtu.be
22.“Pantyhose in eggs.”
- YouTube youtu.be
23. “One thing that was often seen back in my youth and for a year I also had them but I haven't seen for a couple of decades are metal heel plates (also known as ‘taps’) to prevent boot and shoe heels from wearing down.
24. “Hershey's chocolate bars used to come in foil. Peeling it off was satisfying.”
- YouTube youtu.be
Last but not least…
25. “Jelly-jar drinking glasses with cartoon characters on them.”
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.