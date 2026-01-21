Gen Xers and Boomers share things they were taught in school that are now totally incorrect
If you were born in the 20th century, you were undoubtedly taught that our solar system consisted of the Sun orbited by nine planets. The planet farthest from the Sun was also the smallest: Pluto. In 2006, that fact changed. Pluto was demoted from full planet to dwarf planet, and the solar system now consists of the Sun and eight planets. What we were taught was correct based on the knowledge at the time, but it's now incorrect to say there are nine planets in our solar system.
There's nothing wrong with this, of course. As study and research advance our understanding of the world, facts sometimes change. There was a time when doctors recommended smoking, and now we know differently. Maps of the world have changed throughout history as our knowledge of geography has expanded. So people who went to school decades ago naturally learned some things that we now know to be incorrect.
What is something you were taught at school that is now known to be incorrect?
According to Redditors, here are some of the common "facts" that Gen Xers and Boomers learned in school that are no longer considered true today:
You won't always have a calculator with you (Ha!)
"In the future you won't be carrying around a calculator."
"I still think about those teachers. It wasn't just math teachers either. I had an eighth grade English teacher who went on a long rant about how the whole class was terrible at spelling and we'd all be judged as stupid because we can't spell. Someone said spell check and the teacher said we wouldn't always have spell check with us..... hey ms Edwards 👋"
"While my high school Algebra 2 teacher has long since died (cancer related at a relatively young age in 1999), knowing her personality and sense of humor, I think she'd have appreciated the irony of that statement had she lived a few more years."
The U.S. will soon switch to the metric system
"The US will be switching over to the metric system 'very very soon' to align with the rest of the world. THAT teaching occurred in my 1973 math class. Hmm""This happened to me one week circa 1984. We were gonna learn about base 10 and how it was so much easier and how the USA was going metric. I was like yeah okay 10s are easier to remember than 12's bring it on. Then it was just never mentioned again."
"OMG I think my second grade teacher told us that. That was around 1980. Still waiting! 😄"
"I was hearing it mid to late 70s some freeway signs started including Km for distance."
"Fourth grade in 1975, we had just learned US Standard, then they told us nevermind we're switching to metric. Metric was easier to compute, but it was hard to visualize the measurements in everyday life. A few highway signs had both MPH and KPH on them. Then nothing."
Lemmings will follow one another off a cliff
"When I was in elementary school in the early 80's we watched a Disney film that showed Lemmings running off of a cliff in mass suicide. The narrator led us to believe that this was a completely natural behavior that Lemmings were genetically pre-disposed. This information was SO PREVALENT TO AN ENTIRE GENERATION that it became a cultural metaphor for someone following blindly. I believed it for nearly 25 years. A few years ago I discovered that the suicide was for some reason staged by the people at Disney. For reasons still unknown to me these morons at Disney chose to not only traumatize us by herding Lemmings off of a cliff, but to perpetuate a myth making (at least my 2nd grade class) us dumber in the process."
"People of my generation even played a video game called lemmings that was based on this myth."
"They didn't just herd them, they were throwing some of them."
It may sound unbelievable, but according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, it's true. Not only did the filmmakers herd the lemmings off the cliff, they threw some of them into the water.
Oil is made from dead dinosaurs
"That oil in the ground comes from degraded dinosaurs."
"I was today years old when I learned that oil does NOT come from degraded dinosaurs."
"I went back to college at age 40 and when my geology teacher jokingly said people used to think that I was like wait what is truth then? Lol"
"I legit used to think about how oil reserves would mean that a bunch of dinosaurs died at the exact same, specific place, over and over again, and I was like naw, someone ly'n to us…."
We've learned a lot about dinosaurs in the past 40 years. Photo credit: Canva
Dinosaurs, in general, were much more of a mystery
"No one knew why the dinosaurs went extinct, in elementary school, in the early 60's."
"I remember being taught it was up for debate."
"Me too. Graduated high school in 1997 so whatever year it was that I was in elementary school learning about Earth science, that's what we were taught. Maybe it was a meteor maybe it was climate change basically we have no idea. They just disappeared one day."
"Yes, that's accurate. The 'dinosaur extinction by asteroid' theory was first openly suggested, with evidence, in 1980. For a while it was one of the big 'science controversies,' but is now very generally accepted."
"We know so much more about dinos now, I would have never thought birds were related to them."
"Birds ARE dinosaurs. It's crazy. I missed this sometime between my childhood and now but the science between them and now has decided birds are, in fact, dinosaurs."
Different parts of the tongue are responsible for different tastes
"We did this 'experiment' in class to see how the flavors were more intense on certain regions of the tongue and I could. not. tell. the difference. I was SO vindicated when this came out, because 8-year old me (new kid at tiny school) thought I was doing something wrong or I was defective in some way."
"I remember being taught that and immediately thinking 'That can't be true, things taste the same in every part of my tongue' AND I WAS RIGHT.'"
"I learned this in neurobiology class at UC Berkeley, and taught it at HSU. Sorry."
"Yeah! I tried testing it for bitter stuff I was forced to eat, like aspirin or liver and onions, and it didn't work to limit the taste to certain parts of my mouth. It never worked."
The Civil War wasn't about slavery, just states' rights
"I had a 7th grade history teacher that tried to spin the civil war as just a states right issue that had nothing to do with slavery. Most of us knew that was BS and would argue against him. No, he was not playing the part to get us to engage…"
"My 9th grade teacher IN CALIFORNIA tried to do the same, saying 'Slavery was already on its way out in the South anyway, the war was about economics and states rights.'"
"Yep, but my teacher was for 5th grade and had us repeat several times the civil war was was not about slavery. Fortunately, I came to understand in a quick few years she was wrong. I still shudder to think she was teaching at all, much less in a religious school."
"I taught Texas History for a number of years in a large suburb north of Houston. The concept of 'states rights' is the official concept taught in 7th gr social studies. And, yes, I taught the party line - states rights. And every time I used the phrase 'states rights' I then used the words 'immoral and evil.' The students got the message. I always thought it was 'funny' that all the Southern states Articles of Seccession used 'slavery' as the reason for secession, not states rights."
"I went to small town public school in Louisiana in the 80s and 90s and that's always how the Civil War was taught to us. Every single year. No matter what teacher or what school. That slavery was just a sidenote. It was the states who were angry that they didn't have the rights to make their own decisions. Needless to say my education growing up was absolute crap and I had no idea until I went to college and realized how stupid I was."
Here's to lifelong learning!