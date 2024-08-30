Gen X is being labeled 'Silver Squatters' for their retirement plan. Is that a fair assessment?
1 in 5 Gen Xers plan on getting help from their children to retire.
Gen X has been labeled a lot of things over the years but lately it seems as if "the forgotten generation" is suddenly on everyone's radar in recent years. Maybe it's because they're moving in to replace the Boomers as the people running the show, or maybe it has to do with younger generations confusing them for their Boomer parents.
Whatever the reason, they've been the focus of many conversations as of late but this one may just be the thing that rouses them into more than just waiving off the naysayers with a scowl. Gen Xers (1965-1980) are approaching retirement age along with the micro-generation right above them, Generation Jones (1955-1964). But it's Gen X who are getting a new label thrust upon them that many may feel carries a negative connotation.
According to Benzinga, in an article shared by Yahoo Finance, Gen X are being called "Silver Squatters" due to their lack of resources required to retire comfortably. But is that a fair assessment when looking at the world in which we all currently live?
Gen X along with many younger Generation Jonesers are part of a "sandwich generation." This means that not only are they responsible for caring for themselves and their children, many of which are still in school, they're also responsible for caring for their aging parents. In many cases this means they're taking care of two households making financial contributions to both. This is all while supposedly planning for a retirement that may never come.
a man with a white beard and mustache wearing a hat Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Running mom to doctors appointments and activities while also running your children to soccer practice and dance rehearsals doesn't leave a lot of room for sitting down with a financial planner. That's if you have money to invest in securing a financial planner. It's not uncommon in today's economy for people to have little to nothing left over from one pay check to the next.
The phrase "Silver Squatters" comes from the reality that many Gen Xers are aware they don't have the financial means to comfortably retire so plan on getting help from their children. For some this may be in the form of financial assistance while for others it may mean moving in, hence the term "squatter." But realistically, Gen X wouldn't be the first generation to need assistance from their children since clearly Gen X is currently doing the same for their own parents or they wouldn't also be labeled as the "sandwich generation."
Family Vacation Friday GIF by Fast CompanyGiphy
There's something to be said about the practicality of living in a multi-generational household though. Especially in the earlier years of a parent's retirement when they're still very active and not needing much physical assistance. A study published in SSM Population Health and published online through Science Direct, shares that living in a multi-generational home can have positive outcomes on your health, "multi-generational living arrangements can, in theory, increase psychological, social, and financial capital—factors associated with improvements in health and longevity."
a man holding a jar with a savings label on it Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
Gen Xers living with their children may also make a lot of financial sense and not just for the retiree, but for their adult children. Commerce Bank reports, "Multigenerational living often enables families to collectively contribute to mortgage payments, rent, property taxes and maintenance costs. By consolidating these expenses, individuals can allocate a smaller portion of their income to housing, freeing up funds for other essential needs and financial goals.
Pooling resources in a multigenerational household provides an opportunity to benefit from economies of scale. Buying in bulk, sharing family plans for services like internet or phone, and jointly negotiating better deals can result in lower costs per person."
woman in black jacket and white pants walking on road during daytime Photo by Wedding Dreamz on Unsplash
This type of living arrangement can also take the burden off of the adult child by sharing childcare responsibilities which could greatly reduce or eliminate exorbitant child care costs. So the "silver squatter" dilemma could actually be a mutually beneficial agreement. Nearly 25% of Gen Xers age 55 are planning to receive help from their children when they retire as the median income saved by this group sits around $50k which isn't nearly enough to comfortably retire according to Benzinga.
Retire Over It GIF by PomsGiphy
Communicating future needs with their children surrounding their ability to retire and given the list of benefits related to multi-generational living, Gen X may very well be just fine in retirement. Ironically enough, their presence in their adult child's house might make it more financially feasible for their children to be able to retire without needing the help of their own children.