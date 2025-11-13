Husband who lost his job reluctantly moves family in with mother-in-law, pure joy ensued
Families moving in together isn't failure. Sometimes it's their greatest success.
Multigenerational living is not as common in our independent, self-sufficient American culture, but Instagrammer Katie Bunton (@ktbunton) is hoping her experience will open more people's minds to it. Bunton, her husband Harry, and their twin boys recently moved in with their mother-in-law, Louella Beale (@nana_lulu_love), after experiencing financial hardship, and opened up about the experience with her followers.
"We moved in with my MIL (mother-in-law) 2 months ago when my husband lost his job and I just keep thinking...it must have taken a lot of propaganda to make us believe this was failure," she writes in the video's caption.
Why moving in felt like a risk
In the inspiring video, Bunton showed her viewers some of the incredible benefits they've had with the extra support of Nana Lulu. From making and eating meals together to time spent in the garden and doing other menial daily tasks, she shows that life has truly improved–even though society may look at their living situation differently. "So you’re telling me, this isn’t how it was supposed to be all along ? #multigenerationalliving with @nana_lulu_love 🫶🏽," she captioned the video.
What viewers said about family living together
Viewers responded with great delight and support.
"I wholeheartedly believe that we’re supposed to be living with family❤️," one wrote.
Another added, "It’s the best. My grandmother and mother live with us. I could never asked for a better support system. I would never ever live without multiple generations in the same house or compound."
Another offered, "This has forever been my dream 😢 I’m with you, we’ve been lied to in the west. Intergenerational living is beautiful and to me the gold standard for living in harmony and raising children well ❤️."
Nana Lulu herself even commented, "🥹🥹😭😍😍 I’m such a lucky lucky so and so. 🙏🏽Thank you 🙏🏽 thank you 🙏🏽 thank you 🙏🏽 for the beautiful blessings of family love. 💛💛💛💛"
In another video, Bunton shared a vlog with her followers sharing more about living with her MIL and the benefits of living multi-generationally. "You’re telling me we could have both parents present and hands on, all we have to do is just lower our cost of living? spend less money? And pool our resources with family? 🤯" she wrote.
In the video, she explains that her family moved in with Nana Lulu at the end of January 2025. "It's taken us quite a while to get into the swing of things. We moved into a new town as well," she adds.
Their routine has undergone a complete change, but in a positive way. She has even noticed positive changes in her relationship. "My husband has felt happier, lighter and more himself than I have ever seen him," she says.
A second look: two months in
The second video also got tons of positive comments from viewers who are loving the new living situation.
"This is my definition of rich ❤️," one wrote.
Another offered, "As someone that doesn’t have a MIL to fall back on, I just want you to know that I’m so happy you have that. So happy you know the peace that extended family can bring and that you/your husband have the support you need to get to the next stage 🫶🏼💕."
And this commentator praised the situation while sharing about their own: "My husband and I live with my parents. They built us a basement apartment and I am forever grateful to them not only for that but for the bond it has allowed them to have with my kiddos ❤️ I definitely get caught up thinking we’ve done something wrong but we’ve just done what we can with the cards we are dealt. I am so grateful for my village."
This article originally appeared earlier this year.