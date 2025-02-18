upworthy
Celebrity

Resurfaced clip shows a star-struck Frankie Muniz meeting Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Muniz is now a professional racer and finished in 10th place at the Daytona 500 yesterday.

Frankie Muniz meets Dale Earnhardt at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

This past weekend, actor turned professional NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz placed tenth in the iconic Daytona 500 race. It was Muniz's first race of his first full-time season as a NASCAR driver. " I was screaming!" he wrote on X.

The monumental feat has resurfaced an interview of Muniz meeting racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. at the Daytona 500 in 2001–hours before he lost his life. For racing fans, February 18, 2001, is a day they will never forget. Dale Earnhardt Sr. was involved in a deadly 3-car crash during the last lap of the race. His death deeply impacted racing, and influenced important changes in safety protocols.

Muniz filmed a vlog-style video of his experience during the 2001 race, where cameras followed him around. "The Daytona 500. They say it's like the Superbowl of football and the World Series of baseball. You know, the huge race," he says in the video, explaining that he was invited to check out the pit and also ride in a pace car at the event. He gets to meet a number of other racers, including Kenny Schrader–who was racing one of the cars involved in Earnhardt Sr.'s crash.

The video continues with Muniz eerily attending a driver safety meeting. "So we went in, all the drivers were there with their crew captains. It was weird. I never knew that they had to go through that every race," he says.

The video continues, and Muniz meets Jeff Gordon before bumping into Earnhardt Sr. "Dale Earnhardt was right in front of me. He's a legend,. Seven Winston Cup championships. I was actually a little nervous to meet him, but he was really nice. He was really cool. He was like, 'Oh I love your show,' and I was like, 'Oh thanks.' I told him good luck," Muniz says.

He goes on to share how meaningful the encounter was to him. "It was an honor to meet him. To meet another actor is no big deal. It's like 'Oh they're normal, just like me.' But to meet a sports star or NASCAR racer, it's just different," he says. "I become a fan all of a sudden."

Besides finding success as a professional racecar driver, Muniz has continued his acting career. Most recently, it was announced that Malcolm in the Middle will be getting a highly-anticipated reboot on Disney+. Munis helped make the announcement on Instagram, where he shared, "I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years! [since the series finale]. Let's find out where Malcolm and his family are now."

Actor Bryan Cranston also makes an appearance in the video, where he adds, "It's been 25 years since we premiered Malcolm in the Middle. I'm so excited...that I may have peed. Just a little bit. Excuse me."

The series will return with 4 episodes on the streaming channel that will reunite the original cast, including Jane Kaczmarek, per Variety. "Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party," the publication shared. An air date has not been announced, but fans will be eagerly waiting.

