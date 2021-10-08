Speech pathologist teaches her dog to use a soundboard and now it communicates in sentences
Christina Hunger, 26, is a speech-language pathologist in San Diego, California who believes that "everyone deserves a voice."
Hunger works with one- and two-year-old children, many of which use adaptive devices to communicate. So she wondered what would happen if she taught her two-month-old puppy, a Catahoula/Blue Heeler named Stella, to do the same.
"If dogs can understand words we say to them, shouldn't they be able to say words to us? Can dogs use AAC to communicate with humans?" she wondered.
View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:33am PDT
Hunger and her fiancé Jake started simply by creating a button that said "outside" and then pressed it every time they said the word or opened the door. After a few weeks, every time Hunger said "outside," Stella looked at the button.
Soon, Stella began to step on the button every time she wanted to go outside.
They soon added more buttons that say "eat," "water," "play," "walk," "no," "come," "help," "bye," and "love you."
"Every day I spent time using Stella's buttons to talk with her and teach her words just as I would in speech therapy sessions with children," she wrote on her blog.
"Instead of rewarding Stella with a treat for using a button, we responded to her communication by acknowledging her message and responding accordingly. Stella's voice and opinions matter just as our own do," she continued.
If Stella's water bowl is empty, she says "water." If she wants to play tug of war, she says, "play." She even began to tell friends "bye" if they put on their jackets by the door.
View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Jul 27, 2019 at 11:38am PDT
Stella soon learned to combine different words to make phrases.
One afternoon, shortly after daylight savings, she began saying "eat" at 3:00 pm. When Hunger didn't respond with food, she said,"love you no" and walked out of the room.
Today, Stella has learned over 29 words and can combine up to five at a time to make a phrase or sentence.
"The way she uses words to communicate and the words she's combining is really similar to a 2-year-old child," Hunger says of her blog.
She believes her work has the potential to transform the bond between humans and dogs.
"I think how important dogs are to their humans," Hunger says. "I just imagine how much deeper the bond will be."
Stella asking to play ball outside.
View this post on InstagramLast night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said “ball" on Stella's device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said “Good" (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said “Good" and caught the rest of her thought: “Happy ball want outside!" • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! 😉 • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
A post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:09am PDT
Stella clearly wants some more breakfast.
View this post on InstagramDon't you just hate it when your dog talks back to you?? 😂😂 After Stella finished her breakfast this morning, I said and modeled on her device “Stella all done eat." She immediately responded “no," and walked back to her dishes while licking her lips. • While this made me laugh, I also think it's pretty amazing because Stella is really starting to appropriately respond to what we're saying and participate in short conversations 🙌🏼 • • • • • #hunger4words #talkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals #respectanimals #thedodo
A post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Oct 9, 2019 at 7:47am PDT
After a fun day at the beach, Stella wants to go back.
View this post on Instagram5 WORDS... 3 DIFFERENT THOUGHTS!! 🤯 • Last night we cut our evening beach trip a little short to come home and make dinner. Stella was very adamant that she wanted to go back to the beach. After using several different single words and two-word phrases to express this, she finally walked over to her device and said, “Water good. No eat. Play!" • (Translation: Swimming was so fun, stop making dinner and take me back to play!) • Just when I think I couldn't be more impressed with Stella's language skills, she goes ahead and says something even more incredible than she said the day before!!!✨✨ • • • • • #hunger4words #talkingdog #everyonedeservesavoice #speechtherapy #AAC #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideosofinstagram #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals #respectanimals #thedodo #worldanimalday #buzzfeeddogs
A post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Oct 4, 2019 at 7:22am PDT
Stella telling Hunger that she doesn't want her to leave to work.
View this post on Instagram*Quick quiz * Imagine you're getting ready to leave for work and your dog tells you, “Bye no" 😭💔 Do you... • A. Cry? B. Scream from excitement at your dog's language skills? C. Call in sick and play with your incredible talking dog all day? 🤔🤔🤔 ...I went with option B (video cut short to spare you from my screaming!!) • • • • • #hunger4words #talkingdog #everyonedeservesavoice #speechtherapy #AAC #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogvideos #dogmom #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #SLPdog #dognition #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals #respectanimals
A post shared by Christina Hunger, MA, CCC-SLP (@hunger4words) on Sep 20, 2019 at 11:15am PDT
