Dog mom shares adorable video of the 'chores' her pitbull pup thinks she’s doing
No one can call her a freeloader.
Dogs are naturally driven by a sense of purpose and a need for belonging, which are all part of their instinctual pack behavior. When a dog has a job to do, it taps into its needs for structure, purpose, and the feeling of contributing to its pack, which in a domestic setting translates to its human family.
But let’s be honest: In a traditional domestic setting, dogs have fewer chores they can do as they would on a farm or as part of a rescue unit. A doggy mom in Vancouver Island, Canada had fun with her dog’s purposeful uselessness by sharing the 5 “chores” her pitbull-Lab mix does around the house.
The mom says Rhubarb has chores because “we didn’t raise a freeloader.”
Here are 5 “chores” that Rhubarb has mastered.
1. Makes sure the laundry doesn't get cold
Translation: Sits on top of the clean laundry, ready to be folded.
2. Unlicensed therapist
Translation: Gives us kisses when we're tired or feeling down.
3. Supervise repairs
Translation: She gets in the way when you're in a compromised, uncomfortable position with a wrench in your hand.
4. Alerts us when there's an intruder
Translation: Stands at the window and barks furiously at the mailman.
5. Keeps mum's spot warm
Translation: Lays in her spot on her favorite chair in the living room.
The video inspired some funny responses in the comments.
“He’s carrying that household on his back. Give him a raise."
“Obviously the most valuable member of the household."
"Rhubarb needs a little vacation from working so flipping hard!"
"Hardest worker there ever was."
Here's to Rhubarb, for earning his keep, and being adorable while doing it. It's a tough job, but somebody's gotta do it.
This article originally appeared last year.