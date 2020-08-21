popular

A rescue pit bull is so convinced he's a cat he even climbs up on the fridge

A rescue pit bull is so convinced he's a cat he even climbs up on the fridge

Pit bulls and cats aren't exactly nature's best buddies. Pit bulls are terriers with a very strong prey drive, can be prone to aggression, and are bred to kill rodents.

The difference between a cat and rodent is negligible in the eyes of a pit bull, so they have been known to be aggressive, and even kill, felines.

Of course, it goes without saying, that with the proper training, cats and pit bulls can not only coexist but develop loving bonds with one another.

While a cat and pit bull being besties isn't exactly newsworthy, there's a pit bull that gets along with his two cat buddies so well, his owners believe he thinks he's a cat.

When Bethany and Samantha Callister went to a local pet rescue to adopt a dog, Mako, a pit bull at the shelter, made it very clear that he had just found his forever family.

"We joke that we didn't really pick him, he picked us," Bethany told The Dodo. "When we went to the rescue shelter he had his back against the cage so we started petting him and he looked over his shoulder and gave direct eye contact and we just fell in love with the little guy."

They were immediately smitten with Mako but were a little afraid he'd have a clash of personalities with their two cats, Pecan and Gizmo. The shelter told them Mako would be just fine with the cats, but they had no idea just how great they'd end up getting along.

"We initially kept the cats in a separate part of the house because we wanted to slowly introduce them to the new dog," Bethany told Bored Panda.

But soon, the dog and the two cats became close friends, and Mako started imitating them, by climbing to places only cats would dare. He would jump on top of tables, cabinets and even make his way to the top of the fridge.



"Whenever Mako sees the boys on the counters or cabinets he hops up to join them," Bethany said. "He really just wants to be around the cats all the time. If he is not in the room with one of us humans, he's with the cats."

The Castillers realized that they had a very unusual dog, but it didn't matter one bit.

"We went online and found a dog toy that looks like a cat one so we go to the backyard and he chases and jumps after it like the cats," Bethany said. "He also likes to lay on the tables with my cats and look out the window at the birds with them. When he sees one of my cats lay on their backs for a tummy rub he comes over and does the same thing!"

Mako goes to show that just as you shouldn't judge a person by their race, you shouldn't judge a dog by its breed. Heck, you can't even judge an animal by its species. The Castillers went to the rescue to find themselves a dog and accidentally wound up with a cat.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pets
Badge
The Recycling Partnership
Recycling
Recycling

Help protect the planet by how you shop. Here’s how!

True
The Recycling Partnership

Today, it's more important than ever to protect our planet and conserve our resources. And if you've been thinking that you'd like to do more for the earth, you're not alone. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans by The Recycling Partnership, eight out of ten believe that we're not doing enough to combat wastefulness. More than a quarter of these same people said that they'd prefer to spend their money with companies that allow them to make sustainable choices. And nearly 50 percent of people said they wouldn't shop with a brand that they knew wasn't working towards protecting the environment, lowering its carbon footprint, and protecting human health as it pushes towards innovation.

If you're reading this, you're likely among the many, many Americans who want a brighter, greener future for all. It's also likely that you already separate your recycling and bring reusable bags with you to the grocery store. So what next? It's time to think critically about how you can utilize your buying power in a way that benefits not only the planet but the communities that you live and work in.

Keep Reading Show less
Heroes

Boy reveals how Joe Biden helped him overcome his stutter in inspiring 90 second speech

Throughout the 2020 election season, you've probably heard just about every insult and insinuation thrown Joe Biden's way when it comes to the former vice president's speaking style. Everything from implications that he's "lost a step" to open and unfounded claims that he is suffering from dementia. The truth is, Joe Biden has always struggled with public speaking and for very good reason: He was born was a severe stutter that he spent years working on.

Putting politics aside, it's an amazing trajectory that someone who struggled to form basic words and sentences as a child is now giving a 20-minute acceptance speech as the presidential nominee for a major political party. And all while, countless armchair quarterbacks analyze every imperfect syllable or offbeat cadence as evidence of "decline."

But then there are others who have experienced firsthand what Biden went through as a child and likely still navigates on a daily basis. This was perfectly illustrated during Thursday night's Democratic National Convention when 13-year-old Brayden Harrington explained in an incredibly moving video how a personal meeting with Biden helped him to overcome his own struggles with his stutter.

Honestly, if you haven't seen this, it was easily the most powerful moment during the convention and it had nothing to do with the coronavirus, taxes, immigration or anything remotely political. It was the measurement of a man and his profound impact on a young stranger.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Badge
United Nations Foundation
United Nations Foundation
Then, Now, Next

Since 1945, the UN has made great strides in helping lift people out of poverty — but future progress is at risk in 2020.

United Nations Photo
True

In June 1945, Europe was reeling from a deadly, devastating world war. Peace had been achieved in the west, but world leaders knew that they had to take immediate action to build a better world and prevent another deadly conflict.

So, delegates from 50 countries gathered in San Francisco and committed to working towards progress by signing the UN Charter. Since that day, there have been tremendous gains: global life expectancy is now 72, global hunger has decreased, and before the pandemic, global extreme poverty was the lowest in recorded history.

The UN has been tackling poverty and world hunger for decades, but how much do you know about their work and impact?

We are at a pivotal moment and it will take global action and effort from everyone in order to recover better. Learn more about how the UN is working towards sustainable development, full equality, and the eradication of poverty and global hunger as part of UN75.

popular

They nailed a gorgeous duet of the Motown classic but not before some even more amazing bloopers

Joseph Clarke/Instagram

Joseph Clarke and Bri'Anna Harper made viral waves this spring when they shared an incredible at-home rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on Instagram. Clarke frequently shares his gorgeous voice on social media frequently, belting out gospel tunes and covering classics. Harper is only 12, but her vocals are seriously something else. She's been referred to as a "singing prodigy" and when you hear her, you'll see why.

Both singers have had moments in the spotlight on America's Got Talent and The Ellen Show, and currently have something special in the works with Disney. But there's something so endearing in these home video performances, with just the two of them singing together—and their blooper reel is impossible not to smile at.

First, check out their viral version of the Marvin Gaye favorite:

Keep Reading Show less
humor
popular

In just 37 seconds, you'll see why beauty standards are still so ridiculous

via Global Democracy

A video created by Global Democracy in 2011 shows how a female model with a normal, healthy body can be quickly transformed into something physically unattainable with just a few mouse strokes.

The video was part of a campaign to have mandatory disclaimers on all airbrushed photos of models because of the negative psychological effect the images have on young girls.

Keep Reading Show less
women
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites