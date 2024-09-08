Dog refuses to walk with her mom, but miraculously, her legs 'work with Grandma'
She doesn't care if her mom knows it.
What gives dogs the right to have such big and hilarious personalities? It seems like these dogs have found a way to make their humans laugh while also annoying them until they're ready to come apart. It's truly a skill that only dogs and toddlers seem to possess in great quantities.
Zoe is a pit bull with a bombastic side-eye that makes it clear that she only tolerates her mother, Raven, but adores her grandmother, Yonika. There is no confusion about who her favorite person is, and Zoe's grandmother only seems to encourage the behavior. The two of them are the best of friends, and Mom...well, she's the third wheel.
Sure, Zoe likes her mom a little—she does feed her, after all—but the verdict is still being determined if love can be claimed. Raven can't even convince the sassy pittie to go on a walk with her.
Zoe lays on the ground like a chubby little pancake any time her mom tries to take her for a walk. Raven has even pulled on her leash, slowly dragging the dog down the hallway, but Zoe insists that her legs do not remember how to work. But as soon as Grandma takes the leash, a miracle occurs. Suddenly Zoe is a spry whippersnapper with four working legs and a happy tail.
"She refuses to walk whenever I take her outside," Raven explains. But that's just not the case for Grandma, and there really doesn't seem to be an explanation for it other than preference.
"When I'm around, she is an absolute angel. She listens," Yonika says.
In fact, Raven says when Grandma is around, Zoe completely ignores her so she can continue getting Grandma cuddles.
This dog has mastered the side-eye, and Grandma is only assisting in her snubbing her mom in the cutest way. It's something you have to witness for yourself to fully appreciate, so check out the video below.
This article originally appeared on 7.19.23
- A rescue pit bull is so convinced he's a cat he even climbs up on the fridge ›
- Dog owner gives her pit bull a touching pep talk before doggy daycare ›
- Pit bull throws the most adorably sad tantrum when his foster sister steals his toy ›
- Dog mom sings 'so brave' jingle to fearful pup on TikTok - Upworthy ›
- Teens continue breakfast visits for grieving grandma - Upworthy ›
- Man receives mystery briefcase from grandma for Christmas - Upworthy ›
- Dog finds out he's going to see grandparents and goes nuts - Upworthy ›
- Pit bull's tantrum proves even dogs get spoiled at grandma's - Upworthy ›