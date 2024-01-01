+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Humor

Linda the pit bull proves that even dogs get spoiled when staying the weekend with grandma

That's Princess Linda from now on.

dog throws tantrum; Linda grandma's house; Linda goes to grandma's; funny dog videos; viral dog videos
Linda & Athena|TikTok

Pit bull's tantrum proves even dogs get spoiled at grandma's

It's not just kids that go to grandma's house only to come back more spoiled than when they left, it's dogs too. One sassy pit bull named Linda, from the TikTok account Linda & Athena, has is a little salty with her mom because her mom is refusing to treat her like the princess grandma said she is. Linda got to spend the weekend at grandma's house and she came back an absolute diva demanding cookies while lying in bed.

The dog is on her cot wrapped in a cozy red blanket yelling at her mom over the non-existent cookies in her belly. Linda's mom was not up for the sassy behavior but it didn't deter the pooch from voicing her frustration. Treats are life and grandma says she's the goodest girl.

"Why do you act like this when you come home from grandma's house after a weekend? Do we need to stop going to grandma's house," Linda's mom asks.

The threat didn't stop Linda's complaints so her mom switched tactics by trying to get the dog to appreciate what she has at her house. She's got a nice big blankie, food and the sunlight that's almost to the dog's bed. It's simply not enough for Linda, she misses her grandma. After all, she's the only one that truly knows Linda's needs–dog biscuits, even though her mom says she's gained six pounds in two days. Commenters were split on this adorable argument.

One person says "Listen Linda, just go back to grandma's house!"

"Poor Linda. It's like she's living in a prison," another commenter writes.

Someone scolds "How dare you not give Linda a cookie. She's a princess!"

Within the comments Linda's mom revealed that not only did the dog get as many cookies as she could eat, but grandma made grandpa sleep on the couch so Linda would have more room in the bed. For anyone that thinks that's too much, Linda says to mind your business, she deserves luxury treatment every day.

You can see her adorable tantrum below:

@linda_athena

Linda was way too spoiled at Grandma's house this weekend... I think we've created a monster 👻 #lindaislife #bossladylinda #talkingdogs #lifewithlindandathena #queenlinda #lindaismyspiritanimal #naptimeforlinda #tuckinlinda2023 #naptimewithlinda #failedtuckin

Linda was way too spoiled at Grandma's house this weekend... I think we've created a monster 👻 #lindaislife #bossladylinda #talkingdogs #lifewithlindandathena #queenlinda #lindaismyspiritanimal #naptimeforlinda #tuckinlinda2023 #naptimewithlinda #failedtuckin

From Your Site Articles
dog throws tantrum
Science

Levi's CEO settles the debate on just how often you should wash your jeans

There are a lot of diverse opinions on the topic.

via Levi Strauss and Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

How often should you wash your jeans?

Social media has become a fertile breeding ground for conversations about hygiene. Whether it’s celebrities bragging about how little their family bathes or battles over how often people should wash their sheets or bras.

One of the debates that gets the most diverse responses is how often people wash their denim jeans.

Denim atelier Benjamin Talley Smith tells Today that jeans should be washed "as little as possible, if at all.” Laundry expert Patric Richardson adds they should be cleaned “after nine or 10 wearings, like to me, that is the ideal." At that point, they probably have stains and are "a little sweaty by that point, so you need to wash 'em," Richardson says.

Still, some people wash and dry them after every wear while others will hand wash and never hang dry. With all these significant differences of opinion, there must be a correct answer somewhere, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
clothing
Democracy

Immigrants explain why they personally celebrate the Fourth of July each year.

This is what patriotism is all about.

Photo collage created from Pixabay

Some different perspectives on the American experience.

Some 300 million people live in the United States. And over 40 million of them are immigrants.

Now, some people might have you believe that too many immigrants might cause us to lose our identity as Americans or that we ought to be fighting and clinging to "the way things were."

But if you look around, you'll see that more than 1 in 10 Americans were born somewhere else — meaning they have their own unique set of amazing experiences to share and their own amazing stories about why they're here.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
Family

Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.

Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

Image from Pixabay.

Big smiles in class at kindergarten.



Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.

From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

15 tweets that only married people will understand

Even the perfect marriage (if that exists) would have its everyday frustrations.

Photo from Twitter.

A typical... frustrating day.

Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life.

Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?”

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
More

A ballet company's response to one football fan's sexist insult on Facebook was epic

Ballet and football are both tough sports.


When the Philadelphia Eagles' season came to an unceremonious end last weekend, many fans were, understandably, more than a little pissed.

Take the rest of the night off to sleep in your shame, boys. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images.

After the final game, one fan allegedly commented on Facebook that the team had "played like they were wearing tutus!!!"

Photo by David R. Tribble/Wikimedia Commons.

...according to the Pennsylvania Ballet, which reported encountering the post on the social media site.

The Pennsylvania Ballet, whose company members regularly wear tutus, had a few choice words for anyone who thinks their light, frequently pink costumes mean they're not "tough."

Commence epic reply...


(full text transcribed under the post).

A Facebook user recently commented that the Eagles had "played like they were wearing tutus!!!"

Our response:

"With all due respect to the Eagles, let's take a minute to look at what our tutu wearing women have done this month:

By tomorrow afternoon, the ballerinas that wear tutus at Pennsylvania Ballet will have performed The Nutcracker 27 times in 21 days. Some of those women have performed the Snow scene and the Waltz of the Flowers without an understudy or second cast. No 'second string' to come in and spell them when they needed a break. When they have been sick they have come to the theater, put on make up and costume, smiled and performed. When they have felt an injury in the middle of a show there have been no injury timeouts. They have kept smiling, finished their job, bowed, left the stage, and then dealt with what hurts. Some of these tutu wearers have been tossed into a new position with only a moments notice. That's like a cornerback being told at halftime that they're going to play wide receiver for the second half, but they need to make sure that no one can tell they've never played wide receiver before. They have done all of this with such artistry and grace that audience after audience has clapped and cheered (no Boo Birds at the Academy) and the Philadelphia Inquirer has said this production looks "better than ever".

So no, the Eagles have not played like they were wearing tutus. If they had, Chip Kelly would still be a head coach and we'd all be looking forward to the playoffs."

Happy New Year!

In case it wasn't obvious, toughness has nothing to do with your gender.

Gendered and homophobic insults in sports have been around basically forever — how many boys are called a "pansy" on the football field or told they "throw like a girl" in Little League?

"They played like they were wearing tutus" is the same deal. It's shorthand for "You're kinda ladylike, which means you're not tough enough."

Pure intimidation.

Photo by Ralph Daily/Flickr.

Toughness, however, has a funny way of not being pinned to one particular gender. It's not just ballerinas, either. NFL cheerleaders? They get paid next to nothing to dance in bikini tops and short-shorts in all kinds of weather — and wear only ever-so-slightly heavier outfits when the thermometer drops below freezing. And don't even get me started on how mind-bogglingly badass the Rockettes are.

Toughness also has nothing to do with what kind of clothes you wear.

As my colleague Parker Molloy astutely points out, the kinds of clothes assigned to people of different genders are, and have always been, basically completely arbitrary. Pink has been both a "boys color" and a "girls color" at different points throughout history. President Franklin D. Roosevelt — longtime survivor of polio, Depression vanquisher, wartime leader, and no one's idea of a wimp — was photographed in his childhood sporting a long blonde hairstyle and wearing a dress.

Many of us are conditioned to see a frilly pink dance costume and think "delicate," and to look at a football helmet and pads and think "big and strong." But scratch the surface a little bit, and you'll meet tutu-wearing ballerinas who that are among toughest people on the planet and cleat-and-helmet-wearing football players who are ... well. The 2015 Eagles.

You just can't tell from their outerwear.

Ballerinas wear tutus for the same reason football players wear uniforms and pads:

Photo by zaimoku_woodpile/Flickr.


To get the job done.


This article originally appeared on 01.05.16

From Your Site Articles
Keep ReadingShow less
Identity

Her son came out. She called a gay bar for advice. The delightful conversation went viral.

Parenting done right.

Photo courtesy of Kara Coley.


Kara Coley, a bartender at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, got an unusual phone call on the job last week.

"Good evening," Coley answered. "Thank you for calling Sipps!"

A woman on the other end of the line asked, "Is this a gay bar?"

Sipps welcomes everyone, Coley explained to her, but indeed attracts a mostly LGBTQ crowd.



Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories