+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Dog owner gives her pit bull a touching pep talk before doggy daycare

People were quick to notice how the speech seemed to have a double meaning behind it.

pit bulls
@tiffneys.ross/TikTok

Who could be afraid of that sweet face?

Everyone needs a good pep talk every now and then. That goes for doggos too. Perhaps especially for doggos who get an unfair bad rep.

A proud pit bull mama named Tiffney Ross recently went viral for the motivational speech she gave to her pup (whose name appears to be Dior, according to previous videos) just before heading out to doggy day care.

“Listen, before we leave, we gotta have that talk, okay?” Ross warns Dior, who is all smiles and tail wags.

“Listen, before we leave, we gotta have that talk, okay?” Ross warns Dior, who is all smiles and tail wags.

“You a pit bull. Which means people are gonna label you a monster the minute you walk out the door,” Ross continues. “You can’t be out on these streets actin’ a fool like these chihuahuas, cause you don’t get no second chances. You always gotta be on your best behavior and I know that’s hard, okay?”

Ross then tells Dior that even though people might carry the false belief that she is born dangerous and avoid her out of fear, she cannot control the “ignorance” of others. All she can do is her best, “be humble and hold her head up high,” and know that she is “the most amazing dog in the whole entire world.”

Just before instructing Dior to grab her things to head out, Ross says,” I will do everything in my power to make sure that you make it to your third birthday, okay? Mamma loves you.”

@tiffneys.ross Have to have that talk with my baby🥰🥰 #bully#fypchallenge♬ original sound - Kenisha bell

Viewers were quick to comment on how Ross’ video appeared to have a double meaning, noting how many Black mothers have to bestow this kind of pep talk upon their sons. Pitbull discrimination has become a metaphor for the bias against Black males in the United States, even having similar language associations. As actor Michael B. Jordan famously worded it: “Black males, we are America’s pit bull. We’re labeled vicious, inhumane, and left to die on the street.”

In her book “Pit Bull: The Battle over an American Icon” author Bronwen Dickey traces back how closely linked the two really are, explaining how in the 70s Latino and Black communities in poorer urban areas came to rely on pit bulls since they were a more affordable breed. As the 80s brought about constant news stories depicting Latino and Black men as “thugs,” pit bulls were vilified right along with them.

Fortunately, pit bulls are slowly but surely being released from their bad reputation, thanks to relentless advocates fighting to show just how sweet, friendly and even keeled they actually are. Not to mention goofy as heck.

And I mean, if there’s any doubt as to their innocence…just watch Dior. That is the face of a furry angel.

Be it humans or animals, made-up biases are harmful. But having someone in your corner can make all the difference.

From Your Site Articles
animals
Innovation

This organization is revolutionizing food supply chains to minimize waste

Spoiler Alert pairs CPG manufacturers with discount retailers to keep food out of landfills

Members of the Spoiler Alert team volunteer at Waltham Fields Community Farm in Waltham, MA

Nearly 120 billion pounds of food go to waste in the U.S. each year. This waste not only contributes to food insecurity, which millions of Americans are impacted by, but also has a detrimental impact on our climate. In large part, this comes down to a misallocation of resources.

We need to bridge the gap between food waste, the planet, and those in need. By doing so, we can drive sustainable food systems and get food to those who need it most. In fact, Project Drawdown has found that reducing food waste is the number one most impactful solution to climate change.

The foundations of Spoiler Alert were laid during my time at MIT Sloan in 2013 when I met my soon-to-be co-founder Emily Malina. With my consulting experience with brands and retailers on carbon, water, energy and waste initiatives and Emily’s background in supply chain transformation and technology adoption, we knew there was a supply chain solution that could help businesses better manage their food waste. That’s when we started Spoiler Alert.

Ricky Ashenfelter & Emily Malina, Co-founders of Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a B2B waste prevention software that helps CPG brands better manage excess and short dated inventory. This inventory arises from various sources, whether that’s overproduction, unsuccessful innovations, seasonal items, or promotional packaging.

Keep ReadingShow less
planet
Pop Culture

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

She was totally chill about it, too.

via Absolutely Lauren/TikTok

TikTok user Absolutely Lauren catches an online scammer.

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion.

In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand.

A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake.

“I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”

Keep ReadingShow less
fraud
Pop Culture

Therapist explains the difference between control and 'boundaries' after alleged Jonah Hill texts

Control can easily be disguised as "boundaries" and the difference between the two is tripping up social media users.

commons.wikimedia.org

Therapist explains the difference between control and boundaries

Jonah Hill has been trending on social media platforms after his ex-girlfriend, professional surf instructor Sarah Brady posted screenshots of Hill's texts on social media. The newly exposed texts have people debating whether the texts were boundaries or clearly controlling behavior.

With more people going to therapy and Hill not only admittedly seeking therapy but making a documentary with his therapist, people are becoming well-versed in "therapy speak." But being able to use therapy jargon isn't really the same as understanding what the words mean, which is likely a leading cause of the online debate.

The surfer posted the series of screenshots to her Instagram account, saying in part, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan." These texts have caused many armchair therapists confusion as to how a boundary could be considered controlling behavior. No worries though, actual licensed therapists, including myself, are stepping in to explain the difference.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Joy

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick delight with their farm rendition of 'Saturday in the Park'

The couple has been married for 35 years and they appear to be living their best life, goat poop and all.

Kevin Bacon/Instagram

These two are ultimate #couplegoals.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are once again demonstrating that this is their world and we're just living in it. And what a simply delightful world it is.

The actors have been married for over 35 years and they've each co-starred in countless movies and television shows during that time. They've raised two kids together and have long been viewed as #couplegoals icons. When you see their videos on Instagram, it's easy to understand why.

On the 4th of July, Bacon shared a video of himself and Sedgwick singing a rendition of Chicago's "Saturday in the Park" on their family farm. Bacon plays guitar and sings, Sedgwick plays kazoo and sings—while eating ice cream and stepping over a large pile of goat poop—and the casual, down-to-earth joy of it all is deeply satisfying to watch.

Keep ReadingShow less
couple goals
Pop Culture

Jennifer Garner overwhelmed by the friendship bracelets she received at a Taylor Swift concert

The bracelets are a big part of the Eras Tour.

via Cosmopolitan UK/Wikimedia Commons and US Department of Education/Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift

Jennifer Garner attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, July 7, and came home with two armfuls full of friendship bracelets. In a carousel of photos and videos showing the highlights of her time at the show, she shared a photo of her forearms covered in the good-vibey bracelets.

Friendship bracelets have become a trademark of Swift’s Eras Tour. The tradition was inspired by a lyric to the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the singer’s 2022 album, “Midnights.” In the tune's bridge, Swift sings, “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.”

Keep ReadingShow less
jennifer garner
Joy

Video of cats punching above their weight gives us a new appreciation for our feline friends

Maybe they're actually as superior as they think they are.

Photo by 傅甬 华 on Unsplash

Cats are far more badass than we give them credit for.

Cats have a reputation for being aloof and standoffish, like they're better than everyone and simply can't be bothered. Those of us who have cats know they're not always like that … but yes, they're sometimes like that. They can be sweet and affectionate, but they want affection on their terms, they want to eat and play and sleep on their own clock, and we puny, inferior humans have little say in the matter.

There's a reason why we have obedience schools for dogs and not for cats. Maine coon or Bengal, Savannah or Siamese, ragdoll or sphynx, domestic cats of all breeds are largely untrainable little punks who lure us into loving them by blessing us with the honor of stroking their fur and hearing them purr.

But perhaps we assume too much when we think cats are full of themselves for no good reason. Maybe they are actually somewhat justified in their snootiness. Maybe they really, truly are superior to pretty much every other creature on Earth and that's why they act like it.

Keep ReadingShow less
cats
Science

Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers

The man calls himself a shed hunter.

Photo by Ivars Krutainis on Unsplash

It's rare enough to capture one antler being shed

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time.

It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film.

That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
video
Trending Stories