Staffordshire Bull Terrier proves he's a big brave dog by 'barking' like a dolphin
"Miss I think your dolphin is broken."
Staffordshire Bull Terriers are one of the breeds often mistaken for an American pit bull but both are a cross between bulldogs and different types of terriers but they're not the same dogs. Both dog breeds have large block heads and that famous "smile" but they have height, weight, and coat color differences. But one big thing they have in common is their goofy personalities.
Owners of one of these muscular love bugs never know what kind of dramatics they're going to get when they choose them as a pet. You may wind up with a dog that prefers jammies and snuggles over chasing a ball or one that likes to pretend their legs are broken every time it's time for a walk. These dogs will keep you laughing while simultaneously making you scratch your head.
Enzo is a blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier who has decided to trade in his threatening bark for something a little less intimidating. Now, some may think that dogs don't really get a choice in barking or not, they tend to have three factory sound settings: barking, growling and whining. Remember the bit about these breeds being full of personality? Well, that includes trying out new sounds to make in order to communicate with their humans...or to mess with them.
Relaxed Pit Bull GIF by The BarkPostGiphy
There's really no way to know since they can't talk, but Enzo appears to be teasing his friends on social media with his interesting attempt at a bark. In a recent video uploaded to TikTok, the dog is preparing to eat but when he's told to speak, a chirp like sound comes out. This prompted viewers to ask if the dog knows how to bark so in an effort to prove Enzo does in fact know how to bark, his human tries to get him to do it on camera. She fails miserably.
"Enzo, they want to know if you can do a real bark," the woman says while zooming the camera in on the grey eyed dog. Nothing Enzo did could be considered a bark. Instead of barking, the block-headed doggo does his best impression of a hungry dolphin. After Enzo's attempt, the woman clarifies, "no like a real bark, Enzo. Like a ruff," but her four-legged companion let out more dolphin sounds.
@enzothebluestaffodshire Replying to @Christina 💟 i tried #staf #staffy #staffordshirebullterrier #fypp #fypシ゚viral #staffypuppy #puppytiktok #funnyvideo #funnymoments ♬ original sound - enzo
Clearly Enzo is a comedian because his human shares that she's heard him bark so she knows he can do it but the pup is not giving up the shtick. People could not get enough of his refusal to sound like an actual dog.
"I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t that," one person laughs.
"Staffies are all a mix between a dolphin and a velociraptor. i always tell mine no other dog can understand her," another jokes.
Pit Bull Zoomies GIF by The DodoGiphy
"Wrong barking software, needs to be updated," someone else says.
Enzo and his mom continue to make videos showing off the unique way he "talks" but no matter how much chatting happens, viewers never find out what his bark sounds like. Someone even asked if the sweet pup was raised with turkeys to explain his way of communicating but that isn't the case. Through a very squeaky follow-up video, Enzo's human shares that they had been teaching him the speak command and the noise everyone loves is what came out.
The internet may never get to hear Enzo's real bark but there's more fun in guessing how he wound up sounding like Flipper.