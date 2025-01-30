Never know how to answer the 'What do you do' question? This simple formula can help.
How many times have you been asked, "What do you do?" and not known what to say?
We’ve all been there. The moment we’re face to face with a stranger and the ice breakers begin rolling in. During this little tête-à-tête, one question is sure to be as inevitable as Thanos himself: “What do you do?”
Even for the most skilled small talkers among us, this is not always a particularly easy question to answer. Not without sounding overly vague, sterile, or, yes, even dull. But as CNBC contributor and author Jessica Chen will tell you, there is a tried-and-true method that not only provides an answer for the “What do you do?” question but inspires authentic connection with others.
Her formula, which is included in her book Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons, is pretty simple and definitely gives you more to work with than just saying your job title, which, barring any astronauts or Grammy award winners reading this, can sound pretty bland for most of us.
Without further ado, here are the 3 points to hit in your answer, according to Chen.
1. Talk about the issues you solve
This can help paint the picture that anyone can relate to, even if they have zero familiarity with your industry. Chen advises putting this in the form of a rhetorical question.
Examples:
- “You know how cyberattacks are getting more frequent and sophisticated?”
- “You know how you see ads when you scroll through a news story?”
2. Share the solutions you offer
Now’s your chance to clearly explain how your work addresses the issue you set up in step one. Chen notes that it’s important to think about “real-life implications" of what you do every day:
Examples:
- “What I do is create software systems that alert companies when a suspicious user tries to access their platform.”
- “What I do is research the best places to put ads so that they have maximum visibility.”
3. Drop some proof
This is where you tie it all together, using a story or other pertinent company details, in order to solidify your credibility.
- “In fact, our organization is one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world with clients like [well-known company].”
- “In fact, the click-through rate of our ads is around 3%, which is much higher than the industry average.”
Put all those together and you’ve got: “You know how [talk about issues you solve]? So what I do is [share the solutions you offer]. In fact, [drop some proof].” Badda bing, badda boom, a concise, yet well-thought out and impactful answer that actually provides a snapshot of what you do for a living. Side effects might include nods of interest and response in the form of, “Wow, cool!”
If you’re struggling with all things small talk, having a go-to approach, much like this one, isn’t a bad idea. Having things like the FORD method, which is essentially a list of ice breaker questions that will get virtually anyone talking, in the back pocket can really help offset any social jitters that get in the way in the heat of the moment.
Basically, it’s totally okay if you don’t naturally have the gift of gab. But since you will likely have to engage in conversations throughout a good chunk of your life, it might behoove you to find ways to make it less stressful. And even for those of us who are extroverted and can chat with anyone, there are ways in which we can make our communication more impactful.