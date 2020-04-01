Samuel L. Jackson reads 'Stay the F*ck at Home' poem, and it's just perfection
In 2011, Adam Mansbach created perhaps the first children's book written specifically for parents, called "Go the F*ck to Sleep." The hilarious story, which chronicles a parent's desperate desire to get a child to sleep, was made even greater when it was read aloud by world-class f-bomb dropper Samuel L. Jackson.
Now Mansbach and Jackson have collaborated on a new take on the book for the coronavirus pandemic. It's a poem called "Stay the F*ck at Home," and it's perfect. It begins:
The 'rona is spreading. This sh*t is no joke. It's no time to work or roam.
The way you can fight it is simple my friends—just stay the f*ck at home.
Now technically, I'm not a doctor. But motherf*ckers listen when I read a poem.
So here I am, Sam F*ckin' Jackson, imploring you—keep your ass at home.
This is exactly the entertaining admonition we all need right now. Enjoy:
Samuel L. Jackson Says Stay the F**k at Home youtu.be
