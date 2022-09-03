+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds shared how his three brothers 'saved' him when he secretly got his ear pierced

Brotherly love at its finest.

Ryan Reynolds shared how his three brothers 'saved' him when he secretly got his ear pierced
Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0.)

In some families, getting an earring when you're young is no big deal, but in others it's a big no-no. Some people have feelings about body-altering choices wrapped up in beliefs about age-appropriateness, assumptions or judgments about what certain choices mean or simply old-fashioned norms and expectations.

For whatever reason, Ryan Reynolds' dad was not a fan of him getting an earring at age 12. But that didn't stop him from doing it.

Reynolds shared the story about how his brothers unexpectedly saved him from his dad's wrath over his getting an earring on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." In typical Ryan Reynolds' fashion, it's a funny story, but also super heartwarming.

Reynolds explained that he had a rebellious period when he was about 12 years old and decided to get an earring for reasons he can't really recall. "I don't know. Wham! was big," he told Letterman.

"My brothers said, 'You're gonna die. You're gonna show up at dinner tonight and there will be a messy stabbing death because Dad will take one of the utensils and stab you,'" Reynolds said.

Nonetheless, he and his friend went to "Sears or wherever the hell you go" to get the piercing, his friend's mom signed the consent form (bold move, friend's mom) and the deed was done.

"I remember my face being so flush with blood and heat thinking about this impending disaster that was about to happen," he said, "and also really kind of rooting and sitting in that rebellion of the moment, too, like I'm doing something for me, I'm standing up to this."

He got to the dinner table, anxious and sweating, and could feel his dad's gaze. Then his dad uttered some kind of swear word (something like "you f*@ks,'" he said) and when Reynolds looked up he saw what his three brothers had done for him.

"It was one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen in my life," he said.

Watch Reynolds tell the sweet tale:

ryan reynolds
Pop Culture

Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds

Kids were tougher then for a reason.

via Wikimedia Commons

Island School Class, circa 1970s.

This article originally appeared on 06.08.22


Parents, do you think your child would be able to survive if they were transported back to the '70s or '80s? Could they live at a time before the digital revolution put a huge chunk of our lives online?

These days, everyone has a phone in their pocket, but before then, if you were in public and needed to call someone, you used a pay phone. Can you remember the last time you stuck 50 cents into one and grabbed the grubby handset?

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, roughly 100,000 pay phones remain in the U.S., down from 2 million in 1999.

Do you think a 10-year-old kid would have any idea how to use a payphone in 2022? Would they be able to use a Thomas Guide map to find out how to get somewhere? If they stepped into a time warp and wound up in 1975, could they throw a Led Zeppelin album on the record player at a party?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Pop Culture

Because dreams do come true, Keanu Reeves crashed a wedding and it was delightful

Best. Surprise. Ever.

commons.wikimedia.org

Most wholesome guy in Hollywood.

Imagine: It’s your wedding day. Hopefully, one of the most magical, memorable days of your life (if you’re into that sort of thing, that is). You’re already on cloud nine after gazing into the eyes of your beloved and declaring everlasting commitment to each other. Nothing could possibly make this moment any better, right?

Wrong. Keanu Reeves could make it better. And for one lucky couple, he did make an already wonderful wedding even better … simply by showing up.

keanu reeves, john wick 5We love you, Keanu.Giphy

Bride and groom Nikki and James Roadnight had only just tied the knot and were celebrating in the bar of the Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire, England, when they noticed John Wick himself standing nearby.

Perhaps James had already consumed enough liquid courage, because he felt confident enough to approach the movie star and invite him to the reception. As one would hope, Reeves was as pleasant and welcoming as his reputation implies.

Keep ReadingShow less
joy
Joy

Lyft driver's hilarious menu of 10 different types of ride options is pure genius

All Uber and Lyft drivers should have a ride options menu.

Eric Alper/Facebook

Cameron the creative Lyft driver offers a variety of ride options to his passengers.

This article originally appeared on 04.21.22


Have you ever ridden in an Uber or a Lyft and had the driver talk a lot when you felt like being quiet? Or not say a word when you tried to make conversation? Or play music you found annoying?

When you hop into a driver's car, it's a crapshoot what kind of ride you're going to have. But at least one Lyft driver is removing the mystery a bit by letting passengers choose.

Facebook user Eric Alper shared a post that showed a photo of a piece of paper stuck on the back of a car's headrest that read:

"Welcome to Cameron's car!!!

To ensure the best ride possible for you, I have prepared a menu of the various types of rides I offer. Just choose one (or don't, that's an option too) then sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. :)"

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories