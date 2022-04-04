Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage isn't on social media so when he went 'undercover' online it was a real treat

What's the deal with that dinosaur skull you bought?


via Wikimedia Commons

Nicolas Cage in 2009.

Nicolas Cage is a bit of an enigma. He’s known for his idiosyncratic, larger-than-life screen presence that sets him apart from anyone else in Hollywood. He’s also made a name for himself as an eccentric whose lavish spending habits forced him to take a series of questionable roles to get out of debt.

According to Fox Business, Cage blew a $150 million fortune and owed over $6.3 million in property taxes.

Recently, Cage admitted that he’s paid off his creditors and is happy to get back to making serious films again. His latest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he plays himself, is getting rave reviews.

Given the fact that he marches to the beat of his own drum, it’s no shock that he isn’t on social media. So GQ sat him down in front of a laptop and asked him to address questions from his fans on Reddit, Quora, YouTube, Wikipedia, Twitter and TikTok.

The interview is fun to watch because you can tell that Cage has a sense of humor about himself, even though he is often the subject of mockery.

In the video, he responded to rumors that he spent $150 million on a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skull. He also discussed his potential role in “Dumb and Dumber” and what happened to the "Superman" movie he was supposed to make with Tim Burton in the '90s.

He also addresses why he didn’t play “Joe Exotic” in the recent “Joe vs. Carole” miniseries.

It’s nice to see that Cage is back and ready to dedicate himself to acting for art’s sake. Also, in a world where everyone shares everything online, it’s fun to have a celebrity that maintains a bit of their mystique by staying offline.



Health

Brené Brown shares her heartfelt thoughts on how long grief should last

Some comfort for those dealing with loss.

via Wikimedia Commons

Author, researcher and storyteller Brené Brown.

One of the most challenging things about dealing with grief is the feeling that it will never end. After losing a loved one or at the end of a relationship, we feel that something is missing in our lives and fear that hole could remain forever.

This feeling of sorrow can linger for months while we cycle through the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

In extreme cases, people may be diagnosed with prolonged grief disorder in which they have intense feelings of grief that last all day and go on for many months. People with prolonged grief disorder may also have trouble in their personal, educational or work lives.

Psychological researcher Brené Brown shared her thoughts on the grieving process on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” recently and they may be of comfort to anyone dealing with loss. Brown is known in particular for her research on shame, vulnerability and leadership, and gained worldwide attention for her 2010 TEDx talk, "The Power of Vulnerability."

Health

Breakups just got a little easier, thanks to the luxurious, therapy-based Heartbreak Hotel

Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel. It's part wellness retreat, part intensive group therapy.

Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

Breakups are a low point for anyone, yet studies have shown that they tend to hit just women just a little harder. Which is probably why they leave a lot of us looking this:


via GIPHY

But what if we didn’t have to stuff our feelings down with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s (no offense Bridget Jones) and instead were able to come out of heartbreak feeling lighter, freer and more empowered?

That was the inspiration behind The Heartbreak Hotel.

The Heartbreak Hotel, which opened in north Norfolk, U.K. near the end of 2021, is a three-day retreat created by two mental health professionals with one goal in mind: to help women heal after the end of a relationship in the most compassionate, holistic way possible.

The retreat (keen on detoxification in all forms) is both alcohol- and technology-free. So if you’re looking to cope through drowning your sorrows with a mai tai or frantically hate-scrolling through your ex’s social media … then this might not be the spot for you.

However, if you are looking to stop blaming yourself for “what went wrong,” process complex and painful feelings, and come out rested and restored, read on.

Joy

Husband and wife have people enthralled over their epic Lego tower bet

TikTok

Bets are one Lego brick by Lego brick.

For Jessica Cook, the bet was simple: If she could build a Lego tower from the floor to ceiling of their living room while her husband was away at a concert, then he would give her $100.

Then the deal got even sweeter when her husband’s nephew also offered to throw in another $100 if Jessica succeeded.

We’re talking 200 bucks here, people. No turning back now.

Jessica gave us the play-by-play of the whole thing on TikTok. And people were avidly watching the nail-biting escapade.

