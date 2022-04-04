Nicolas Cage isn't on social media so when he went 'undercover' online it was a real treat
What's the deal with that dinosaur skull you bought?
Nicolas Cage is a bit of an enigma. He’s known for his idiosyncratic, larger-than-life screen presence that sets him apart from anyone else in Hollywood. He’s also made a name for himself as an eccentric whose lavish spending habits forced him to take a series of questionable roles to get out of debt.
According to Fox Business, Cage blew a $150 million fortune and owed over $6.3 million in property taxes.
Recently, Cage admitted that he’s paid off his creditors and is happy to get back to making serious films again. His latest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which he plays himself, is getting rave reviews.
Given the fact that he marches to the beat of his own drum, it’s no shock that he isn’t on social media. So GQ sat him down in front of a laptop and asked him to address questions from his fans on Reddit, Quora, YouTube, Wikipedia, Twitter and TikTok.
The interview is fun to watch because you can tell that Cage has a sense of humor about himself, even though he is often the subject of mockery.
In the video, he responded to rumors that he spent $150 million on a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skull. He also discussed his potential role in “Dumb and Dumber” and what happened to the "Superman" movie he was supposed to make with Tim Burton in the '90s.
He also addresses why he didn’t play “Joe Exotic” in the recent “Joe vs. Carole” miniseries.
It’s nice to see that Cage is back and ready to dedicate himself to acting for art’s sake. Also, in a world where everyone shares everything online, it’s fun to have a celebrity that maintains a bit of their mystique by staying offline.
