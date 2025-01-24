Mom reveals what her 12-year-old son had in his locker and each item more bonkers than the last
"Now I see why the teacher sent us an email."
A mom named Megan Blankenship received an email from her 12-year-old son’s teacher politely requesting that he come to school with a trash bag to clean out his locker, which was apparently “so full” it couldn’t be closed. Parents with tweens…relatable, or relatable?
However, Blankenship was so tickled by the truly random and baffling assortment of stowed away items, that she knew she had to share, so we could all laugh a little. In a video posted to her TikTok she, quipped, “I had to show you guys…because if I did not film it, I feel like nobody would believe me.”
Blankenship quickly breezed past the pile of clothes (because what middle schooler doesn’t have clothes in their lockers?) and pulled out, “not one, but two TV remotes” from the bag. Following that was a rotten apple (yum), a headset, and unopened school supplies she had bought for him.
And then she whipped out the pièce de résistance—a framed picture of Nicolas Cage…as Shrek. Yes, the ogre.
"My personal favorite — the reason why I am making this video — I don't have words,” said Blankenship.
The befuddled mom then decided to call her son Carson over to question him about the random locker objects—or really just the Shrekified Nicolas Cage. Unfortunately, Carson gave us zero answers for this objet d'art, only giggles and saying “it’s Nicolas Cage…as Shrek.” Thanks buddy, that clears things up.
Blankenship, at a loss, could only conclude the video with, "I'm done. If you're ever wondering what it's like raising middle schoolers — boys — that's all. Thank you."
Judging by the nearly 3 million views, and hilarious comments, people seem to be really appreciating the video.
“Welcome to another episode of ‘Hoarders: Middle School,” one viewer joked.
"This kid is going to be a leader," another joked.
Another said, “So did you already have him diagnosed with ADHD or is that still to come.” Which, honestly, is a good point, as messiness to this degree is often a sign of neurodiversity. Then again, plenty of neurotypical kids are equally awful at staying organized. And as one teacher wrote, "none of this surprises me. I opened my desk drawer the other day to find a beaded bracelet that said 'get me out of the swamp." So maybe this is just typical middle school behavior.
By and large, comments were mostly relegated to talking about the fabulous Nicolas Cage portrait.
“THAT’S AN ORIGINAL MAM! YOU HAVE GOLD! NOW LEAVE TATH BOY WITH AMAZING TASTE ALONE,” one person exclaimed.
"As a man I totally get it," another said.
Another wrote, “My man is cultured. Shrekolas Cage is *chefs kiss* bellissimo.”
One person even got a bit nostalgic, saying, "I remember drawing Nicolas Cage as a pickle (Pickolas Cage) iin art class when I was abut his age 10ish years ago. I'm glad to see the memes continue through generations." What can we say, Nicolas Cage is just such a pun-able name, isn't it?
Thanks to an interview with Buzzfeed, we actually do have answers for Shrekolas Cage. Turns out it was a white elephant gift exchange from an event at their church, which has apparently been a “tradition” for years now. So there you have it.
As for where Shrekolas Cage is now, looks like he made it to the Blankenship family gallery wall in the living room, according to a follow-up video.