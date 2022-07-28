+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Moving video shows concert security uncontrollably weeping while Kendrick Lamar plays 'Love'

"This song means EVERYTHING to me."

kendrick lamar, kendrick lamar love, kendrick lamar security
via ANS Press Society News

Kendrick Lamar in 2015.

When you go to a concert, security guards are supposed to look tough and watch the crowd, not the concert. But a touching video taken at a Kendrick Lamar concert in Houston, Texas, over the weekend shows that even security guards aren’t immune to being visibly affected by a great artist's music.

A video of security guard Devyn Sanford sobbing while listening to Kendrick Lamar perform “Love” off his 2017 album “Damn” has been seen more than 11 million times, with people loving seeing the pure joy of someone being overcome by the power of music.

@dejaihvu

Mans shoulda just bought a ticket 😩🤣 #kendricklamar #thebigstepperstour #houstontx

Sanford didn’t know he was being filmed at the time but he soon learned he was after the video went viral. "That’s me in the post y’all,” he commented on the TikTok video. “This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this."

He later told Fox 26 Houston why the song has such a strong effect on him.

"It brought me back to 2017 when the song first came out. I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point," he told Fox. "The song asks questions about unconditional love. 'If I didn't do this would you still love me? If I didn't have that would you still love me?'

"The words, the crowd around me, everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of like absorbed everybody's emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together and I just cracked."

Lamar is looking forward to speaking with Sanford and his people have reached out to the security guard to give him some free merch, according to the Fox 26 Houston report.

From Your Site Articles
kendrick lamar
Joy

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Phil Wright/Instagram

Mariandrea Villegas dancing with Phil Wright at The Dance Awards.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

'Freckled Zelda' wows America's Got Talent judges with magical rendition of Disney classic

Even Simon Cowell was stunned by her cover of “Colors of The Wind.”

YouTube

Freckled Zelda singing "Colors of the Wind."

Sometimes, it's easier to be our authentic selves when wearing a costume. That certainly seems to be the case for Freckled Zelda, who went from baffling judges to enchanting them on “America’s Got Talent.”

When the 19-year-old singer arrived on stage in full fairy attire (a look inspired by a popular Nintendo character), she initially earned some quizzical looks from the panel. Introducing her instrument, the ocarina, didn’t seem to improve anyone’s first impression leading up to the act. Cowell could only offer the word “interesting,” which, let’s face it, seemed like polite rejection, at best.

But then, she sang. And all bets were off.

Keep ReadingShow less
video
Joy

CCTV shows the heart-stopping moment a passerby catches a toddler falling from a building

His quick action saved the little girl's life.

Photo by Frank McKenna on Unsplash

Passerby catches toddler falling from window

Have you ever watched something that instantly made you sweat? Yeah, that's the response watching this heart-stopping video of a toddler falling out of a sixth floor window and being caught by a man chatting on his cellphone. The miraculous moment was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in China and was uploaded to Twitter recently by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

Keep ReadingShow less
hero
Trending Stories