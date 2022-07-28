Moving video shows concert security uncontrollably weeping while Kendrick Lamar plays 'Love'
"This song means EVERYTHING to me."
When you go to a concert, security guards are supposed to look tough and watch the crowd, not the concert. But a touching video taken at a Kendrick Lamar concert in Houston, Texas, over the weekend shows that even security guards aren’t immune to being visibly affected by a great artist's music.
A video of security guard Devyn Sanford sobbing while listening to Kendrick Lamar perform “Love” off his 2017 album “Damn” has been seen more than 11 million times, with people loving seeing the pure joy of someone being overcome by the power of music.
Mans shoulda just bought a ticket 😩🤣 #kendricklamar #thebigstepperstour #houstontx
Sanford didn’t know he was being filmed at the time but he soon learned he was after the video went viral. "That’s me in the post y’all,” he commented on the TikTok video. “This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this."
He later told Fox 26 Houston why the song has such a strong effect on him.
"It brought me back to 2017 when the song first came out. I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point," he told Fox. "The song asks questions about unconditional love. 'If I didn't do this would you still love me? If I didn't have that would you still love me?'
"The words, the crowd around me, everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of like absorbed everybody's emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together and I just cracked."
Lamar is looking forward to speaking with Sanford and his people have reached out to the security guard to give him some free merch, according to the Fox 26 Houston report.