Pop Culture

The much anticipated 'Wakanda Forever' trailer dropped and people are having big feelings

Wakanda Forever!

Wakanda Forever; Chadwick Boseman; Ryan Coolger


Trailer for "Wakanda Forever" dropped.

The first trailer was just released for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and I, along with many others, am having some big feelings about the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther." The original film's star, actor Chadwick Boseman, died in 2020 after a long secret battle with colon cancer. There was concern around how the franchise would go on without him donning the black catsuit once more, and while the trailer doesn't give away who replaces Boseman as Black Panther, it does invoke emotions as the now female-driven cast seemingly prepares for war.

Even musically, you can feel a shift in the film's direction as Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, stands at the shoreline as Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" plays, sung soulfully by singer Tems, at the opening of the trailer. The song then merges into Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" as a foreshadowing of things to come. It could be the fact that viewers know Boseman passed away or that Black Panther felt the wrath of Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War." Either way, the strong presence of female energy feels fitting and the mural of T'Challa just adds to the feeling.

But let's be real, the women in "Black Panther" were always self-sufficient, intelligent and exceptional warriors, so watching the clips of them preparing to fight and taking charge falls in line with what you'd expect. In case you need more convincing that people are here for this female-driven movie, check out some of the comments across social media.

On Twitter, the comment thread under the official trailer is filled with gifs of people crying. One commenter, Jason Carreras, said "Tears...what an emotional scene from Angela Bassett," referring to a scene in the trailer when she asserts she is "queen of the most powerful nation in the world" and her entire family is gone. Scorpiogirl2 wrote, "I've been crying for a half an hour now, the tribute to Chadwick, this strong cast, just all of it has me so emotional, we are getting another great movie yall. November can't come fast enough #WakandaForever#blackpantherwakandaforever." Comments like these have flooded Twitter, Instagram and Facebook feeds.

A commenter on Facebook, Joshua John Flores Orongan, reflected, "No trailer has made me cry but this is an exception. The camera shots, the songs, the reveal of Atlantis, Namor, and Iron Heart. I love how this is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman and at the same time the sequel to the first Black Panther movie. This trailer is epic. Wakanda Forever!!!"

This movie is going to make just about everyone an emotional mess. The way the death of Boseman is handled and he is honored in the trailer is likely only a preview of what's to come. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released November 11. In the meantime, I'm going to go grab a tissue.





Education

Experts of science and religion come together to talk psychedelics in a free online series

Image courtesy of GTUx

In depth conversations held by experts and scholars. All at no cost.

True

We are living in a renaissance of psychedelic research, no doubt about it…particularly when it comes to medical treatment. Psilocybin and MDMA are being used to alleviate depression and post traumatic stress disorder. Ayahuasca retreats continue to become more popular as healing centers. Even my go-to yoga spot now offers a “Microdose Flow Night.” What a time to be alive.

And yet, as plant medicine makes its way back into the mainstream of our modern world, traditional spiritual wisdom often seems to get lost, even dismissed, from the conversation. But what if there were a way to blend new and old ways of thinking?

psychedelics, psychedelics and religion, gtuxAll images courtesy of GTUx

Graduate Theological Union (GTU) is a world leader in the study of religion and theology. Their new virtual learning program, GTUx, is a is a vibrant home for the exploration of spirituality and activism through online learning opportunities, all inspired by experts of spiritual, ethical, cultural and social fields.

GTUx recently launched “Psychedelics and Religion”—a first-of-its-kind online program that explores the inherent (but often overlooked) relationship between spirituality and science in hallucinogens. Plus, it’s completely free to sign up.

Psychedelics and Religion Part I | gtu.edu/xwww.youtube.com

GTUx’s “Psychedelics and Religion, Part 1” has nine easy-to-watch modules offering in-depth conversations from leading scholars in both religious and medical fields, including Michael Pollan, Celina De Leon, Ayize Jama-Everett, and many others.

The content is practical for a general audience, and particularly for those interested in using plant medicine in holistic ways.

Brian Anderson, Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF General Hospital, and one of the GTUx speakers considers it paramount to incorporate spiritual knowledge from ancient practices into the medical use of psychedelics. This is important even if the person taking these substances doesn’t label themselves as religious.

“Survey data suggests that people who identified as atheist or agnostic after having a high dose psychedelic experience might change…having some form of new spiritual beliefs or convictions that they did not have before. This is something I've certainly seen in a number of people,” he shared with Upworthy.

Clinical settings generally lack frameworks to better understand these profound experiences in what many might call the “mystical” realm. It’s sort of like being dropped into a brand new country without a map or translator.

Religious scholars, however, are fluent in mystical language. Dr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU, and panel leader, hopes that their contribution might reinstill a sense of “awe” into our modern view of psychedelics, in the fullest sense of the term.

“There's a really desperate need to slow down and think carefully and critically about what it means to tap into these very powerful substances that are associated with very rich cultural traditions and to not take that lightly,” he explained.


gtux psychedlics and religionDr. Sam Shonkoff, Taube Family Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies at the GTU

“I think that people who study the histories and phenomenologies of religion and spirituality are importantly situated to help us think more carefully and critically about where we are and where we're going in relation to psychedelics.”

Participants of “Psychedelics and Religion” will learn about psychedelics in relation to mysticism, mental health, and chaplaincy, and how to better integrate their profound transformational experiences into everyday life. By the end of the program, they might discover that when it comes to plant medicine, science and spirituality actually do complement one another.

Part 1 of this free online offering is already available, which you can check out by clicking here. It's guaranteed to be a good trip.


Joy

Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup.

Phil Wright/Instagram

Mariandrea Villegas dancing with Phil Wright at The Dance Awards.

Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied.

You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.

Mariandrea Villegas may be tiny, but she packs a mighty amount of energy, skill, coordination and x-factor into her dancing. Oh and joy. Did I mention joy?

Science

Watch the 'Interceptor' trash fence stop a literal wave of garbage from flowing into the ocean

Innovation at its best

Innovation at its best

The Ocean Cleanup/YouTube

Literal islands of trash get created on the surface of the Caribbean Sea. This barrier aims to stop that.

The Interceptor Trashfence might sound like something out of an offbeat science fiction movie, but it's a very real tool being used to thwart further pollution in our oceans.

The Ocean Cleaunup, a nonprofit focused on technology that prevents plastics in rivers from drifting into the ocean, posted a video to YouTube revealing a trial of one of its latest innovations—The Interceptor Trashfence.

Living up to its name, the giant chain link fence was placed in Guatemala's Rio Motagua Basin, which The Ocean Cleanup believes to be the “heaviest polluting river in the world.” With an estimated 20,000 tons of plastic flowing through it each year, it’s a pretty safe assumption.

All of that waste goes directly into the Caribbean Sea, where blankets of garbage can be seen floating on the water’s surface. In 2017, the body of water was dubbed “the sea of plastic'' after disturbing photos showing those immense amounts of litter went viral.

However, with this trash fence intercepting an incoming tsunami of trash, there’s hope that the Caribbean Sea might return to its former glory.


Family

Richard Dreyfuss shared intimate photos of the moment he realized his son had a congenital disorder

"The most traumatic and emotional moment of my life was on June 14 1986."

via Rusty Blazenhoff/Flickr

Richard Dreyfuss at the Webby Awards.

Actor Richard Dreyfuss (star of “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”) shared intimate photos of the birth of his son Ben that showed the shock and confusion parents experience when realizing their newborn has a birth abnormality.

On June 14, 1986, Dreyfuss and his wife Jeramie Rain had their second child and they could tell something was wrong shortly after his delivery. “Your eyes are not the same,” Ben would later write about his birth. “One is blue, the other is grey. One is hiding under a partially opened eye-lid; the other is extending far beyond it, like a potato exploding out of an egg cup.”

It was the “most traumatic and emotional moment of my life,” Richard wrote on Twitter. “My wife Jeramie gave birth to our second amazing child. And, as these pictures show, we slowly realized there was a problem with our son.”

Keep ReadingShow less

