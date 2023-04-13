+
Joy

A woman's 7-year-old is labeled a 'flight risk' at school and the reason is a wild ride

At least she knows her daughter isn't a "snitch."

Woman finds out daughter is labeled a flight risk at school.

In every family, there's always that one kid. You know, the one that has you questioning from an early age if they're going to grow up to be a lawyer or a convict. It seems that a mom named Kristina, who runs the account @lifewithlocklyn, is asking herself this very question. Kristina uploaded a now-viral video to social media after finding out her 7-year-old daughter, Locklyn, has been labeled as a "flight risk" at school.

Apparently, Locklyn is not only giving her mom a run for her money, but the principal and teachers, too. Listening to the exasperated mom tell the story of how her daughter ended up on the list to watch at school is a roller coaster of laughter and admiration. This little girl is not only smart; she's also honest and doesn't believe in tattling to get her accomplices in any trouble. She's ready to take the heat for all involved if anyone's parent has to be called.

The whole thing started when Locklyn, who is likely in second grade given her age, decided that recess was way too short. Instead of pleading her case to the powers that be, this go-getter decided to collude with other kids she rallied to get extra recess time.

You may be wondering how exactly a 7-year-old little girl pulled off something so coordinated without the help of someone older. But the girl is smart and clearly capable of staging a full-blown coup over the playground if given the opportunity. Locklyn convinced her friends to hide around the perimeter of the building when everyone was called to line up to go inside. On her command, the few friends she gathered hid and sat quietly, awaiting a signal from the ringleader to know the coast was clear.

Alas, her plan was foiled when a sixth-grader spotted Locklyn's head when she peaked out to see if the coast was clear. Instead of adhering to the "snitches get stitches" code that clearly Locklyn honored, the older kid told the teacher and their clandestine plan was thwarted.

"Upon arrival to the principal's office, Locklyn looked at her friends and was like, 'I've got this one,'" the mom says before she continues on to retell her child's explanation to the principal. "They had a supply teacher who didn't know their names and probably wouldn't notice they were missing. She also said that they weren't planning on getting caught."

And in the words of every criminal on "Scooby Doo," they probably would've gotten away with it, too if it weren't for that meddling kid. Oh, Locklyn, we love your moxie.

Listen to how the story unfolds below:

Joy

NICU nurse adopts 14-year-old patient who delivered triplets alone

“I knew it would be impossible to find a foster home that would take all four of them. No one was going to take a teen mom and her preemie triplets.”

Today|YouTube

NICU nurse adopts teen with three babies.

Having your first baby is a scary experience. Everything is new—you've quite literally never done this before—not to mention an entire human is going to be removed from your body one way or another. Childbirth, no matter how your baby leaves your body, is not for the weak. But imagine giving birth alone to not just one baby, but three, all at the same time. Then imagine doing that feat at the age of 14.

Shariya Small experienced that scenario in a hospital in Indiana, and her nurse Katrina Mullen took note. Small's babies were premature, born at just 26 weeks, when the average gestation for triplets is 33 weeks, according to ReproductiveFacts.org. Due to their early birth, the babies, Serenitee, Samari and Sarayah, had to stay in the NICU at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis for more than five months, according to Today.com.

During their time in the NICU, Mullen noticed the young mom visited her babies alone, not appearing to have much of a support system. “She’d be there alone for days at a time sitting at her babies’ bedside,” Mullen told Today.com.

Science

A wild goose was taken to an animal hospital. His mate knocked on the door to find him.

"We opened the door and gave Arnold his flow-by oxygen in the doorway. His mate immediately calmed down and began to groom him through the door."

Cape Wildlife Center/Facebook

As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple.

Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page, in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.

A teacher ran to a classroom to break up a fight, but what she found was the complete opposite

Her students were all in on the sweet surprise.

@lilythern/TikTok

Teacher runs toward what she thought was a fight in her classroom.

It's been said countless times, but teachers really are the best and bravest of us all. Anyone who has spent time surrounded by kids, trying to help them learn while managing the countless crises that can occur when hundreds of immature humans are put together in one place, knows that teaching encompasses so much more than just academic instruction. Teachers serve as mentors, counselors, nurses, mediators and sometimes even security guards.

That's why a middle school teacher who thought there was a fight happening in her classroom ran full speed toward it—in a dress and heels, no less.

A TikTok video shared by @lilythern shows a teacher sprinting down a school hallway with an overlay of text that reads, "This middle school teacher thought she was running to break up a fight." As she runs into the classroom, she sees a couple of dozen students gathered in a tight circle and shouting. The teacher immediately starts pushing her way through the outside of the circle, yelling, "Hey! Break it up! Break it up!"

But there is no breaking up to be had. In fact, what she finds is the exact opposite.

Pop Culture

14 things that will remain fun no matter how old you get

Your inner child will thank you for doing at least one of these.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Swings can turn 80-year-olds into 8-year-olds in less that two seconds.

When we’re kids, fun comes so easily. You have coloring books and team sports and daily recess … so many opportunities to laugh, play and explore. As we get older, these activities get replaced by routine and responsibility (and yes, at times, survival). Adulthood, yuck.

Many of us want to have more fun, but making time for it still doesn’t come as easily as it did when we were kids—whether that’s because of guilt, a long list of other priorities or because we don’t feel it’s an age-appropriate thing to long for.

Luckily, we’ve come to realize that fun isn’t just a luxury of childhood, but really a vital aspect of living well—like reducing stress, balancing hormone levels and even improving relationships.

Joy

Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway

"I didn't want to remember the day as complete sadness."

via Pixabay

The show must go on… and more power to her.

There are few things that feel more awful than being stranded at the altar by your spouse-to-be. That’s why people are cheering on Kayley Stead, 27, from the U.K. for turning a day of extreme disappointment into a party for her friends, family and most importantly, herself.

According to a report in The Metro, on Thursday, September 15, Stead woke up in an Airbnb with her bridemaids, having no idea that her fiance, Kallum Norton, 24, had run off early that morning. The word got to Stead’s bridesmaids at around 7 a.m. the day of the wedding.

Science

Watch a rescued beaver meticulously build an indoor 'dam' out of random household items

Sawyer's ongoing struggle with SpongeBob SquarePants' legs is a must-see.

Holley Muraco/YouTube

Sawyer checks her work once in a while as she builds her hallway dam.

The fact that beavers build dams is one of nature's coolest features. Gathering and stacking tree branches, rocks, grass and mud across a river so they can build their homes underwater is a unique instinct among the animals—and a strong one.

Apparently, it's so strong that beavers will build dams anywhere, including inside a human's house using whatever items they can find.

A video shared by Dr. Holley Muraco, director of research at the Mississippi Aquarium, shows a female beaver named Sawyer busily gathering stuffed animals, blankets, Christmas decorations, wrapping paper and more to build a dam in a hallway, and it's seriously the most delightful thing ever.

