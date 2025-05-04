Mom sparks debate when she says she no longer brings snacks and water when out with her 3-year-old
The teachers loved the idea. Not all the parents were convinced.
It's a struggle all parents run into eventually. It becomes too much, and far too annoying, to be responsible for every aspect of your children's lives and well-being. At some point, they need to start taking ownership over the things that are important to them. When they hit the age where they begin to really care about what they wear? They better be involved in doing their own laundry! Got soccer practice? Better remember to get dressed and pack your bag before it's time to go.
Mom and dad can't be the only ones keeping everyone on track 24/7. But, of course, this is a battle that's fought both in our homes and in American culture at large. Kids are less independent now than the were in previous generations. Fewer kids walk to school or play outside unsupervised. And some say that it shows.
One mom is using a "harsh" parenting technique to instill this kind of independence in her kids from an early age.
Some argue that kids need tough love from an early age to learn independence and responsibility. Photo by Gabe Pierce on Unsplash
Chelsea, a professor and homesteader, recently took to TikTok to share some words of wisdom that have helped her in raising her 1- and 3-year-olds without collapsing from constant overwhelm.
"I don't know who needs to hear this but if you have little kids, you have to try one of my favorite recent parenting techniques," she says in the selfie-style video. "This might sound a little crazy or a little crude, but i promise if you listen, I will explain how this has added so much value."
She begins by offering an example of a scenario most parents can relate to.
"The other day we were driving in the car and from the backseat [my 3-year-old] calls 'Mom, I'm hungry!' My response to her when she said she was hungry was 'Oh, did you bring a snack?'"
The essence of Chelsea's independence technique is that she no longer brings snacks, water, or entertainment like books and games on short trips out with her kids. Instead, she pushes them to remember to bring what they need.
"I know, this sounds a little harsh. I promise, I'm not letting them go hungry, I'm not letting them go thirsty," Chelsea says. "They are very hydrated, well fed kids. This is used in very specific scenarios. But what this does is it puts a little bit of the responsibility and the ownership on them."
"Number one, it helps her understand that she has to take some responsibility in bringing something [she needs.]" Though, the mom of two adds that she helps remind her daughter before they leave the house to make sure she has everything she needs.
"I'm helping her prepare, but i'm also teaching her a little bit of a natural consequence. Because if she doesn't bring her water or her snack, then her natural consequence is she doesn't get snack."
After using this technique for a while, Chelsea notices that her daughter will remember on her own far more often. And if she does forget, mom's often got her back. Chelsea states that if her daughter forgets her water and mom just so happens to have one for her, her daughter is incredibly grateful and appreciative. I think all parents would like more of that sentiment from their kids!
Watch the whole clip here:
The video racked up over 400,000 views and left parents, teachers, and other commenters extremely divided.
Some loved the idea. Teachers, especially, were keen on the idea of kids coming into their classrooms having learned more responsibility and independence at home from a young age:
"I’m a teacher and this will help your children so much. A lot of kids don’t know how to solve problems or take responsibility"
"I’m a kindergarten teacher and I approve this message"
"As a teacher, thank you. I can tell asap when a child had never been responsible for a single thing in their life. Then they get to kinder and are lost bc someone has always done everything for them"
Teachers have a great perspective because they see and work closely with so many kids. They're really plugged in to bigger trends and concerns that affect the entire age group and not just one single kid or family. So when they say kids need to learn more independence early, it's usually a good idea to listen.
Some commenters chimed in that they, themselves, were raised this way, or had used similar approaches successfully with their own kids:
"Seriously, I don’t remember being offered snacks and drinks constantly or having them always around anywhere all the time. If we were out and about a lot of times I had to wait (within reason)"
"I did this with my now adult children. My youngest (18) is constantly shocked by his friends who aren’t like him and his siblings."
Some people, however, had concerns with whether this technique was age-appropriate for a toddler:
It can be tough for toddlers to think ahead about the future consequences of their behavior.Giphy
"my boomer mom said things like this and it created a lot of anxiety that I had to remember to take care of myself and I felt abandoned"
"I dont like this at all! Why should a THREE year old need to be concerned with bringing her own water?"
"a good technique for older kids but i think your kids are too young so it's not a developmentally appropriate expectation"
"A more age appropriate way would be have her help you pack her bag."
These commenters are right in that natural consequences is a very effective parenting technique, but it can also be fraught. There's a fine line between teaching kids responsibility and making them feel like no one is looking out for them. 3-years-old is a really tricky age for this kind of parenting. Toddlers can understand immediate cause-and-effect relationships, but have trouble linking their actions with future consequences. So while there's nothing wrong with introducing concepts of consequences, independence, and responsibility to kids 3 and under, it's important to keep expectations in line with what's age-appropriate.
It sounds like Chelsea's got a good handle on the right balance, but in less-careful hands this kind of approach could be a disaster.