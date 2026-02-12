Margot Robbie reveals her 'bogan nacho' recipe, and people are totally onboard
What a fun and unexpected glimpse into different culinary cultures.
While recently appearing on the mom-and-daughter run foodie podcast Table Manners, Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie shared her childhood nacho recipe. It became a delightful glimpse into cultural differences.
Robbie, who is Australian, shared that she grew up with what she called “Bogan Nachos.” “Bogan” is an Australian slang term signifying the “unsophisticated working class.” It’s similar to “trailer trash” in the US, only it can be used as a bit of lighthearted self-deprecating humor, rather than just an insult.
To make these nachos (or “narchos,” as Robbie calls them, though she admits that’s more of a personal quirk than an Australian one), you lay out a packet of Doritos on “al foil,” aka aluminum foil or tin foil, then top with baked beans and, of course, melted cheese.
“That is bogan nachos, and it is bangin’,” Robbie attested.
She’s not the only one who felt this way. Several other Aussies shared their love for bogan nachos in the comments as well as their own tweaks to the Aussie-fied Tex-Mex dish.
“As an Australian- tin foil, corn chips, salsa, grated cheese into the oven and then out with sour cream.
“Luxurious Bogan Nachos = layer corn chips, 1 layer grated cheese, repeat microwave until cheese melts, top with hot sauce and sour cream, guac if you feel fancy."
"Oh I eat bogan nachos all the time (exactly how she described it but I also add corn kernels) so good.
“Aussie girl can confirm, especially putting sour cream once out of the oven.”
Nachos have always been an opportunity for creativity ever since Ignacio Anaya, affectionately known as “Nacho” by his friends and patrons, grabbed some tortilla chips, covered them with freshly grated cheese, and added sliced jalapeño peppers to whip up a last-minute dish for a group of military wives in 1943.
Since then, other cultures have made tweaks to the types of chips, cheese, toppings, and layering style to create entirely unique takes. Canada’s "nacho poutine," replaces standard cheese with cheese curds and gravy, for example. In Ireland, sliced potatoes or French fries are used instead of tortilla chips, and often covered in melted cheese plus bacon. Cuba utilizes plantain chips as a base, topped with ropa vieja (shredded beef), cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
Nachos can even be made into a breakfast food with eggs and bacon, or into a dessert with cinnamon-sugar-dusted chips, chocolate sauce, and ice cream. The possibilities are deliciously endless.
This short clip might not seem like anything too extraordinary, but in a mere few seconds, we witnessed one of the best aspects of being human—the fact that we are all so different, yet have so much in common.
You can find the full Table Manners episode, where Robbie also explains the “Fivesie” tradition in Australia of enjoying a pre-dinner cheese board, below:
