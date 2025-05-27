Man does the most genius voiceovers for people's pets and it's the cutest thing you'll see all day
"Would you leave YOUR favorite ball?"
An Internet sensation who goes by the name @theRxCKSTxR on social media has made an impressive living doing brilliantly sassy voiceovers for other people's pets. But it's the joy and positive vibes his videos ignite in the fans that really inspire him to keep going. His real name is Bobby Johnson, and he started as an MTV music producer. While attempting to build his social media platform with "short skits" and "meme songs," he stumbled upon something that would change his path completely.
"It was a simple video: a white puppy dog bouncing up and down in a cardboard box. To most, it was just a cute clip. But to Bobby, with his producer’s ear and creative eye, the puppy appeared to be bouncing in perfect rhythm. He decided to create a beat to match the dog’s movements and then sync the video to the music, titling it 'Puppy Dog Bouncin’,'" Bobby shares on his website.
There are millions of YouTube views and thousands of supportive comments, with one feeling put to shame by how good those puppy dance moves are. "I’m embarrassed to say that a little white puppy dog has more rhythm than I do." Another jokes, "This is my wife's new ringtone; she just doesn't know it yet!"
In no time at all, that one little puppy dog bouncing video went viral with the help of celebs like Missy Elliott, Chance the Rapper, and yep, Colin Hanks (Tom Hanks's son), who all shared it with whomever they could.
Bobby began to play around with ideas. "He found himself drawn to animal videos and started voicing them in a humorous, commentary-style format. It took a few tries to find his groove, but once he did, the response was overwhelmingly positive."
After garnering millions of followers on social media, he's simply delighted to give people something that makes them feel good. His website goes on to note that, "in a world often saturated with negativity, RxCKSTxR’s humor stood out for its ability to make people laugh without resorting to crude jokes or offensive material. His fans spanned all age groups, from young kids to seasoned adults, and his comment sections were filled with positivity and appreciation."
Even better? The fans are completely involved. They are asked (to submit their pet videos, and, if chosen, they get to personally experience the magic of their animalwith a hilarious voice. What's more, there are sometimes reoccurring characters making all the videos as binge-worthy as any show streaming.
In this gem, for example, an extremely hungry poodle mix has some serious opinions about cookies.
Again, the comment section seems to love it and are very much on this sweet, demanding dog's side. "Mama, I seen you eat a dozen cookies. TRY AGAIN."
My personal favorite is a large dog who seems to know he's "not supposed to be in the pool," but feels he must find his favorite ball (that he's apparently named Wilson) first. In the rain, no less. He's also super into the movie Titanic and tries to guilt the owner into "saving him this time."
There's a whole impressive cast of characters often used in these videos, particularly when there's a cat, a bird, or even a horse involved. And many of the videos contain either the voices or an appearance by the actual pet owners themselves.
Here's a brilliant mashup of some of their best work, each clip more delightful than the next:
