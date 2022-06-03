Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter becomes a superhero for the LGBTQ+ community

These new cookies from Pillsbury can help give veterans safe, rent-free homes as they re-enter civilian life
Baking just got even better
It’s the dream of many veterans: a safe and swift return to the security of home – to a place where time can be spent with family while becoming part of a community and creating new memories. With the partnership of non-profit Operation Homefront, Pillsbury is helping give military families the opportunity to do just that.
For many of our American soldiers, the dream of making a comfortable return to civilian life is often dashed by harsh realities. Pew Research Center reports that 44% of veterans who have served since Sept 11, 2001 noted having a difficult time re-adjusting. From re-entering into the workforce to finding healthcare services, returning to civilian life can be a harrowing transition. While serving in the military is incredibly stressful, it also provides routine, structure and purpose that is not easily replicated in civilian life. Couple this with a lack of helpful resources for veterans, and the hope for a brighter future can be easily derailed.
However, some companies and organizations are stepping in to show support and provide resources. Operation Homefront, an organization dedicated to helping military families transition back to civilian life, launched its Transitional Homes for Veterans (THV) Program in 2018. The program places veteran families in safe, secure, rent-free single-family homes for a period of two-to-three years while providing financial coaching and training to reduce debt, increase savings, and prepare for independent home ownership. Since the THV’s inception, Operation Homefront has defrayed more than $500K in mortgage costs to military families.
To sweeten the deal, Operation Homefront partnered with Pillsbury in 2020 to help support the THV program. The company famous for its smile-inducing and festive cookie dough believes that what matters most is made at home and that every family deserves a place to make memories together. To put this belief into action, Pillsbury and Operation Homefront have joined forces to support military families in their return to civilian life by providing them with stable housing so they can build a foundation for their future.
You can almost smell freshly baked cookies right now, can't you?
Since the partnership began, Pillsbury has donated more than $5.6 million towards the THV program. Each home will be in rotation among numerous military families for up to 20 years, providing rent-free living to these veterans and their families as they make the transition back to civilian life. Most recently, a home was built in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a veteran family who was displaced after an unexpected medical discharge. Pillsbury and Operation Homefront organized a ceremony, which was attended by other THV recipients, to officially welcome the family into their new community.
And since nothing says “home, sweet home” quite like fresh baked cookies, Pillsbury has also created brand new Salute to Service cookies. Each sugar cookie has a patriotic flag design on top, celebrating the military families that Pillsbury is committed to supporting.
These cookies are ready to bake and ready to help
Are these beloved Pillsbury cookies tasty? Sure. Are they adorable? As always. Are they a hit for holiday gatherings? You betcha. But this time, these Pillsbury cookies also serve a cause.
This summer, you can help make the world a better place for veterans and eat cookies at the same time. From now until August 31, 2022, Pillsbury will donate $.10 for each code entered to Operation Homefront up to $150,000.* With this partnership, Pillsbury and Operation Homefront hope these men and women who have served truly feel like they’ve come back to the home of their dreams.
If you would like to learn more about this amazing collaboration – and participate yourself – you can find more info at: https://www.pillsbury.com/mission
*Pillsbury will donate 10 cents to Operation Homefront for each code entered by August 31, 2022. Maximum total donation up to $150,000 based on eligible codes submitted. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. who are 18+. For more information about the program, complete Terms and Conditions, and to enter the code, visit Pillsbury.com/mission. Limit of 5 codes may be entered per household.
Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter becomes a superhero for the LGBTQ+ community
The actress recently defended the character as a gay icon.
Once a superhero, always a superhero.
For many, Lynda Carter is the definitive live action Wonder Woman. The actress first brought the comic book heroine to life in the '70s, and even makes an iconic cameo appearance in the modern-day films starring Gal Gadot. She’s got Wonder Woman action figures made in her likeness, for crying out loud.
All that to say, I think we can feel confident in dubbing Carter a Wonder Woman expert. She’s certainly poured a lot of heart and passion into the role over the years, and fans love her for it.
To kick off Pride Month for 2022, Carter tweeted a variant Wonder Woman comic book cover created by artist Paulina Ganucheau, which was released the previous year. The cover depicts the Amazon warrior smiling while brandishing her signature golden Lasso of Truth in front of a vibrant rainbow backdrop.
The sweet moment was cut rather short after someone commented, in all caps no less, that “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS.”
In true Wonder Woman fashion, Carter was quick with a defensive comeback.
Carter replied, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”
She attached a 2016 Polygon article where Greg Rucka, a major writer for the contemporary Wonder Woman comics, confirmed that Diana is, without a doubt, canonically queer. He added that considering the entire island of Themyscira where Diana lives was filled with only other Amazons for centuries upon centuries, “it makes no logical sense otherwise.”
Objectively, even the original conception of Wonder Woman had LGBTQ+ roots. When William Moulton Marston created her in 1941, she was inspired by both his wife Elizabeth and their polyamorous partner Olivia Byrne. Their story was depicted in the 2017 film “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” starring Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote.
Carter later posted: 'I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention.”
She also shared the the importance of keeping the character a queer icon so that others can be empowered to express themselves authentically. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is,” she wrote.
She then posted a photo from her Wonder Woman TV show days along with the caption: “Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here’s one I’d like to call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives’ pose. Just kidding. (Or am I)?”
This was followed by encouraging others to support LGBTQ organizations such as Trans Lifeline, the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and PFLAG, which is geared specifically toward parents and families.
You know what they say … not all heroes wear capes. But they do all fight for humanity in their own way. Carter might have retired her magical tiara, but she’s still a queen.