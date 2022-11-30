+
Joy

Airport worker saves the day after actress loses her clothes and makeup right before her big event

Hana Sofia Lopes was due to attend a highly prestigious even when her bag containing all her necessary items was lost.

lost luggage
Photo by Robert Gomez on Unsplash

Lopes had landed in New York Cit. Her luggage was stuck in Germany.

For Luxembourg-born Portuguese actress Hana Sofia Lopes, traveling overseas to hobnob with industry elites should have been a dream come true. But it quickly became a nightmare.

As CNN reported, Lopes had planned on visiting a friend in New York City before arriving in Montreal where the event would be held. It was an event she was eagerly looking forward to and had the perfect outfit for it carefully tucked away in her luggage.

Only the luggage never arrived.

The actress spent a week calling the airline during her New York stay, but all to no avail. Things didn’t look good. "Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight. No shoes. No brush for my hair. No makeup. No socks. Nothing. Just me and my handbag," she told CNN.

At the end of her rope, Lopes went to file a complaint as she touched down in Montreal. And whether it was a lucky coincidence, or a dose of good karma, Lopes would have a chance encounter that turned things around in the most uplifting way.

Deciding to not take her anger out on the airport worker, Lopes gave the disclaimer, “what I'm about to say is nothing personal. It's really just against your company, against the company you're working for.”

The rage might have been quelled, but emotions still rose up. As tears began to roll down her face, Lopes explained that "I'm here to shoot a movie, and tomorrow, there is a reception with the prime minister of Luxembourg, which is my home country. I don't even have makeup to put on my face. I don't even have face cream. I have nothing."

The worker, Azalia Claudine Becerril Angulo, found herself instantly empathizing with this woman whom she had never met. "She was really sad, angry also, and I understood why," she told CNN, adding that she found Lopes’ openhearted approach refreshing. "I wanted to help her. Normally, people are rude and they're very aggressive. She was different."

Though she couldn’t help with the luggage—which apparently was in Frankfurt, Germany—it just so happened that when not working at an airport, Angulo was a professional makeup artist.

"If you want, I can come to your hotel in the afternoon and do your hair and makeup so that you can attend your reception," she told Lopes, offering to do it all for free. Obviously, Lopes agreed.

Angulo arrived at Lopes' hotel room the next day, and as she went to work, the two women chatted about their lives. Lopes recalled how it all felt “very natural” as they seamlessly spoke in French, English and Spanish, and that their connection was instant. "It didn't feel like I was just meeting somebody for the first time. It felt like I was meeting up with an old friend, which is crazy, because I just met her the day before, but we were talking a lot.”

Angulo finished with a look the Lopes loved, but refused to accept payment for her work "Makeup for me, it's an art, it's really a passion," she noted "So it's not about the money. It's just because I really like to make the person feel good and happy."

In quite the storybook ending fashion—that same day Lopes was notified that her luggage was not, in fact, in Germany, but instead was on its way to Montreal. It’s unclear whether or not that dress arrived in time for the event that night, but regardless, the photos from the event turned out gorgeous. Hair, makeup and all.

Though it’s certainly good news that everything worked out for Lopes, both she and Angulo agree that what’s really important to take from their feel good story is the power of kindness.

Angulo told CNN, "people have to be a little bit more understanding that the person in front of them, they don't have control of what happened. So if they are patient and really calm about it, the person in front is going to help you the best that we can."

On her Instagram page, Lopes seconded the sentiment as she wrote, “in an era where atrocities and bad news seem to be the norm, our story hopefully restores a little bit of faith in humanity. Let’s never lose our ability to step into someone else’s shoes, it’s what makes us human. I am sure that what unites is far more redeeming and compelling than anything that separates us.”

It costs nothing to be kind. But it pays off in the most rewarding of ways.

Pets

Chewy Claus is fulfilling thousands of pet wishes this season. Have you written your letter yet?

Every letter submitted donates a pound of food to pets in need.

via Chewy

Adorable Dexter and his new chew toy. Thanks Chewy Claus.

True

Every holiday season, millions of kids send letters asking for everything from a new bike to a pony. Some even make altruistic requests such as peace on Earth or helping struggling families around the holidays.

But wouldn’t the holiday season be even more magical if our pets had their wishes granted, too? That’s why Chewy Claus is stepping up to spread holiday cheer to America’s pets.

Does your dog dream of a month’s supply of treats or chew toys? Would your cat love a new tree complete with a stylish condo? How about giving your betta fish some fresh decor that’ll really tie its tank together?

Or do your pets need something more than mere creature comforts such as life-saving surgery?

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

After returning a $40K engagement ring, guy with metal detector finds another diamond at the beach

He did what was right and was rewarded.

via Pixabay

A metal detector hobbyist looking for treasure on the beach.

Joseph Cook, 37, is a popular metal detectorist on social media where he shares videos of the many treasures he finds on Florida beaches. But what’s even more engaging than his finds is the incredible excitement he brings to the hobby. It’s like watching Steve Irwin, but with a Florida accent.

Not only is his attitude infectious but he also makes a point of doing good when he finds lost items. He wears a necklace around his neck with multiple rings that he’s found to remind him of his mission to return lost treasures.

Recently, he told SWNS that he dug up "the biggest diamond I ever found” on the beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Science

How the porta potty could be an unexpected key in the climate fight

This company has transformed the 'least inspiring product' into a champion for sustainability.

Everyone poops, but very few think about where their drain ends.

When you flush in most U.S. cities, your poop is carried by valuable water into a vast network of aging pipes – many of which were installed around World War II – to a centralized treatment plant that wasn’t designed to handle extreme weather events or sea level rise, occurrences we’re experiencing more frequently as a result of climate change.

While the future of sanitation may look bleak, it doesn’t need to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
popular

Artist captures how strangers react to her body in public and it's fascinating

Haley Morris-Cafiero's photos might make you rethink how you look at people.

Credit: Haley Morris-Cafiero

Artist Haley Morris-Cafiero describes herself on her website as "part performer, part artist, part provocateur, part spectator." Her recent project, titled "Wait Watchers" has elements of all her self-descriptors.

In an email to us, Morris-Cafiero explained that she set up a camera in the street and stood in front of it, doing mundane activities like looking at a map or eating gelato. While she's standing there she sets off her camera, taking hundreds of photos.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Arizona couple ties the knot in the same place they met, the mayonnaise aisle

"We don't have that many more years to do something dumb and stupid."

Photo by Kelsey Todd on Unsplash

Couple ties the knot in the mayonnaise aisle

Everyone does something a little outside of the norm at least a few times in their life.

Of course this isn't based in science, it's just an observation that likely keeps life interesting. A couple took a step outside of the expected when they decided to get married in the "mayonnaise aisle" at their local grocery store, Fry's Food and Drug in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The two were both strolling down the aisle looking for mayonnaise when their paths crossed and it was love at first sight. Denis and Brenda Delgado decided to exchange phone numbers and the rest quickly fell into place.

Keep ReadingShow less
