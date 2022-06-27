+
Joy

Couple thought their wedding had been ruined until islanders came to save the day

Everything that could go wrong (and right) did.

wedding saved by skye islanders, lost luggage
Photo by Kyle Pasalskyj on Unsplash

This view might be worth the stress.

Even the best laid wedding plans can go terribly awry. Factor in the uncontrollable variables that come with destination weddings, and at least some kind of chaos or disappointment seems inevitable. Luckily, a little human kindness can turn disastrous circumstances into magical moments.

BBC News shared the story of Amanda and Paul Reisel, a couple from Florida set to marry on the majestic emerald green Isle of Skye in Scotland. With a backdrop like this, it’s easy to see why they chose this gorgeous location.

Amanda and Paul tried their best to prepare responsibly. Good News Network reported that the fiancés had allotted a full four-day window between their flight from Orlando and their arrival in Skye. And yet, everything that could go wrong, did.

Their flight was rerouted, delayed multiple times, and then canceled—leaving Amanda and Paul to spend three solid days stuck in airports—arriving just one day before the wedding. To make matters worse, their luggage was also lost. Everything but the wedding rings … gone. Off to who knows where.

Understandably, the bride was ready to give up. Poor Amanda was even considering "eat[ing] a frozen pizza in the Airbnb and head[ing] home" according to Rosie Woodhouse, the wedding photographer. But Woodhouse, a Skye local, had faith in the kindness of her community, and was determined to help save their big day.

“I told them I was sure I could make this work, and Skye is an amazing place,” Woodhouse told the BBC

Woodhouse’s trust proved to be warranted. Not long after posting the dilemma to a private group for Skye locals called Skye Free Ads, offers from islanders began flooding in—including a full kilt set for Paul, and a lovely wedding dress for Amanda. The dress was extra special since it was lent to Amanda by a local school cafeteria lady, which happened to be what Amanda did back home.

"Wearing it meant even more to me knowing it came from someone who loves and feeds her students just like I do,” Amanda told the BBC.

Despite all the obstacles along the way, Amanda and Paul still ended up having a beautiful ceremony that they can cherish, and maybe laugh about from time to time. Isn’t that what having a wedding is all about?

Needless to say, the newlyweds were moved by the islanders' generosity.

“Every single person Rosie introduced us to and that offered to help will forever have a place in our hearts,” Amanda shared. "The people of Skye will be famous in Orlando because we will tell anyone who will listen that they are the reason our love was cemented into a perfectly imperfect wedding day."

As for the wedding photos, I’d say they're pretty spectacular, wouldn’t you?

Things don’t always go according to plan. But sometimes, they turn out even better than we expected.

Pop Culture

Lebanese dance troupe delivers a breathtaking performance on 'America's Got Talent'

The Mayyas walked like the proud lionesses they are.

YouTube

10/10. The Mayyas dance.

We can almost always expect to see amazing acts and rare skills on “America’s Got Talent.” But sometimes, we get even more than that.

The Mayyas, a Lebanese women’s dance troupe whose name means “proud walk of a lioness,” delivered a performance so mesmerizing that judge Simon Cowell called it the “best dance act” the show has ever seen, winning them an almost instant golden buzzer.

Perhaps this victory comes as no surprise, considering that the Mayyas had previously won “Arab’s Got Talent” in 2019 and competed on “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.” But truly, it’s what motivates them to take to the stage that’s remarkable.

“Lebanon is a very beautiful country, but we live a daily struggle," one of the dancers said to the judges just moments before their audition. Another explained, “being a dancer as a female Arab is not fully supported yet.”

Nadim Cherfan, the team’s choreographer, added that “Lebanon is not considered a place where you can build a career out of dancing, so it’s really hard, and harder for women.”

Still, Cherfan shared that it was a previous “AGT” star who inspired the Mayyas to defy the odds and audition anyway. Nightbirde, a breakout singer who also earned a golden buzzer before tragically passing away in February 2021 due to cancer, had told the audience, “You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” The dance team took the advice to heart.

For the Mayyas, coming onto the “AGT” stage became more than an audition opportunity. Getting emotional, one of the dancers declared that it was “our only chance to prove to the world what Arab women can do, the art we can create, the fights we fight.”

video
Family

Mom who saved pet goose from  eagle while breastfeeding is a mascot for moms everywhere

"Just a day in the life."

TikTok

Hold on, Frankie! Mama's coming!

How do you explain motherhood in a nutshell? Thanks to Cait Oakley, who stopped a preying bald eagle from capturing her pet goose as she breastfed her daughter, we have it summed up in one gloriously hilarious TikTok.

The now viral video shows the family’s pet goose, Frankie, frantically squawking as it gets dragged off the porch by a bald eagle—likely another mom taking care of her own kiddos.

Wearing nothing but her husband’s boxers while holding on to her newborn, Willow, Oakley dashes out of the house and successfully comes to Frankie's rescue while yelling “hey, hey hey!”

The video’s caption revealed that the Oakleys had already lost three chickens due to hungry birds of prey, so nothing was going to stop “Mama bear” from protecting “sweet Frankie.” Not even a breastfeeding session.

Oakley told TODAY Parents, “It was just a split second reaction ...There was nowhere to put Willow down at that point.” Sometimes being a mom means feeding your child and saving your pet all at the same time.

As for how she feels about running around topless in her underwear on camera, Oakley declared, “I could have been naked and I’m like, ‘whatever, I’m feeding my baby.’”

smile worthy
Health

How do you end a conversation with someone who won't stop talking? 19 people share their tricks.

We all know someone who talks too much.

via Pexels

Three people engaged in conversation at a party.

There are some people who live under the illusion that everything they say is deeply interesting and have no problem wasting your time by rambling on and on without a sign of stopping. They’re the relative, neighbor or co-worker who can’t take a hint that the conversation is over.

Of all these people, the co-worker who can’t stop talking may be the most challenging because you see them every day in a professional setting that requires politeness.

There are many reasons that some people talk excessively. Therapist F. Diane Barth writes in Psychology Today that some people talk excessively because they don’t have the ability to process complex auditory signals, so they ramble on without recognizing the subtle cues others are sending.

It may also be a case of someone who thinks they’re the most interesting person in the conversation.

psychology
